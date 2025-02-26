Best Pizza: Union Squared Detroit-style pizza better than deep dish to Evanston

As a fan of thin-crust pizzas, I was pleasantly surprised when I first tried Union Squared’s dense Detroit-style pizza.

The thick, pillowy crust complements the rich tomato sauce, creating a truly satisfying bite. I can confidently say I didn’t miss the thin crust at all and found a new favorite pizza spot.

Located on 1307 Chicago Ave., Union Squared is a small, charming spot — the perfect location to grab a slice with friends or family. They offer a diverse range of toppings to suit all pizza preferences, from veggies to pineapple to hot honey.

While all of Union Squared’s pizza options are tempting, you can’t go wrong with its pepperoni slice. The crispy pepperoni paired with its fluffy crust is unbeatable. If you’re in the mood for something different, be sure to ask for the weekly special.

Its warm, cheesy slices are perfect for winter months; however, Union Squared is equally great for warm weather. Its outdoor beer garden provides an ideal spot to enjoy a slice in the sun with good company. If you’re searching for a more upscale pizza spot, look no further than Union Squared’s sister restaurant, Union Pizzeria, serving Neapolitan-style pizza on 1245 Chicago Ave.

Email: [email protected]