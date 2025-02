Evanston features an eclectic variety of architecture. From sleepy manors nestled along the lakeside to opulent high rises downtown, Evanston’s buildings attract attention from locals and tourists alike.

Gallery • 8 Photos Philip Lam/The Daily Northwestern The intricate patterns featured on the Baha'i Temple highlight the architectural diversity beyond Evanston.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Captured: The architecture of Northwestern: Deering, Tech and more

— Best of Evanston: NU faculty share their favorite restaurants in downtown Evanston

— Beyond NU: Some must-do things in nearby suburbs