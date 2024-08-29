Football: Key returners look to lead Northwestern to another successful season

In the buildup to the opening game of Northwestern’s 2023 campaign, the roster had lingering questions. How would the quarterback situation fare? How good would the defense be? Could the team exceed the four- or five-win mark?

Now, a year later, the Wildcats are coming off an 8-5 season, the program’s most wins in a season since 2018. The season concluded with NU thriving — a four-game win streak, topped off by a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Utah.

2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year David Braun led the ’Cats through a program-transforming season and will look to carry the end-of-season momentum into the 2024 season, starting on Saturday with Miami (Ohio).

Although NU enters the 2024 season with a few questions, namely about the quarterback position and the difficult schedule, it has many returning players who will be paramount to helping the ’Cats return to a bowl game.

1. Xander Mueller, Kenny Soares Jr. look to continue reign of dominant NU linebackers

Since newly appointed defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle became NU’s linebacker coach in 2018, the ’Cats’ second line of defense has always had elite talent. This coming season should be more of the same with Xander Mueller and Kenny Soares Jr. returning as starters.

All-Big Ten Second Team member Bryce Gallagher, who led the team in tackles in 2022 and 2023, has departed the program, but graduate student Mueller — who made the media’s All-Big Ten Third Team — seems more than ready to step in as the NU’s top linebacker.

Mueller’s 110 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions epitomize a dominant season. Entering his final season in Evanston, Mueller has found his spot on multiple preseason watch lists, including the Butkus Award, which is presented annually to college football’s best linebacker.

As the third linebacker in NU’s pecking order, Soares Jr. tallied 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two passes defended. Over his last six games of the season, he notched at least four tackles four times. The best game of his career came in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he recorded a career-high seven tackles with one sack.

Mueller’s redshirt sophomore season saw a monumental jump to 87 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss from just 19 tackles the season prior. Now a redshirt sophomore, Soares Jr. could see a similar jump in volume with him now becoming the ’Cats’ secondary linebacker this year.

2. Bryce Kirtz, A.J. Henning could be the best Wildcat receiving duo in years

Last season, NU trotted out one of the best wide receiver trios in program history with Cam Johnson, Bryce Kirtz and A.J. Henning. Together, they marked the first time the ’Cats’ top three receivers combined for at least 1,800 yards since 2016.

Despite losing Johnson’s 54 receptions, 715 yards and six touchdowns, Kirtz and Henning are both returning for their final season of eligibility as graduate students.

In his first three seasons, Kirtz totaled 44 receptions, 482 yards and no touchdowns. In the 2023 season alone, he had 49 receptions, 701 yards and five touchdowns, which included a 10-catch, 215-yard, two-touchdown masterclass against Minnesota early in the season.

In his first season as a Wildcat, Henning — primarily playing as NU’s slot receiver — hauled in 45 balls for 418 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, his elite ability to make plays in the open field allowed him to total 27 rushes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

With Johnson’s volume gone, it’s highly likely that Kirtz, who has been named a team captain, and Henning see their target share increase. Both will be crucial pieces for whoever trots out as the starting quarterback for the ’Cats on Saturday.

3. Cam Porter leads the backfield for yet another season

Graduate student running back Cam Porter will lead the NU backfield for the second consecutive season, but this time, he’ll wear the No. 1 jersey.

Previously donning No. 4, Porter, a team captain, will wear his new number in honorary fashion after his teammates voted him as the “player who embodies what it means to be a Wildcat in the community, in the classroom, and on the field,” according to NU Football social media posts.

Braun and the offensive staff were very comfortable getting the ball in Porter’s hands, as he amassed 651 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns over the course of the season. He also added value as a pass-catcher, reeling in 21 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Porter could see himself exceed his 187 plays from scrimmage last season after Anthony Tyus III’s departure. Redshirt sophomore Joseph Himon II will assume some of Tyus’ 50 carries, but there’s good reason to believe that some of those lost carries will go to Porter.

Porter was named to the Doak Walker preseason watch list, which is awarded to college football’s best running back.

The ’Cats were a perfect 6-0 when Porter exceeded 50 rushing yards last season. NU is at its best when Porter is an efficient rusher and gets the offense moving the chains.

4. Coco Azema, Devin Turner headline NU secondary

Graduate student Coco Azema and junior Devin Turner return as NU’s top starting safeties for the 2024 season after incredible 2023 campaigns. The duo served as the last line of defense for the ’Cats, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards among Big Ten teams.

Azema and Turner provided high-level secondary stability. In every game last season, at least one of the two exceeded five tackles, and Turner stepped his game up to another level when Azema missed the final three games of the season due to injury.

Before his injury, Azema totaled 47 tackles, one interception and one pass deflection. He was named an honorable mention to the media’s All-Big Ten teams for his performance over the course of the season.

Turner had a breakout sophomore season, proving that he could be in the mix for an All-Big Ten Team bid this year. He was fourth on the team in tackles with 79, while adding one interception and one tackle for loss. His 11 tackles against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl marked a career high.

The biggest concern for this safety duo is whether or not Azema can stay healthy. He only played three games in the 2022 season.

5. The ever-developing Wildcat defensive line

One of the major questions around NU at this time last year was whether or not the defensive line would be able to create pressure on the quarterback and get into the backfield. With Adetomiwa Adebawore departing for the NFL, the defensive line appeared incredibly weak.

Just one year later, this is one of the strongest and deepest units on the roster with talent across the board. The progression over the course of the season was obvious, too. During the first seven games of the season, the team only totaled 10 sacks. By the time the end of the season rolled around just six games later, that number skyrocketed to 32.

Every impactful down lineman from last season is set to return to the ’Cats this year. If the end to last season was any sign of things to come, NU’s defensive line could be inching into elite territory.

Redshirt junior Aidan Hubbard, who was an All-Big Ten Team honorable mention, led the team with six sacks, which included a three-sack performance against Maryland. Redshirt sophomore Anto Saka was just behind Hubbard with 5.5 sacks.

Graduate students and experienced leaders Richie Hagarty and Jaylen Pate are also set to be notable contributors, along with redshirt junior Carmine Bastone, who is set to be a captain this year. Add in graduate student Sean McLaughlin, senior P.J. Spencer and redshirt junior Najee Story, and this is NU’s deepest position.

