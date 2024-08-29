Subscribe
Lausch vs. Wright: Northwestern’s quarterback competition pits experience against familiarity

Daily file photo by Anna Watson
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch takes a snap during spring practice.
Blake McQueary, Reporter
August 29, 2024

A brand new football season is upon us, and decisions and changes can be the two main factors that separate one year from another. They can transform losers into winners, turn benchers into ballers or even revamp a program for a new look. 

Heading into the season, change is inevitable for Northwestern. Coach David Braun is taking over for his first full season as the permanent head coach, Mark Jackson will become athletic director Sept. 1 and the demolition of Ryan Field has temporarily brought the Wildcats to Northwestern Medicine Field off the fresh shores of Lake Michigan. 

However, the change that leaves the biggest question in Evanston is who will be behind center for the Wildcats. Graduate transfer Mike Wright and sophomore Jack Lausch are the apparent finalists, but only one will win the battle. 

Mike Wright

Incoming transfer quarterback Mike Wright stands as the option with the most experience in this battle. Wright is a two-time transfer who started his collegiate career at Vanderbilt and then transferred to Mississippi State before landing in Evanston. 

In three seasons for the Commodores, Wright made 11 starts, amassing 2,067 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns with 959 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. His best game at Vanderbilt came against Elon, when he totaled a school-record six touchdowns, four passing and two rushing, in a 42-31 win. 

His lone season as a Bulldog was a bit rocky. Wright played a total of 12 games, but he only got to start in three. Wright would total 453 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while rushing for 324 yards and three touchdowns. 

Jack Lausch 

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch certainly lacks experience compared to Wright, but he stands with more familiarity. Lausch, who is a Chicago native, is entering his third season in Evanston with the Wildcats. 

Lausch arrived on campus in 2022 after being a dual-sport athlete at Brother Rice High School in Chicago, excelling on both the football field and the baseball diamond. He racked up Player of the Year honors in football while being ranked the No. 1 outfielder in the state of Illinois by Perfect Game. 

Through two seasons at NU, Lausch has appeared in 11 games for the Wildcats. He totaled 78 passing yards while rushing for 77 yards and one rushing touchdown thus far. He’s also caught two passes for nine yards. 

Weighing the options

As the season opener approaches, Braun and offensive coordinator Zach Lujan have the decision that many fans are eager for. 

Lujan enters his first season in Evanston as the ’Cats’ play-caller following seven seasons at his alma mater, South Dakota State. After taking over as offensive coordinator in 2022, the Jackrabbits won two consecutive National Championships on the FCS level while Lujan took home FCS Coordinator of the Year in 2023. 

During that 2023 season, Lujan led South Dakota State to the No. 6 ranked total offense in FCS (449.9 yards per game) and the No. 5 ranked rushing offense (227.7 yards per game). 

While both Wright and Lausch have that dual-threat ability to pass and run the ball effectively, Wright’s prior experience and dynamic skill set will likely win him the starting job. 

Wright has proven he has the tangibles to be a good quarterback at both his prior stops, and he can be dominant in both aspects of the offense. With Lujan’s capability to produce a high-powered offense and run game, Wright can thrive within his system while also mentoring a young Lausch. 

Coming out of high school, Wright was mulling either NU or Vanderbilt before eventually picking the Commodores. The love has always been there. After years of being disconnected, the ’Cats have finally got their guy, and that guy is Mike Wright. 

