Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
April 15, 2024
Reproductive Transparency Now founder Lisa Battisfore criticizes Chicago anti-abortion clinics, advocates for bodily autonomy at SAAM event
April 15, 2024
District 65 to expand Dual Language program, parents remain concerned about Bessie Rhodes closure
April 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2045 Views
Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor • April 11, 2024
2
1053 Views
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • April 11, 2024
3
514 Views
NU to renovate Deering Library, close it to public for next academic year
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern picks up first conference series victory

Northwestern+celebrates+its+walk-off+win+against+Maryland+Friday.
Daily file photo by Emily Fosker
Northwestern celebrates its walk-off win against Maryland Friday.
Jacob Hare, Reporter
April 15, 2024

With conference play in full swing, the tight competition for the top spot in the Big Ten continues as multiple teams pull ahead of the pack. Meanwhile, some ball clubs, including Northwestern, are just starting to find their rhythm.

The Wildcats began the week amid a nine-game losing streak, which grew to 10 after NU fell in an April 9 18-5  run-rule rout to UIC.

However, behind first-year skipper Ben Greenspan, the ’Cats crafted a dramatic turnaround during their weekend series against Maryland. The squad secured its first conference win last Friday in a nail-biting 6-5 victory, capped off by senior infielder Tony Livermore’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

NU maintained its momentum in the second game of the series, clinching its first Big Ten series win with a commanding 11-1 victory over the Terrapins a day later. Junior utility player Preston Knott, who contributed three hits, three RBIs and a home run, helped the ’Cats prevail in blowout fashion.

In the series finale, NU failed to complete the clean sweep, losing 9-8 in extra innings. The defeat came after second baseman Sam Hojnar gave the Terrapins the lead in the top of the 10th inning with a solo home run. 

Though the ’Cats enjoyed impressive performances against Maryland, it still wasn’t enough to outshine their cross-state rival Illinois — perhaps the hottest team in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini have built a four-game winning streak after sweeping their series against Northern Illinois.

The most impressive takeaway from Illinois’ win streak has been its high-powered offense, which has vastly improved from the season’s start. The Fighting Illini have scored double-digit runs in all four victories during their streak.

Purdue’s dominance emerged as another key storyline in the conference, with the Boilermakers achieving a clean sweep in their weekend series against Michigan State. 

This included a spectacular offensive display in Sunday’s series finale, where Purdue overpowered the Spartans in a 21-1 rout. The victory was due in large part to a standout performance from first baseman Luke Gaffney, who delivered three hits, five RBIs and a home run.

Looking forward to Big Ten action this week, Purdue and Illinois will aim to extend their recent runs. The Boilermakers are set for a non-conference weekend series against East Tennessee State, while the Fighting Illini will face off against NU. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @JacobKHare

Related Stories:

Baseball: Northwestern snaps 10-game losing skid with series win over Maryland 

Baseball: Pitching woes hurt Northwestern in series loss to Penn State 

Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern’s losing skid extends to nine games
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Sophomore infielder Owen McElfatrick prepares for a pitch. McElfatrick leads the team with 10 doubles on the season.
Baseball: Northwestern snaps 10-game losing skid with series win over Maryland
Graduate student Griffin Arnone swings at a pitch against UIC on Tuesday. Northwestern lost, 18-5.
Baseball: Northwestern falls flat against high-flying UIC in 18-5 defeat
Northwestern baseball players high-five at Tulane.
Big Ten Baseball Recap: Northwestern’s losing skid extends to nine games
Junior utility player Preston Knott rounds third base. Knott collected two home runs in Northwestern’s game against Penn State Saturday.
Baseball: Pitching woes hurt Northwestern in series loss to Penn State
Coach Ben Greenspan surveys the field.
B1G Baseball Recap: No. 24 Nebraska extends blazing hot winning streak
Northwestern baseball players Preston Knott and Owen McElfatrick celebrate on the field after they score.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern drops fifth straight contest with loss to Nebraska
More in Latest Stories
At a talk by Palestinian queer, trans activist Yaffa AS on Monday, there was art and books being sold, all proceeds going to people in need in Gaza.
‘If you remove queer Palestinians, there is no movement’: Yaffa AS discusses Palestinian, queer liberation
A person speaks into a microphone while people with signs stand in the background.
Advocacy groups petition EPA to address dangerous water quality in Illinois prisons
At around 3 p.m., more than 100 protesters gathered around The Rock.
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
People lying on the beach.
Evanston beach passes available starting Monday
Northwestern huddles during Sunday’s Senior Day match. The ’Cats secured an 11-0 record at home this season.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern secures undefeated home record with win versus Indiana on Senior Day
Henna on a hand.
‘Your time here at Northwestern is supposed to be meant for you’: MENA and Arab students reflect on importance of Arab Heritage Month
More in Sports
Northwestern graduate student Christina Hand celebrates with a fist pump.
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Northwestern takes care of business against Indiana
Sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson high-fives coach Kate Drohan as she rounds the bases. Robinson logged three RBIs in the ’Cats’ series against Maryland.
Softball: Northwestern sweeps Maryland, extends unbeaten home streak
Graduate student Christina Hand and senior Justine Leong celebrate after winning a doubles point. The pairing won 6-0 in Friday’s tilt against Purdue.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Purdue 4-1 with strong matchplay start
Freshman Greyson Casey prepares to return the ball. Casey went toe-to-toe with his Illinois counterpart, but fell 5-7, 6-1, 4-6.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern suffers decisive defeat to in-state rival Illinois
Graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte drives toward the Ohio State cage Saturday afternoon. Amonte scored a career-high six goals against the Buckeyes.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern bludgeons Ohio State 19-10 in penultimate regular season test
Junior Lauryn Nguyen follows through on her swing. Nguyen collected her fourth top-10 finish this season at the Silverado Showdown Wednesday.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern closes out regular season with second consecutive victory
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in