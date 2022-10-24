The oldest remaining building on campus, University Hall, was opened in 1869 and designed by Gurdon P. Randall. University Hall originally contained a chapel, natural history museum, classrooms, a library, and at one point, a 42-foot whale skeleton. Today, University Hall houses classrooms and the University’s English department. (Laura Simmons/The Daily Northwestern)
The oldest remaining building on campus, University Hall, was opened in 1869 and designed by Gurdon P. Randall. University Hall originally contained a chapel, natural history museum, classrooms, a library, and at one point, a 42-foot whale skeleton. Today, University Hall houses classrooms and the University’s English department.

Captured: The architecture of Northwestern: Deering, Tech and more

Northwestern University has buildings with diverse architectural styles ranging from gothic to modern. Below is a photo gallery showcasing a quick snapshot of some of Northwestern’s most popular buildings.  

Opened in 1933, Deering Library was designed by James Gamble Rogers. Today, it houses rare manuscripts, archives, prints and artifacts as well as many study spots for students.

