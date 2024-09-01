Subscribe
Football: Northwestern’s young secondary corps commands airways against Miami (Ohio)

Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Braden Turner prepares for a 2023 matchup against Penn State. Turner recorded five tackles against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
September 1, 2024

Ahead of his first-career defensive start against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, redshirt sophomore cornerback Evan Smith found a place on the bench to take in the unmatched scenery in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. 

He saw a stadium alongside Lake Michigan that began as just a pipedream. He saw a daunting project put together in mere months, providing Northwestern with perhaps the college game’s most unique backdrop. 

But Smith, a former four-year starting quarterback at Alabama’s Oak Mountain high school, could also see lifelong dreams within his grasp. On the same stomping grounds where Smith bided his time in practices, an opportunity lay on the picturesque horizon.

“I’ve put a lot of work in since I got here, (and) I’ve learned from a lot of great people,” Smith said. “I’ve been dreaming for, praying for the opportunity for a long time.”

Smith said he knew he was ready for his number to be called, and the redshirt sophomore provided a sensational defensive back debut, corralling his first career pick on an all-out, diving effort and recording four tackles to go along with a pass break-up. 

Coach David Braun said Smith’s performance proved a testament to the defensive back’s determination and grit, evidenced by remarkable progress since spring practice’s conclusion.

“To see Evan Smith, the growth that young man has had since spring ball (has been) incredible,” Braun said. “The weight that he’s put on, the confidence that he’s showing, for him to come up with that interception (was) awesome.”

Just as the construction for the Wildcats’ temporary venue began with a solid foundation and progressed through significant development plans, three of NU’s most pivotal secondary showings Saturday came from players who earned their keep on the special teams unit in past seasons.

Braun and his wife Kristin put their own stake in the stadium, making a considerable contribution to its development. Similarly, players who got their start on the special teams unit have their own stake in Braun’s vision for a development program. They may not get the plaudits or the glory, but their play carries a direct impact on winning games.

“Everyone is a special teams player, there’s transferable skills,” Braun said. “Coach (Paul) Creighton talks about it all the time, special teams are your proving ground.” 

Smith and redshirt sophomore Braden Turner both started and put forth lights out performances at cornerback, while redshirt sophomore safety Robert Fitzgerald stepped in for an injured graduate student safety Coco Azema late in the game and delivered a knockout blow. 

In November 2023, Braun lauded Turner’s tenacity in practices, heralding his ability to challenge the first-team offense on a daily basis. But on Saturday, Turner helped make sixth-year Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert’s trip to Evanston a dismal one.

“For Braden Turner, that position is not an easy position to play — it’s a critical role to play within our defense,” Braun said. “For him to step up and play the way that he’s playing, I’m really proud.”

Turner shone on kickoff coverage throughout the 2023 season, recording seven tackles and a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff against Penn State. Thrown into the defensive scheme ahead of the season-opener, the 5-foot-11 defensive back notched five solo tackles.

Fitzgerald, who rotated in at nickel throughout the contest and threw on the No. 46 jersey just to help out on special teams while fellow No. 6 — redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II — returned kicks, sealed the 13-6 victory with his first-career interception.

“They were running wrap into the boundary,” Fitzgerald said. “They hit us with that two plays before. … Recognizing it, I was able to jump the route.”

While Azema and junior safety Devin Turner are both All-Big Ten contenders at Fitzgerald’s primary position, the redshirt sophomore remained ready for when his number was inevitably called. 

Braun said Fitzgerald’s performance in fall-camp prepared him for the role he stepped into Saturday, and the trio of impact defensive players embody the culture NU is striving for. 

“We talk about next man up; we have to develop the entire roster,” Braun said. “We (have) 111 young men that just got to keep getting better every day. Those guys did that for the last couple of years. Maybe (they) didn’t like their role last year, but now it’s their time to shine.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

