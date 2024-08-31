Rapid Recap: Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6

With a band of boats drifting across Lake Michigan’s turquoise backdrop, Northwestern kicked off its 2024 campaign Saturday against Miami (Ohio) in its temporary home for the next two seasons — Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

In front of a sellout crowd of 12,023, the Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) marked their new program era with a 13-6 victory over the RedHawks (0-1, 0-0 MAC).

Redshirt junior Jack Olsen scored NU’s opening points, drilling a 45-yard first-quarter field goal, but Miami’s Dom Dzioban responded with a 43-yarder of his own to cap a 3-3 opening frame.

While the ’Cats appeared on the brink of punching in their first touchdown with just over two minutes left in the opening frame, graduate student quarterback Mike Wright coughed up his second fumble of the game on the opposing 1-yard-line. Content with entering the half tied, the RedHawks let the clock hit triple zeroes with a halftime 3-3 score.

After failing to find his footing in the first half, Wright electrified on NU’s opening third-quarter drive, hitting graduate student tight end Thomas Gordon for a lengthy third-down completion and scrambling in for a 13-yard score on the ensuing play to hand the ’Cats a 10-3 lead.

With the NU defense seldom surrendering any semblance of Miami momentum, Olsen converted his second field goal of the afternoon to extend the lead to 13-10 with 14:47 remaining in the game. Dzobian responded to bring the game back within seven midway through the final quarter, but redshirt sophomore defensive back Robert Fitzgerald slammed the door on the RedHawks with a game-sealing interception.

Here are five takeaways from NU’s season-opening win over Miami (Ohio).

1. Wright handed the offensive keys

Following Ben Bryant’s departure, lingering offseason questions once again revolved around the quarterback position. Brendan Sullivan and Jack Lausch split first team reps in spring ball, then Wright arrived from Mississippi State in May.

Entering training camp, Lausch and Wright battled for the starting job. Both passers possess significant mobile upside, with Wright’s experience pitted against the potential continuity of his younger counterpart.

Coach David Braun declined to publicly name a starter ahead of the season opener, but ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning that Wright had won the job. Confirming the report, No. 5 trotted out for NU’s opening possession.

Wright connected with graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz for 20 yards on his first throw of the afternoon. Showcasing his dual-threat ability, Wright ripped off a 20-yard scamper on a zone read — though his high-octane antics flamed out as the first half ran on.

2. Uihlein steps into Mike linebacker role

Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein entered Evanston with significant hype. The Lake Forest native was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, with 247Sports rating Uihlein as the 13th highest ranked recruit to ever sign with the ’Cats.

But, Uihlein took his time to get settled on the NU defense, recording 21 tackles in his first 21 games.

With Bryce Gallagher electing not to use his final year of eligibility, the Mike linebacker slot opened up. Braun gave first-team reps to both Uihelin and redshirt sophomore Braydon Brus throughout spring ball and into camp, but Uihlein earned his first career start Saturday afternoon.

The linebacker stuffed the stat sheet, recording a pair of sacks in the first half — though one was the result of an intentional grounding call. Playing alongside All-Big Ten graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller, Uihlein looked right at home in his newfound starting spot.

3. Turnovers prove an early cause for concern

Last season, the ’Cats made winning the turnover battle a point of emphasis. At its best, the offense seldom gave the ball away.

Offensive miscues defined the bulk of the opening frame, and Wright lost two fumbles on botched snaps. While Miami failed to capitalize on his first giveaway despite having a short field to work with, Wright’s second fumble took a sure-fire touchdown off the board.

Meanwhile, Miami played a turnover-free first half. Fortunately for NU, its defense displayed its bend, don’t break tendencies from 2023, which kept the ’Cats deadlocked at 3-apiece entering the second half.

Braun’s group rectified its first-half follies in the latter two quarters, and the defense continued its stellar play.

4. NU rolls out young cornerback room

One of its veteran strong suits in 2023, the ’Cats cornerback depth took several offseason hits with the transfer portal departures of Garnett Hollis and Rod Heard II. The group took another blow with redshirt junior defensive back Ore Adeyi suffering a preseason injury that ruled him out for the season opener.

Alongside redshirt junior cornerback Theran Johnson, a young corner corps took the field Saturday. The group included redshirt freshman Josh Fussell, redshirt sophomore Braden Turner and redshirt sophomore Evan Smith.

While they faced off against a sixth-year signal caller, the trio had little issues adapting to the game’s speed and making a marked impact for NU. With the Miami offense reeling in the fourth quarter, Smith secured his first-career interception on a diving effort.

5. The ’Cats look to exorcize their Blue Devil demons

After securing its first season-opening victory since 2022, NU will play host to Duke on Friday night. The ’Cats are 10-12 in the all-time series and have lost their past five matchups with the Blue Devils.

However, this is far from the Duke squad that dismantled NU in Durham last September. Gone are coach Mike Elko and quarterback Riley Leonard, with coach Manny Diaz and Texas transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy stepping into the fold.

Friday night will surely mark the toughest of the ’Cats’ three nonconference bouts, but the game presents a prime opportunity to flip their recent fate with the Blue Devils.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

— Football: Northwestern set for season opener against Miami (Ohio)

— Football: Key returners look to lead Northwestern to another successful season

— Lausch vs. Wright: Northwestern’s quarterback competition pits experience against familiarity