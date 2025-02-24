Who Asked You: Best of Evanston edition

In the revived series, ‘Who Asked You?,’ The Daily’s opinion desk talks their hot takes and top Opinion stories. In this Best of Evanston episode, The Daily explores the best foods of Evanston.

NINETH KANIESKI KOSO: My hot take is for when you’re voting for “Best Building in Evanston,” you should also really consider looking at some of the newer buildings in Evanston rather than just old buildings. I feel like when some people talk about what are the best buildings in Evanston they’re only talking about the old buildings that have been around for more than 100 years or so. Like they’re very cool, but I feel like we should really look into the innovative architecture that’s happening in some of the newer buildings with organic shapes and how they’re situated and also just the practices of sustainability that people are putting into these new buildings, too.

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez,

ALICE OH: And I’m Alice Oh. We are so back. This is Who Asked You, a podcast capturing opinions on the issues that matter to us and you.

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: Oh, hey. So do you come here often? Because we don’t, but we are here for a special episode of Who Asked You, in which we will discuss some of the categories from The Daily’s 2025 Best of Evanston paper.

So, if you want to hear what we have to say — I know you do — stick around and let’s discuss.

Have you ever wanted to take a break from your schoolwork, job or other commitments that are holding you back?

Well, a sweet treat is the best remedy for this problem, and here are the nominees for Best Sweet Treat: C&W Market (and Ice Cream Parlor), Cold Stone (Creamery), Deep Purpl, FRIO Gelato, Happy Lemon, Hoosier Mama (Pie Company), Insomnia Cookies, Kilwins, Möge Tee and Ume Tea.

What are your thoughts Alice?

ALICE OH: I’m gonna have to go with Insomnia Cookies, personally. I think big plus is that it’s open till 1 (a.m.) So I’m just always hungry at night, and there are no options on campus.

What about you?

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: Yeah, I feel like it’s kind of a toss up between Insomnia Cookies or Ume Tea. The one time I went to Ume Tea, I was eating it up. It was really, really good, really, really good drinks. I’m gonna be so honest, I low key forgot what it was, it was my freshman year that I went.

ALICE OH: No, I love Ume. I get the strawberry matcha latte every time, and they give you matcha ice cream at the top. Oh my god, it actually slaps so hard.

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: Maybe I have to do another try of Ume. I’ve not been in a long time.

ALICE OH: Are you a boba enjoyer?

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: I love boba. I love boba, I love tea, I love all of it.

ALICE OH: What’s better than a steaming bowl of soft, flavorful ramen noodles on a cold Chicago night?

I must admit, I’m a ramen addict, and I can say I’ve had my share of Evanston soup and noodles during the past year. Here are the nominees for Best Ramen: Hokkaido (Ramen and Sushi Bar), Tomo (Japanese Street Food), Ton-Ichi (Ramen) and Table to Stix (Ramen).

What’s your pick, Alex?

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: Personally, for me, I’ve not been that deep in the ramen spaces here in Evanston. I usually go out of Evanston to get ramen. No, trust. It’s like a $15 bowl. And I’m like, “Okay, this is what I need.”

But if it was in Evanston, I feel like everyone says this, but it’s Hokkaido for me, at least. I just really enjoy the sort of balance that you have with sushi and ramen. Personally, for me, I like to get the gyoza and the spicy ramen and then a side of white rice, and it’s just the perfect thing. I just love ramen. I love ramen. It’s so good.

ALICE OH: I love Hokkaido sushi. And I also really like their vibe, like the vibe of the restaurant. They have all this like painting, like mural type things, it’s so nice.

But my favorite ramen is Table to Stix. It’s creamy, but it’s not too oily. So it’s like, you have the richness of the flavor, minus the greasiness of the ramen that sometimes you get. And then, I don’t know, I like their options. I really like spicy ramen. I will say Ton-Ichi is probably the lowest on my list. I did not like it.

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: Is there anything that you add to your ramen or you don’t add to your ramen?

ALICE OH: Oh, that’s a good question. I like a lot of stuff in my ramen. So, I’m not really familiar with all the jargon for Japanese vegetables, but beef, pork I think and carrots and everything. I like just a bunch of stuff. Oh, egg, oh my god.

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: And for me personally, oh my god, any sort of pepper or hot oil. I will literally empty the whole thing out and put it in my bowl. I don’t know, I love spicy, spicy stuff, especially spicy ramen on a cold day. I don’t know, it just hits different.

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: Well, I’m going to be quite honest, I am low key so hungry right now. Maybe I should’ve eaten a great breakfast or lunch.

Well, to be frank, a brunch would have cured me immensely, and Evanston has a vast range of brunch options for everyone.

Here are the nominees for Best Brunch: Cupitol (Coffee & Eatery), Egg Harbor (Cafe), Frida’s, Le Peep, Mensch’s (Deli), MidKitchen, Ovo Frito, Peckish Pig and Ten Mile House.

You have any favorites, Alice?

ALICE OH: I’d say Frida’s, you know. Okay, first of all, distance. Second, I had their eggs benedict. Oh my god, it’s such a good portion for such a cheap price, and it’s so good, like melted in my mouth.

You’ve been to Frida’s?

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: I, oh my god, hands down, for me, this sort of category is so hard because I love Ovo Frito.

I love their chilaquiles specifically from there. It’s like a Mexican breakfast dish. It’s so, so good.

But when I went to Frida’s, they also had chilaquiles, and they were so, so good, and they use a specific cheese from Chihuahua and specifically that state in Mexico is really known for their cheese. It’s so flavorful and very ooey and gooey, so that with like a perfect side of rice and I get a London Fog, which is like a weird drink to have with a spicy sort of breakfast, but it’s so good.

Hands down, I say Frida’s or Ovo Frito or both should win this sort of category because they just have some incredible eats. It’s some of my favorite in the entirety of Chicago.

ALEXANDER HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ: Here are the other categories from this year’s Best of Evanston.

All-Around Best Restaurant, Best Budget Menu, Best Hidden Item, Best Bakery, Best Bar, Best Pizza, Best Burger, Best New Business, Best Place to Take Your Family, Best Coffee Shop, Best Vegetarian, Best Late-Night Spot, Best Place to Find a Gift, Best Comfort Food, Best Takeout, Best Splurge, Best Sustainable Business or Organization, Best Building, Best Outdoor Space, Best Salon, Best Spot for a Date, Best Movie or TV Show Shot in Evanston and Best Spot to People Watch.

The Daily’s 2025 Best of Evanston issue will be available on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. So, stay tuned to see if your favorite picks won a category or two.

