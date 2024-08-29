Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Mark Jackson named Northwestern’s next athletic director

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
The move places Jackson atop an athletic department that made two national championship appearances — in field hockey and lacrosse — and experienced widespread success in the last year.
Jake Epstein and Jacob Wendler
August 29, 2024

Villanova University Athletic Director Mark Jackson will serve as Northwestern’s next athletic director effective Sept. 1, the University announced in a Thursday morning news release.

Jackson held his position at Villanova since 2015, and the Wildcats won two men’s basketball national titles and more than 30 conference championships during his tenure. Prior to his time at Villanova, Jackson held positions with the New England Patriots, the University of Southern California, Syracuse University and the Oakland Raiders organization.

According to the release, the search committee interviewed several candidates from a nationwide search conducted with the help of recruitment firm TurnkeyZRG. ESPN and the Chicago Sun Times previously reported that NU had narrowed the search to three finalists, including Jackson, University of Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke and former Washington Commanders president Jason Wright.

“Mark has been extraordinarily successful at Villanova in supporting students’ athletic and academic achievements. After talking to him, I trust that he will prioritize the welfare of our student-athletes and give them the support they need to succeed,” University President Michael Schill said in the release. “I am fully confident in Mark’s ability to lead Northwestern Athletics to new heights and am excited to see how he will transform our program.”

As the University’s 24th AD, Jackson will be tasked with continuing the recent successes of NU’s field hockey and lacrosse teams while also navigating ongoing controversies in the athletic department, including allegations of hazing and mistreatment in the football and cheerleading programs that have sparked lawsuits.

A former Division III football player at Colby College, Jackson will look to build on football’s 2023 bowl bid and men’s basketball’s two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Jackson will take over from Derrick Gragg, who has led the athletic department since 2021 and will shift into the newly-created administrative role of vice president of athletic strategy.

 “Mark combines a unique mix of success and experience both in professional and collegiate sports as well as a sharp understanding of the expectations of elite academic profiles,” former New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said in the release. “I look forward to Mark’s impact with Northwestern.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Email: [email protected] 

X: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories:

Northwestern to tap Mark Jackson for athletic director vacancy

Former Northwestern cheerleader drops forced labor, sex trafficking lawsuit

Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
The encampment organized by NU Divestment Coalition took place over five days on Deering Meadow in late April.
Northwestern files motion to dismiss lawsuit on pro-Palestinian encampment response
Northwestern is expected to finalize a deal with Villanova’s Mark Jackson within the next 24 hours.
Northwestern expected to tap Villanova’s Mark Jackson as next athletic director
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Basketball’s game against Northern Illinois University on Nov. 27, 2023, at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Former Northwestern cheerleader drops forced labor, sex trafficking lawsuit
Mayor Daniel Biss delivered his State of the City address on May 9.
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announces reelection bid
According to the open letter, the Feinberg School of Medicine deleted photos of Middle Eastern students and students wearing keffiyehs from Instagram and Flickr.
Open letter alleges anti-Arab discrimination at Feinberg
The Democratic National Convention wrapped up with a keynote address from Vice President Kamala Harris at the United Center on Thursday evening.
DNC Days 3-4: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz accept party nominations
More in Sports
The team huddles during a match against Penn State last season. Graduate student Alexa Rousseau and junior Kennedy Hill represented the players at Big Ten Media Days Monday.
Volleyball: Takeaways from first Big Ten media days under Tim Nollan
Midfielder Maddie Zimmer dribbles the ball in a regular season game against Penn State in 2022.
Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning will be a key returner for new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan to lean on this season.
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
Green field with purple and white paint with white roof above
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
Members of the Ryan family pose at the Ryan Field groundbreaking ceremony Monday.
Northwestern hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Field construction site
Before coming to Northwestern, Derrick Gragg had served as athletic director at both the University of Tulsa and Eastern Michigan University.
Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins
More in Top Stories
Former President Barack Obama delivered the keynote address of the DNC's second day at the United Center.
DNC Day 2: Barack, Michelle Obama speak as party emphasizes new leaders
University President Michael Schill testifies before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on Capitol Hill in May.
University President Michael Schill announces new efforts to fight antisemitism, Islamophobia on campus
An attendee rides the escalator to the floor of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Monday, Aug. 19.
DNC Day 1: Democrats celebrate, attack Trump as demonstrators march outside
The two men are facing charges like unlawful possession of a weapon and attempted first degree murder, respectively.
Two local men charged after three shootings in less than 24 hours
Chappell Roan rocks a full leather wrestler costume for her Lollapalooza performance on Thursday.
Lollapalooza recap: Female pop stars stole the show this year
Evanston Police Department squad cars.
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours