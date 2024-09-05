Subscribe
Football: Week 2 Notebook: Northwestern set for nighttime Duke duel on Lake Michigan

Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein plays a special teams down against Nebraska in 2023. Uihlein earned the starting Mike linebacker job this season.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
September 5, 2024

Following last season’s 38-14 Durham drubbing at Duke, Northwestern reached a significant inflection point, winning seven of its last 10 games in 2023 and seismically shifting the program’s trajectory into the coach David Braun era.

At his Monday press conference, Braun called the Sept. 16 loss a “wake-up call” for him as a coach.

“The reason I do this — the reason my family does this — is because it doesn’t seem like I’ve ever worked a day in my life,” Braun said. “There was an opportunity for me, post-Duke, to really reflect and realize that meant bringing energy, passion, a sense of urgency (and) a competitive spirit that has served me well throughout my playing career and my coaching career.”

While Braun said he didn’t adequately prepare his team for last season’s 24-point loss in North Carolina, the Wildcats (1-0,0-0 Big Ten) have another shot at the Blue Devils (1-0,0-0 ACC) Friday night in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Duke has beaten NU in five consecutive matchups, dating back to September 2017. The streak includes two consecutive losses in Evanston. However, Friday’s opponent marks a far contrast from the 2023 Blue Devils.

After Mike Elko’s departure to Texas A&M, Duke hired former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its new coach. With quarterback Riley Leonard transferring to Notre Dame, 6-foot-5 prototypical pocket passer Maalik Murphy — a Texas transfer — earned the starting job this season.

Braun said much of the ’Cats’ preparation in the film room will focus on Diaz’s defensive scheme with the Nittany Lions.

“I know Manny’s not calling the defense right now, but it certainly appears to be the same structure and very similar scheme,” Braun said. “Last year is a direct reflection of the things they were doing. You can evaluate how he viewed us from a personal standpoint, and there’s a lot to learn from that.”

With NU’s potential first 2-0 start to a season since 2020 on the line, here are some key program storylines ahead of Friday night’s lakeside clash against Duke.

Matching up with Maalik Murphy

Murphy, a former four-star recruit out of Inglewood, California, showed flashes in a small sample size with Texas, but he opted to enter the transfer portal in December 2023 in pursuit of a starting quarterback job. Nine days after announcing his intention to transfer, Murphy landed with the Blue Devils.

In his first start against Elon, Murphy completed 26-of-40 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Unlike Leonard, who torched the ’Cats for 97 rushing yards and three total touchdowns last season, Murphy primarily operates in the pocket. The gunslinger didn’t record a carry in his last game.

Braun said Murphy has one of the most “live” arms he’s seen in the collegiate ranks.

“He can let it rip,” Braun said. “They put the ball in his hands a lot … We’re going to have to be at our best in terms of affecting him in the pocket, affecting him in coverage and being really disruptive. He’s going to make some plays … This will be a big-time challenge for our defense.”

Uihlein taking it ‘one day at a time’ in starting Mike linebacker role

Saturday marked a milestone years in the making for redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein. After a position battle in camp with his roommate — redshirt sophomore linebacker Braydon Brus — Uihlein earned the starting Mike linebacker spot ahead of the season opener.

But, as Uihelin trotted onto the turf with the green defensive play-calling dot on his helmet, he said his only thoughts centered around the task at hand. 

“It’s just one day at a time,” Uihlein told The Daily. “I try not to think about that stuff. I just do my job and get the defense set.”

Uihelin stuffed the stat sheet in the 13-6 victory, tallying five total tackles and his first two career sacks. Competing alongside All-Big Ten graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller, Uihlein reminded Braun of the very player whose role he succeeded — Bryce Gallagher.

Braun said Uihlein is a “true student of the game.”

“Mac just does a great job commanding the defense,” Braun said. “He’s in the front row at every team meeting. Locked in, edge of his seat, leaning forward … You see that embodied in the way he communicates with the defense and the way he plays. He’s just playing convicted football.”

The middle linebacker also competed on the same football field as his younger brother, Miami (Ohio) linebacker Brock Uihlein, for the first time in their collective careers. The two Lake Forest natives never shared the high school stage, with Mac’s junior season canceled due to COVID-19 and his early enrollment at NU ahead of a potential postponed senior campaign.

Uihlein, a former four-star recruit, arrived on the Evanston campus as the 13th highest-ever ranked Wildcat signee.

A long line of legendary linebackers built their legacy with the ’Cats — including Pat Fitzgerald, Anthony Walker Jr., Paddy Fisher, current defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle and Barry Gardner — but Uihlein was the highest ranked linebacker prospect to ever enter the program.

However, Uihlein never bought into the hype or fanfare surrounding his recruiting stock. He said the only thing that matters is on-field performance.

“That recruiting stuff does not mean anything,” Uihlein said. “The four-star, five-star, three-star, whatever-star is irrelevant.”

As Uihlein progresses through his first season as a marquee defensive starter, he said the most important lesson he’s learned at the collegiate level is to never look too far ahead. 

It’s a lesson he said he’s taken from numerous teammates and coaches, especially his former two-time captain in Gallagher.

“Bryce was like an older brother, mentor to me,” Uihlein said. “He taught me everything that I currently know and made me into the linebacker I am today.”

Defensive line performance will prove a potential X-factor

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Carmine Bastone is unlikely to suit up Friday night, but Braun lauded the depth and belief extended throughout his defensive line room.

For Braun, the position group’s character begins with second-year defensive line coach Christian Smith.

“That guy is a stud,” Braun said of Smith. “The job Christian has done developing depth … comes from a position coach that truly believes in every young man in that room. As a player, you can sense that. When your coach believes in you, it just naturally boosts your confidence.”

While Duke surrendered zero sacks in Week 1, NU’s defensive line wreaked havoc against Miami (Ohio). 

The ’Cats sacked RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert four times on Saturday and never allowed the visitors to establish the run in an all-out dominant display. Miami mustered just 40 rushing yards on 24 attempts. The outing marked the fewest rushing yards allowed for NU against an FBS opponent since surrendering just two yards against Purdue in 2020.

Although the Blue Devils came away with a lopsided victory over the Phoenix, they recorded just 74 rushing yards on 27 attempts. A Duke squad that struggled to establish the run against an FCS opponent appears a far cry from the Elko-led unit that tallied 268 rushing yards against Braun’s squad last season.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Northwestern’s young secondary shines against Miami (Ohio)

Northwestern’s defense reigns supreme in 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)

Mike Wright displays early rapport with Bryce Kirtz

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Braden Turner prepares for a 2023 matchup against Penn State. Turner recorded five tackles against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s young secondary corps commands airways against Miami (Ohio)
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. celebrates during spring practice. Soares and redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka combined for a pivotal sack against Miami (Ohio).
Football: Northwestern’s defense reigns supreme in 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)
Coach David Braun addresses a spring practice crowd. Braun's Wildcats defeated Miami (Ohio) 13-6 Saturday.
McQueary: A new hope has sparked in Evanston under fearless Braun
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz hauls in a touchdown grab during last season's comeback against Minnesota. Kirtz opened the 2024 season with 91 receiving yards on Saturday.
Football: Mike Wright displays early rapport with Bryce Kirtz in Northwestern's 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)
Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein pursues a ball carrier during a 2023 matchup with Maryland. Uihlein nabbed his first career sack against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6
Coach David Braun hoists the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl trophy.
Football: The Daily’s Gameday Staff gives its 2024 season predictions
The message expanded on an email from University President Michael Schill last month announcing policy changes implemented over the summer.
University administration rolls out new demonstration, discrimination policies
U.S. v. Skrmetti will consider Tennessee's ban on providing gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormones, to transgender minors.
Pritzker LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic files amicus brief in Supreme Court gender-affirming care case
Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson holds up an honorary No. 24 jersey during his introductory press conference on Tuesday.
New Northwestern athletic director strives for ‘open door’ at introductory press conference
The 201 route covers Northwestern’s Evanston campus, downtown Evanston and Ryan Field.
'A gut punch': End of CTA 201 Ventra card program draws student rebuke
Sophomore defender Bryant Mayer whips in a cross against UIC Monday night. Mayer recorded his second assist of the season in the victory.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern defeats UIC 1-0 to complete first 4-0 start in program history
A Pace bus passes under the CTA Purple Line.
Northwestern ends free admission to CTA 201 Ventra card program
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Glassberg celebrates his game-winning goal. Glassberg found the scoresheet for the first time in his college career Friday night against Drake.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern rallies to defeat Drake 2-1
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz lines up against Purdue last November. Kirtz hauled in five touchdown grabs in 2023.
Football: Northwestern set for season opener against Miami (Ohio)
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning gets set for a spring practice rep.
Football: Key returners look to lead Northwestern to another successful season
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch takes a snap during spring practice.
Lausch vs. Wright: Northwestern’s quarterback competition pits experience against familiarity
The move places Jackson atop an athletic department that made two national championship appearances — in field hockey and lacrosse — and experienced widespread success in the last year.
Mark Jackson named Northwestern's next athletic director
Northwestern is expected to finalize a deal with Villanova’s Mark Jackson within the next 24 hours.
Northwestern expected to tap Villanova’s Mark Jackson as next athletic director