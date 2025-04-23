Lacrosse: Northwestern takes home conference-best eight All-Big Ten selections

Eight Northwestern players were awarded All-Big Ten honors, leading the conference, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.

Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s squad also boasts two of the three unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selections with junior attacker Madison Taylor and senior defender Sammy White.

Graduate student defender Jane Hansen and senior midfielder Sam Smith joined Taylor and White on the All-Big Ten First Team. NU’s members of the All-Big Ten Second Team included senior midfielder Emerson Bohlig, graduate student defender Grace Fujinaga, graduate student attacker Niki Miles and graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer.

Taylor leads the nation with 83 goals and 117 points. She has posted 15 hat tricks in 16 total contests, propelling the Wildcats to the Big Ten’s best and nation’s fifth-best scoring offense with 16.63 goals per game.

White has corralled 39 ground balls and has forced 31 turnovers, which ranks second and third in the conference, respectively. She has anchored an NU defense that allows just 7.88 goals per game, which is the best mark in the Big Ten and fourth in the country.

Hansen leads the ’Cats and ranks second in the Big Ten with 35 caused turnovers. Smith’s 133 draw controls also ranks second in the conference.

Defender Mary Carroll was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, while senior midfielder Serafina DuMunno was named NU’s sportsmanship honoree.

The awards come after the ’Cats completed their conference slate undefeated with a 20-12 win over Ohio State Saturday.

NU kicks off Big Ten Tournament action in the semifinals Friday at 4 p.m., when it takes on the winner of No. 9 Johns Hopkins and Penn State.

