Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
48° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU Economics Tournament hosts seventh annual Econ Bowl for high school students across the country
April 7, 2024
Baseball: Pitching woes hurt Northwestern in series loss to Penn State
April 7, 2024
Marcia Rieke talks James Webb Space Telescope for Heilborn Lecture Series
April 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2990 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
2
991 Views
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 4, 2024
3
971 Views
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Beatrice Villaflor and David SamsonApril 5, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Baseball: Pitching woes hurt Northwestern in series loss to Penn State

Junior+utility+player+Preston+Knott+rounds+third+base.+Knott+collected+two+home+runs+in+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+game+against+Penn+State+Saturday.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Junior utility player Preston Knott rounds third base. Knott collected two home runs in Northwestern’s game against Penn State Saturday.
Anna Watson, Reporter
April 7, 2024

For the second weekend in a row, Northwestern fell victim to a Big Ten sweep.

The Wildcats (10-18, 0-6 Big Ten) traveled to University Park to take on Penn State (16-12, 4-5 Big Ten) a week after falling to Nebraska in three straight games.

While NU managed some semblance of offensive productivity over the first two games of the series, its pitching staff was unable to slow down the Nittany Lion offense. The ’Cats tallied a solid 12 runs off of 23 hits, while the defense allowed a staggering 35 runs off of 42 hits.

The visitors struck first in Game One. Senior infielder Vince Bianchina drew a walk in the leadoff spot, and sophomore infielder Trent Liolios batted him in with a single to left field, giving NU a one-run lead in the top of the first inning.

Senior pitcher Nolan Morr started on the mound for the ’Cats, but was unable to stop the hosts’ offense. Penn State’s J.T. Marr and Adam Cecere blasted back-to-back solo home runs to score two in the bottom half of the inning.

The offense did not stop there for the Nittany Lions, as they were able to work a four-run second inning, forcing an early exit for Morr. Junior catcher Bennett Markinson’s single and a throwing error gifted NU two runs an inning later, cutting the deficit to four.

After Penn State added a run in the fifth inning, the ’Cats responded in the top of the sixth with a run of their own, but it was not enough, as the Nittany Lions took an 8-4 victory.

The beginning of Game Two saw production from an unlikely suspect: junior utility player Preston Knott. Knott, who only tallied one hit last weekend against Nebraska, knocked his second home run of the season to right field to open the scoring in the top of the first inning.

Graduate student pitcher Kyle Potthoff looked to have a strong outing on the mound for NU after allowing nine earned runs in five innings against Nebraska last Saturday. The right-hander’s first three innings were solid, allowing one run courtesy of a Cecere double, and the visitors’ offense took advantage of the strong pitching performance. 

After graduate student outfielder Griffin Arnone’s double in the second inning to put a man in scoring position, Knott fired his second home run of the game to make it 3-1. Freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman’s solo home run in the third inning increased the ’Cats’ lead to three.

Penn State finally got its offense going in the fourth inning. Grant Norris hit a two-run home run to center field to kickstart the Nittany Lion bats. After Potthoff allowed a walk, a single and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases, Bobby Marsh singled up the middle of the field to bring two runs in, forcing an early exit for the graduate student.

The momentum of Penn State’s strong fourth inning carried into the next two, as the hosts added four more runs. NU’s offense remained stagnant until the eighth inning, when a hit by Bianchina and an RBI groundout by sophomore catcher Lorenzo Rios cut the Penn State lead to two. The Nittany Lions, however, were able to match them in the bottom of the frame, taking Game Two with a score of 12-7.

Looking to avoid being swept in consecutive weekend series, the ’Cats went in a different direction on the mound, starting the hard-throwing right-hander Garrett Shearer. The freshman allowed a scoreless first inning, but a string of hits in the second inning allowed the Nittany Lions to plate three.

Knott’s hot weekend continued in the final game of the series, as an RBI double allowed NU to respond in the top of the third inning. The ’Cats were not in striking distance for long; Penn State scored three quick runs in the bottom of the fourth by way of a Bryce Molinaro home run, a Kyle Hannon triple and a fielding error. Senior pitcher Luke Benneche replaced Shearer, finally ending the inning.

The Nittany Lions kept on rolling, scoring a total of nine runs during the fifth and sixth innings and winning the game with a score of 15-1 in the seventh inning due to the ten-run rule.

Even though NU has had a rocky start to Big Ten play, its offense holds promise — especially Knott, who had six hits on the weekend. The ’Cats, though, will need to find some consistency in both their starting rotation and their bullpen to get back on track. 

NU will get a chance to bounce back on Tuesday at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park against UIC.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @adub_sports

Related Stories: 

B1G Baseball Recap: No. 24 Nebraska extends blazing hot winning streak

Baseball: Northwestern swept by Nebraska in opening Big Ten series, but shows sign of offensive potential

Late-game pitching dooms Northwestern in 17-8 NIU loss
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Coach Ben Greenspan surveys the field.
B1G Baseball Recap: No. 24 Nebraska extends blazing hot winning streak
Northwestern baseball players Preston Knott and Owen McElfatrick celebrate on the field after they score.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern drops fifth straight contest with loss to Nebraska
Freshman outfielder Jackson Freeman prepares for a pitch. Freeman collected five RBIs in Northwestern’s game against Nebraska Sunday.
Baseball: Northwestern swept by Nebraska in opening Big Ten series, but shows sign of offensive potential
Sophomore infielder Trent Liolios draws a walk in a game earlier this season. Liolios mashed a three-run home run in the first inning of Tuesday’s contest.
Baseball: Late-game pitching dooms Northwestern in 17-8 NIU loss
Sophomore infielder Trent Liolios walks against Illinois State Tuesday.
Baseball: Northwestern capitalizes on mid-game scoring opportunities
Junior catcher Bennett Markinson looks to make a hit against Illinois State Tuesday.
Baseball: Former high school teammates power Northwestern’s offense
More in Latest Stories
A woman stands in the center of the stage talking to an audience in front of a projection of a galaxy.
Marcia Rieke talks James Webb Space Telescope for Heilborn Lecture Series
Camp Kesem counselors eat smores during camp in Wisconsin.
NU Kesem plans annual Make the Magic Gala to fund summer camp
The discussion panel on Saturday featured guest speakers from the Potawatomi tribe speaking on cultural language, historic preservation and leadership.
Potawatomi Confederacy Panel Discussion sparks conversation on historic preservation, tribal unity
International journalists Marzio Mian and Alessandro Cosmelli talked about their experience reporting in Putin’s Russia Friday.
International journalists take students and faculty 'Inside Putin’s Russia' at Buffett Institute event
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor celebrates against Maryland Saturday night. Taylor scored six goals during Northwestern’s 17-9 victory over the Terrapins.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern decimates No. 2 Maryland in commanding 17-9 road win
A rendering of the renovated East Lawn. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2025.
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
More in Sports
Graduate student guard Boo Buie hustles to make a play against UConn in the NCAA Tournament. Buie won the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award Thursday.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie named Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year
Senior Jennifer Cai surveys the green. At the PING/ASU Invitational, Cai collected her seventh top-20 result this season.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern earns victory at PING/ASU Invitational
Northwestern forward Paige Mott pulls up for a jumper against Indiana. Mott announced her entrance into the transfer portal Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Paige Mott enters transfer portal
Northwestern huddles ahead of a nonconference game against Green Bay last fall. The Wildcats landed a pair of graduate transfers in the portal to bolster their midfield and defensive units in 2024.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern lands Suchecki, LeBel in transfer portal
Northwestern huddles ahead of its game against Rutgers last Saturday.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern set for heavyweight bout at No. 2 Maryland
Pat Fitzgerald. The former coach is suing Northwestern for $130 million in damages after being fired in July 2023.
Defense motion to dismiss Pat Fitzgerald’s lawsuit against NU, Schill denied
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in