Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern earns share of Big Ten regular season title with 15-6 win over Michigan before record crowd

Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern celebrates with the Big Ten trophy. It was a milestone night for the Wildcats.
Henry Frieman, Design Editor
April 18, 2025

No. 3 Northwestern’s battle with No. 13 Michigan had all the makings of a big-game atmosphere. 

Food trucks dotted tailgate zones. Youth lacrosse players streamed in by the busload. Program legends Izzy Scane and Erin Coykendall signed autographs ahead of the opening draw as fans packed Martin Stadium’s north and west stands on a blustery Thursday night in Evanston. 

“I was literally walking out of halftime and I was like, ‘This feels like a football game,’” senior defender Sammy White said. 

With a chance to clinch the Big Ten regular season title and a record 3,503 fans in the crowd, the Wildcats (13-2, 7-0 Big Ten) rose to the occasion, taking down the Wolverines (10-5, 4-3 Big Ten) 15-6 on the inaugural “Lacrosse Night in Chicago.”

With a win against Ohio State Sunday, NU will hold sole possession of the regular-season crown. The ’Cats have now won five of the last six Big Ten regular-season championships and three straight.

“It feels incredible,” graduate student attacker Niki Miles said. “We’ve been working hard to become a better team this whole season, and this is a really exciting moment to commemorate this process.”

Junior attacker Madison Taylor scored a game-high six goals and pitched in two assists, while Miles contributed four goals and an assist. Senior midfielder Sam Smith tied her career high with 14 draw controls.

NU’s previous attendance record of just over 2,000 fans, set during last year’s Big Ten Tournament, was shattered by 1,500 in the team’s win.

“It was awesome seeing all the fans come in,” NU coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said. “The west side got completely full, and then all of a sudden, that north side was getting pretty packed too. So just a really special moment for our program, something I won’t forget.”

It was evident from the game’s outset that it would begin as a low-scoring affair.

Michigan opened the scoring three minutes into the game. The ’Cats attempted to answer, but the nation’s fifth-best scoring defense kept the nation’s fourth-best scoring offense in check.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines leapt to a 3-0 lead.

NU did excel in the defensive area, finishing with 11 caused turnovers. White led the team defensively with four caused turnovers, while graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer made seven saves and allowed six goals.

Miles started the ’Cats’ scoring tally with an elusive goal, spinning past a defender and beating Michigan goalkeeper Erin O’Grady, who leads the country in save percentage, as the first quarter neared a close.

Taylor converted a free-position goal to trim the deficit to one goal shortly into the second quarter. Graduate student attacker Riley Campbell tied it up midway through the frame after redshirt sophomore attacker Abby LoCascio fed her in the fan on a free position attempt.

“I think in the beginning of the game, we rushed things a bit,” Amonte Hiller said. “Once (our players) figured it out, and they took really good, high-quality shots, they were able to finish.”

NU took the lead after Taylor scored her second goal, playing a give-and-go game with Miles. O’Grady was no match for Taylor, who buried it.

From that point on, the ’Cats gained the lead and never looked back.

Campbell added her second goal with just under three minutes left in the first half. Miles scored her second goal with about a minute remaining to put NU up 6-3 before LoCascio whipped a sidearm shot to extend the lead.

Sweitzer committed a foul with six seconds left in the half, permitting Michigan to score on an empty net and send the teams to the locker room with the ’Cats leading 7-4.

NU won six of eight draw controls in the second quarter and outdrew the Wolverines 9-4 in the first half. They won the draw by a 17-8 margin on Thursday.

The ’Cats kept their foot on the gas to start the second quarter. Taylor scored an early goal, earning her 14th hat trick of the season through 15 games played.

Soon after, Miles snagged a hat trick of her own to put NU up 9-4.

“Our attack really focuses on having a lot of fun, playing off each other, a lot of unselfish play,” Miles said. “I think we feed off of each other’s energy and getting fired up, and you can see, so many goals today, the celebrations are just because we’re so excited for one another.”

The pair dominated the third quarter, as Taylor scored three goals and Miles scored two within the 15 minutes. Smith got in on the action to extend the lead to 13-4 as the two teams ventured to the final frame.

From then on, the ’Cats comfortably saw the game out as Taylor scored her sixth goal of the game to start the running clock. Though the game returned to the normal clock conditions with about seven minutes remaining, NU still held a firm grip on the contest.

Once the clock hit zero, a throng of ’Cats hoisted the Big Ten trophy. 

Miles stood in front of reporters postgame, wearing a Big Ten Champion shirt, two pieces of gold streamers supplied by Amonte Hiller draped over her shoulders, trying to take it all in. She had spent time during the trophy celebration signing autographs for young lacrosse players lined up on the sidelines. 

The San Clemente, California, native comes from a state where lacrosse isn’t necessarily a popular sport. In Evanston, however, 3,503 people turned out for a lacrosse game Thursday. 

“I just looked around and I’m like, ‘Holy cow, this is women’s lacrosse,’” Miles said. “The fact that it’s growing so much is really special. … So seeing this many people supporting and being enthusiastic, and then having staff and the athletic department here really support our program is very special and awesome.”

NU concludes its season Saturday against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. The first draw is slated for noon.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @HenryFrieman

 

Related Stories:

Lacrosse: ‘Lacrosse Night in Chicago’ embodies Northwestern’s quest to grow game in Midwest

Lacrosse: Taylor dazzles in No. 3 Northwestern’s 19-10 drubbing of Oregon

Lacrosse: Taylor scores 200th goal in No. 3 Northwestern’s 15-6 rout of Rutgers

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Lacrosse
Northwestern lacrosse coach Kelly Amonte Hiller during the Wildcats’ Final Four matchup with Florida last season. Since she arrived in Evanston in 2000, the coach has grown NU lacrosse into a national powerhouse.
Lacrosse: ‘Lacrosse Night in Chicago’ embodies Northwestern’s quest to grow game in Midwest
Junior attacker Madison Taylor tees up a shot against Oregon Sunday. Taylor tallied a career-high 11 points, scoring seven goals and contributing four assists.
Lacrosse: Taylor dazzles in No. 3 Northwestern’s 19-10 drubbing of Oregon
Junior attacker Madison Taylor in a game earlier this season. Taylor scored her 200th career goal at Rutgers on Sunday.
Lacrosse: Taylor scores 200th goal in No. 3 Northwestern’s 15-6 rout of Rutgers
Northwestern players celebrate after a goal against Notre Dame earlier this season. The Wildcats are now 6-2 against ranked opponents this season.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern’s first-half offense, second-half defense shine in 18-5 domination of No. 4 Johns Hopkins
Northwestern huddles during its matchup against USC. The Wildcats never trailed in the 17-8 win.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern pulls ahead of No. 18 USC in wire-to-wire 17-8 West Coast win
Graduate student attacker Riley Campbell pushes toward net in a game earlier this season. Campbell scored a game-high four goals Saturday.
Lacrosse: Early onslaught sets the tone in No. 3 Northwestern’s 16-4 takedown of No. 4 Maryland
More in Latest Stories
William Harris stands in front of the audience, left of a TV screen that reads “Question: Should states fund ‘school-choice’ programs? Why/why not?”
FIRE discusses First Amendment rights, need for civil discourse on college campuses
Four people sit in black chairs. A woman at the end talks into a microphone.
Fossil Free NU hosts Earth Day Panel
Research said the cuts in research funding will have long-lasting effects into future innovation.
Researchers express shock, fear over recent stop-work orders, federal funding freeze
A person speaks at a podium while others face towards them.
Captured: Northwestern’s Day of Action for Higher Education
An illustration of the U.S. Capitol against a backdrop of money raining down.
Funding freezes at Northwestern, elite universities divide federal lawmakers
Truth or Consequences New Mexico, a band founded by two McCormick alumni, released their second EP “This Time of Year” on April 11.
Alumni band Truth or Consequences New Mexico releases second EP
More in Sports
Sophomore outfielder Isabel Cunnea takes a swing in a game earlier this year.
Softball: Northwestern decimates Loyola Chicago in 13-0 ‘complete team victory’
Junior infielder Trent Liolis celebrates with junior infielder Owen McElfatrick after a McElfatrick home run.
Baseball: Pitching woes plague Northwestern in 27-11 loss to Northern Illinois
Senior Cameron Adam looks toward his ball after a swing at St. Andrew’s earlier this season. Adam finished eighth at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial with an even 213.
Men’s Golf: No. 27 Northwestern concludes regular season with third-place finish at Lewis Chitengwa Memorial
Northwestern and Nebraska players high-five after NU's loss Sunday.
Softball: No. 23 Nebraska tramples Northwestern in series sweep
Graduate student Saiprakash Goli and senior Max Bengtsson high-five during their Senior Day match against Ohio State.
Men’s Tennis: Goli, Nordby, Bengtsson bid farewell to Evanston after rollercoaster careers
Senior Felix Nordby and junior Chad Miller high-five after winning a point. The two are 6-3 in their matches together this season, the most wins of any Northwestern doubles team this season.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern suffers 4-0 loss to No. 4 Ohio State in final home contest