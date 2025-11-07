Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Boston University 52

Senior forward Nick Martinelli led all scorers with 20 points.
Eli Kronenberg, Sports Editor
November 7, 2025

Northwestern’s nascent season has thus far been defined by sluggish starts and second-half sparks. 

In both their exhibition win against Illinois State and season-opening victory over Mercyhurst, the Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) struggled to find offensive fluidity before bursting to life after the interval. But in Friday’s tilt with Boston University, NU wasted no time finding its best form, pounding the Terriers (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League) wire-to-wire en route to a 76-52 win.

I thought we played better tonight than we did in the first game, which is what you want to see early in the season,” coach Chris Collins said postgame.

Senior forward Nick Martinelli and junior guard Jayden Reid were the main offensive catalysts, scoring 20 and 17 points, respectively. Junior center Arrinten Page commanded the paint in an all-around performance, racking up seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

The game got off to a remarkably one-sided start, as the ’Cats knocked BU out of rhythm from tip-off and propelled themselves to a 19-4 lead. Martinelli had a trademark first half, starting slowly but bursting to an under-the-radar 15-point effort. 

After the Terriers cut the lead to nine with a brief flash of three-point shooting, sophomore guard Angelo Ciaravino began impacting the game on his return to the lineup with five quick points in two minutes.

A Martinelli and-one boosted the ’Cats to their biggest lead of the half at 22, and they took a 45-26 advantage to the locker room.

Opening up a lead as large as 30 points in the second half, NU sailed to victory despite the Terriers making a small dent in its advantage.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s comfortable win over BU:

  1. Early defensive swarm punishes Terriers

On the game’s very first possession, Page swatted a post entry pass into the active hands of Ciaravino for a steal. After NU converted at the other end with Page dishing to Reid for a layup, it forced another turnover by pressing high and provoking a panicked out-of-bounds pass.

56 seconds into the game, the Terriers took a timeout.

That passage of play paved the way for a turnover-laden evening for BU, as the ’Cats swarmed every inch of the court.

“I thought we really set the tone right away,” Collins said. “We knew we had to bring the energy.”

By the 13:30 mark in the first half, NU had already created five turnovers, capitalizing on its defensive dominance to take a commanding 17-4 lead at the second media timeout.

The ’Cats never let that lead slip the rest of the way, ultimately closing out the game with 14 turnovers forced. Page was the standard-bearer for the defensive effort, notching three steals and two blocks.

It was NU’s second consecutive pristine defensive performance, after it held Mercyhurst to just 47 points Monday.

  1. Reid shines after quiet first game 

Reid came into Monday’s season-opener with plenty of eyes on him after he spearheaded an electrifying second-half effort in the ’Cats’ 100-65 exhibition win over Illinois State. Yet he was a non-factor for much of the win over Mercyhurst after two early fouls led him to play just five first-half minutes.

On Friday, Reid showcased the full-extent of his capabilities as a tempo-setter and scoring threat.

The 5-foot-10 point guard had seven of NU’s first 11 points, draining his first three as a Wildcat in the process. As the half wore on, he increasingly leaned on his playmaking prowess, tallying six assists by the intermission.

With just over four minutes to play in the first period, Reid demonstrated his instinctive feel for transition opportunities when he re-adjusted to an errant pass, spinning around to grab the ball at midcourt before turning on the jets and coasting through the lane for a layup.

The Westbury, New York, native had one more trick up his sleeve in the first half, racing to the basket with under 30 seconds left and making a layup that kissed off a seldom-explored upper corner of the glass.

Reid continued his inspired play past the interval, showing off three-level scoring as he knocked down a turnaround, midrange jumper midway through the second period.

Reid finished the night with 17 points, eight assists and only one turnover, sinking eight of his 14 field goal attempts.

  1. Starters steal the show as depth waits to click

Much has been made of NU’s unprecedented depth this season. Collins said before the season that he planned to spread out minutes among a bigger pool of players, repeatedly referencing last season’s Michigan State team as a model of a 10-man rotation with bench players just as influential as starters.

In his season-opener, Collins put 23 unique lineups out on the floor, and that was without Ciaravino. With the Chicago native returning to the lineup Friday after missing out in the Mercyhurst win with injury, Collins had all of his key rotation pieces available for the first time this season, including exhibitions.

Yet paradoxically, it was the starters who produced the vast majority of NU’s offensive output against the Terriers, while the bench only emerged as a meaningful factor late on.

At halftime, NU’s starting five had amassed 42 of its 45 points, with only a lone three from freshman guard Jake West preventing a complete bench shutout. That was despite six players coming off the bench for a combined 29 minutes. 

“Excited about how that group played,” Collins said of his starters.I thought the way we started both halves was a testament to that group. They really set the tone for the rest of the game.”

With the ’Cats opening up a 30-point lead early in the second half, Collins had a helpful opportunity to bed in his freshman talent. That game state helped the bench grow into the contest, including a promising six-point second-half showing from freshman forward Tyler Kropp and eight points for West.

The ’Cats ultimately finished with 19 bench points, the same figure as their visitors.

“The biggest thing that I’ve stressed to our team is that (on any) night, we’ve got to be okay with the group that’s playing well,” Collins told reporters before the season.

While that excelling group Monday was largely confined to NU’s starting five, it remains to be seen whether the trend will continue.

NU returns to action in just three days, taking on Cleveland State on Monday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Email: [email protected]

X: @EliKronenberg

Related Stories:

Men’s Basketball: Visualizing Chris Collins’ dynamic rotations in season-opening win over Mercyhurst

Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s versatile impact elevates Northwestern to convincing opening-night win

Men’s Basketball: Windham delivers spark as Northwestern overcomes slow start to beat Mercyhurst, 70-47

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
In his email, Biss urged residents — especially those living close to the site of the Oct. 31 incident — to learn about their rights regarding sharing information with federal immigration agents.
FBI opens investigation into Halloween federal immigration enforcement incident at Asbury and Oakton
Talia’s Take: Solidarity over fear: How to protect Evanston
Talia’s Take: Solidarity over fear: How to protect Evanston
A large black helicopter with a horizontal gold stripe is seen in the sky.
When federal immigration agencies came to Evanston, their helicopters went off the grid
Linguist and social media influencer Adam Aleksic, also known as the “Etymology Nerd,” spoke to students in Abbott Auditorium.
‘Etymology Nerd’ Adam Aleksic explores how social media shapes modern-day language
Illustration of hands and a megaphone reaching toward a brick library building.
Evanston residents favor preserving resources as EPL discusses split from city
Empty seats in class raise questions for some Northwestern students navigating attendance policies.
As colder days approach, Northwestern community weigh struggle with attendance policies
More in Men's Basketball
Coach Chris Collins used 23 unique lineups in Monday’s win over Mercyhurst.
Men’s Basketball: Visualizing Chris Collins’ dynamic rotations in season-opening win over Mercyhurst
Senior forward Nick Martinelli stares down a Mercyhurst defender during Monday’s game. He had 17 points in the contest.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s versatile impact elevates Northwestern to convincing opening-night win
Sophomore guard K.J. Windham came off the bench to put NU's lead out of reach in the second half.
Men's Basketball: Windham delivers spark as Northwestern overcomes slow start to beat Mercyhurst, 70-47
Junior center Arrinten Page shoots a free throw during Northwestern’s win over Illinois State on Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Overcoming foul trouble, Northwestern embraces small-ball in 100-65 exhibition win
A player in a white jersey drives for a layup as players in red jerseys watch.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Illinois State 100-65 in final exhibition game
Junior guard Jayden Reid made his first appearance in NU colors after transferring from South Florida ahead of this season.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern cruises past Illinois State 100-65 in exhibition
More in Sports
Xamiya Walton put up 17 points in NU’s season opener against IU-Indianapolis Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Walton shines in season-opening win over IU-Indianapolis
Players huddle during a game against Ohio State earlier this season, a game in which Northwestern scored a season-high seven goals.
Field Hockey: Sessa, Zimmer lead No. 2 Northwestern to awards, top stats
Senior forward Grace Sullivan led all Northwestern scorers Wednesday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 67, IU-Indianapolis 64
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria dribbles up the pitch in the Oct. 31 win against Indiana.
Men’s Soccer: Late Wisconsin goal sends Northwestern home with a 1-0 loss
Graduate student defensive lineman Carmine Bastone takes the field in a game against Tulane earlier this season.
Football: Northwestern, USC prepare for first meeting since 1996
Northwestern will travel to Los Angeles to face USC on Friday.
Football: Braun talks USC, changing state of college football coaching at weekly press conference