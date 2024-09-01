Football: Mike Wright displays early rapport with Bryce Kirtz in Northwestern’s 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)

Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz appears poised to build on the best season of his career with graduate transfer quarterback Mike Wright at the helm of the Wildcats’ offense.

Last season, Kirtz tallied 701 receiving yards, 49 catches and five touchdowns, all of which were career highs. The receiver showed he is capable of reaching new heights in the Wildcats’ debut at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, as Kirtz led NU with six catches for 91 receiving yards en route to a 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio).

Wright often looked out of sync with NU’s offense in his debut in purple and white, but the graduate transfer’s connection with Kirtz was evident from the start. On the first play from scrimmage, Wright dropped back in the pocket and hit Kirtz right in the hands towards the right sideline for a 20-yard gain.

“That was a great feeling, obviously. We knew that was the first play going in for about a week now,” Kirtz said. “Mike put the ball in a great spot. We’ve been working that route for months now.”

The biggest display of the strength of their bond came on back-to-back plays in the second half. On a second and five with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Wright found Kirtz towards the left sideline for a 14-yard gain.

Immediately after, Wright made one of his best throws of the game to Kirtz, who made a tightly contested over the shoulder grab to gain 33 yards. Wright said Kirtz’s ability helped open up the offensive scheme.

“You’re not going to be right in the zone read game unless you load the box. Then that’s when you got guys like Bryce Kirtz out there one-on-one,” Wright said.

The graduate receiver mainly credits their synergy to the time he has spent with Wright off the field.

“We’re just two dudes that just love to kick it,” Kirtz said. “I feel like we get along very well. He knows whenever I’m upset. I feel like I know when he’s upset about something.”

Wright and Kirtz have also spent time outside of regular practice time to enhance their rapport.

The result: The on-field chemistry between the two far exceeds that of typical first-year teammates.

“There’s been a couple of times when we’ve gone up and just thrown simple slant routes, simple out routes just to get the timing down and make sure we’re on point in that aspect,” said Kirtz.

Getting to this point has not been easy for Kirtz. The graduate receiver’s career has been heavily influenced by four knee surgeries throughout his time as a Wildcat.

Regardless, Kirtz has persevered through adversity to become an integral part of NU’s squad.

The receiver got his big break early last season in Northwestern’s comeback victory against Minnesota, where he tallied ten receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns and earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

He also earned an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for his efforts last season. This year, every time Kirtz takes the field it will be as a team captain. For coach David Braun, Kirtz helps lift up both the wide receiver and quarterback rooms, which he said will be pivotal moving forward.

“He’s hyper competitive, and he wants to be the best,” coach David Braun said. “Bryce is certainly a captain and a leader.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @adub_sports

Related Stories:

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6

— Football: The Daily’s Gameday Staff gives its 2024 season predictions

— Northwestern football opens season against Miami (Ohio)