Football: Northwestern’s defense reigns supreme in 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)

Going into the 2024 season, there were obvious questions about Northwestern’s offense.

The Wildcats have a new quarterback in graduate transfer Mike Wright, are amid an offensive line rebuild and lost one of their key playmakers in wide receiver Cam Johnson.

Those questions were apparent throughout NU’s Saturday season opener against Miami (Ohio).

But, on the other side of the ball, the ’Cats’ defense was dominant, holding the RedHawks to six points in a 13-6 victory to open up the 2024 season in Evanston.

Defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle’s unit sacked RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert four times to go along with four tackles for a loss, and redshirt sophomore defensive backs Evan Smith and Robert Fitzgerald’s fourth-quarter interceptions were the final flourish for a regiment that was commanding all afternoon.

NU’s offense was working out its deficiencies throughout the day behind new signal caller Mike Wright. Wright ended the day with a solid statline — 18-of-30 for 178 yards along with 9 carries for 65 yards and a rushing touchdown — but he gave away two costly fumbles.

Though the offense struggled, the defense rescued them. And, that’s a positive sign for NU this season.

Today showed the defense has the potential to win them games, similar to the pinnacle of the Pat Fitzgerald era. It returns veterans in the front seven, whether an All-Big Ten linebacker in Xander Mueller paired with a potential big gun in redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein or a defensive line that had 30 sacks in 2023 and returns most of its production. The secondary — the biggest question mark going into today — did not give up many big plays and forced two turnovers in crunch time.

Uhlein — who started alongside Mueller in the Mike linebacker spot that Bryce Gallagher used to occupy — had two sacks this afternoon along with two tackles for a loss. He was noticeable all day, and if he’s able to be this good paired along with Mueller, who was Third Team All-Big Ten last season, NU can have one of the best linebacking duos in the conference like they did in 2023.

The ’Cats made one of their most pivotal stands after Wright’s first fumble, defending a short field and only relinquishing a field goal. After Gabbert started off the drive with a 12-yard completion to Kevin Davis, NU stuffed the RedHawks up front, including a combined sack by Kenny Soares Jr. and Anto Saka.

The drive lasted five plays and Miami (Ohio) picked up six yards; it resulted in a missed field goal. The RedHawks could have gained all the momentum and took their first lead of the game, but were stifled. This was only one of the key stops that NU made as the front seven dominated all afternoon.

But, what might have been the most notable from today’s defensive performance was the secondary, including the likes of Smith, Fitzgerald and redshirt sophomore Braden Turner. Smith and Fitzgerald had the two interceptions in the fourth quarter, and Turner had five solo tackles.

The secondary looked like it has played together for years despite losing Rod Heard II, Garnett Hollis Jr. and Jaheem Joseph in the transfer portal.

The defense saved NU on a day where the offense was still figuring things out, and when it mattered most, the group with the most uncertainties delivered.

There will be a lot of questions the ‘Cats face throughout the season and one of the biggest ones is whether they can compete every week. The defense made a legitimate case today against the reigning MAC champions that they can.

Will this be the case against better competition, like Duke, which NU faces on Friday?

That answer remains to be determined. But, the ‘Cats are 1-0 and opened up their new, unique stadium with a win.

That’s because of McGarigle and the stingy NU defense.

