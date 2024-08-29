Mark Jackson named Northwestern’s next athletic director

Villanova University Athletic Director Mark Jackson will serve as Northwestern’s next athletic director effective Sept. 1, the University announced in a Thursday morning news release.

Jackson held his position at Villanova since 2015, and the Wildcats won two men’s basketball national titles and more than 30 conference championships during his tenure. Prior to his time at Villanova, Jackson held positions with the New England Patriots, the University of Southern California, Syracuse University and the Oakland Raiders organization.

According to the release, the search committee interviewed several candidates from a nationwide search conducted with the help of recruitment firm TurnkeyZRG. ESPN and the Chicago Sun Times previously reported that NU had narrowed the search to three finalists, including Jackson, University of Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke and former Washington Commanders president Jason Wright.

“Mark has been extraordinarily successful at Villanova in supporting students’ athletic and academic achievements. After talking to him, I trust that he will prioritize the welfare of our student-athletes and give them the support they need to succeed,” University President Michael Schill said in the release. “I am fully confident in Mark’s ability to lead Northwestern Athletics to new heights and am excited to see how he will transform our program.”

As the University’s 24th AD, Jackson will be tasked with continuing the recent successes of NU’s field hockey and lacrosse teams while also navigating ongoing controversies in the athletic department, including allegations of hazing and mistreatment in the football and cheerleading programs that have sparked lawsuits.

A former Division III football player at Colby College, Jackson will look to build on football’s 2023 bowl bid and men’s basketball’s two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Jackson will take over from Derrick Gragg, who has led the athletic department since 2021 and will shift into the newly-created administrative role of vice president of athletic strategy.

“Mark combines a unique mix of success and experience both in professional and collegiate sports as well as a sharp understanding of the expectations of elite academic profiles,” former New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said in the release. “I look forward to Mark’s impact with Northwestern.”

