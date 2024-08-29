Football: Northwestern set for season opener against Miami (Ohio)

Nine months after Northwestern secured an improbable bowl bid and sent off its former stadium with a rushed-field victory over Purdue last November, football will return to Evanston with a Saturday season-opener against Miami (Ohio) in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

The matchup will mark a new chapter in the coach David Braun era, with the Wildcats unveiling their temporary home for the next two seasons. Braun told reporters at his Monday press conference that his group is excited to build on a “great camp” with a positive game week.

“I’ve been really pleased with the development and growth that we’ve seen out of all 111 (players),” Braun said. “There are areas of experience … areas where we needed to develop depth, but (I’m) really excited about where this group is as of today.”

The new-look NU coaching staff, featuring first-year offensive coordinator Zach Lujan and elevated defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle, also presents an element of change.

While an influx of new talent and schemes will blend with longtime contributors, the excitement of a new year is all the same. The ’Cats will be keen to kick-start their campaign on a positive note, but the RedHawks are far from a Week 1 pushover.

Fresh off an 11-win season, Miami possesses potential difference-makers on both sides of the ball. The RedHawks went 1-1 against Power Four squads last season, and their menacing defense pitched a pair of shutouts in 2023.

With the dawn of a new season nearing closer by the hour, here are some storylines to monitor ahead of NU’s clash with Miami.

Questions across the board at the quarterback position

Just days before the season opener, Braun declined to publicly name his starting quarterback, opting to keep the decision in-house. He said redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch and graduate student Mike Wright entered camp battling for the top spot — and the victor will be revealed come game time.

While Lausch split first team reps with now-Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan in spring ball, Wright committed to the ’Cats in May following SEC stints at Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Both players are dual-threat passers and rushers, meaning the RedHawks must scheme for a mobile quarterback ahead of the contest.

“From a defensive coordinator’s perspective, Miami is studying both Jack and Mike very thoroughly,” Braun said. “They do have a similar skill set, but you only have so much time in the day. … Information doesn’t necessarily need to be Miami’s until game day.”

Meanwhile, Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert will make his long-awaited return from a season-ending right tibia and fibula fracture sustained last October. Though the 24-year-old underwent successful surgery, reintroduction to game speed from a significant lower-body injury can be especially challenging.

Gabbert told reporters earlier in the week that he was excited to officially complete a recovery process that began ramping up in January, but Braun’s defense will look to shift Gabbert away from his comfort zone early and often.

Historical struggles against the RedHawks

For NU, Miami has been far from a typical Group of Five foe. The ’Cats have faced the RedHawks 10 times, managing just a 3-7 record against the MAC squad. Miami has also won seven of its nine games in Evanston.

The RedHawks took the last battle 17-14 during NU’s tumultuous 1-11 campaign in 2022. Miami secured the result despite its backup quarterback, Aveon Smith, going just 7-of-19 for 57 yards through the air.

Braun said his team doesn’t want to dwell on the past, but it knows better than to overlook the RedHawks.

“Miami is a great team,” Braun said. “Miami’s not walking in here, tiptoeing around and scared of playing a Big Ten opponent. … We better understand this is a darn good football team that’s showing up with every intent of finding a way to win.”

The ’Cats will be tested Saturday, which Braun said is exactly what the team needs ahead of its gauntlet of a conference schedule.

NU embracing an underdog mentality as it looks to avoid spoiler

While the ’Cats are currently a 2.5-point favorite ahead of the season opener, the sportsbooks don’t project significant sustained success this season.

For Braun, NU simply needs internal belief and fuel — like it displayed last season, which included a seven-game streak of winning against the spread to close the year.

“That’s right where the ’Cats want to be,” Braun said. “Chip on our shoulder, a little bit of edge to us, underdog mentality in the way that we move every single day… The worst thing we can do is pay attention to the outside noise.”

Braun said the team’s focused training camp has set the stage for this moment, and the focus now shifts toward game-prep. And, the ’Cats must batten down the hatches for an upset-hungry opponent that carries its own impressive resume against the spread.

Oddsmakers and pundits aside, no win can be taken for granted this season, especially with aspirations of a second consecutive bowl bid. The story of NU football in 2024 has yet to be written, but Braun and the ’Cats possess a prime opportunity to pen a positive opening tale.



