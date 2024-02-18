Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
24° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Community choirs come together for musical celebration of L. Stanley Davis
February 19, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rides Langborg’s 26 points in bounce-back victory over Indiana
February 18, 2024
Baseball: Northwestern falls to Tulane on opening weekend
February 18, 2024
Trending Stories
1
755 Views
Northwestern, Kellogg to launch Center for Enlightened Disagreement
Nicole Markus, Staff Managing Editor • February 14, 2024
2
557 Views
Men’s Basketball: Langborg ejection leaves undermanned Northwestern unable to solve Rutgers test
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • February 16, 2024
3
406 Views
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
Grace M. Wu, Reporter • February 16, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ume Tea brings creative boba flavors to Evanston

Ume+Tea+opened+last+week+at+618+%C2%BD+Church+St.+in+Evanston.
Maya Schwartz/The Daily Northwestern
Ume Tea opened last week at 618 ½ Church St. in Evanston.
Isabel Su, Reporter
February 18, 2024

Ume Tea, Evanston’s newest boba establishment, handed out “All U need is ME this Valentine’s Day” cards to passersby last week at its newly opened storefront on 618 ½ Church St.

The Valentine’s Day cards are part of an effort by Ume Tea to interact with the local community and set itself apart from Evanston’s other boba shops, Zuoda Wang, a co-founder of the business, said.

For Saturday’s grand opening, all drinks were offered at a discounted price of $2.99, except the surprise cup — a drink with a compartment that hides a plushie at the bottom — and the mega fruit tea, which were both $4.99.

During the weeklong period the shop was open before its grand opening, Wang said he often sat by the window, ready to chat with anyone.

“We want to have more interactions with the customers,” said Wang. “(The marketing team) invited all the foodies on Instagram or YouTube to come to our store before we open and check it out.”

This effort to connect with social media influencers is one of Ume Tea’s main marketing strategies, Wang said.

Nolan Fan, a Chicago-based food Instagram influencer whom Ume Tea invited to promote the store, told The Daily that he had a “good first impression.” 

“No need to drive all the way down to #ChinatownChicago to get your Viral Surprise Bunny Milk Tea cus @umetea is opening their second boba shop in Evanston,” Fan wrote in a caption for his Instagram, @extranoodles.

Ume Tea was founded in California in 2019 and now has 14 locations across the country.

The chain decided to open a location in Evanston after seeing the success of its first Chicago location in Chinatown.

“We have a local partner in Chicago, and he’s very familiar with the area,” Wang said. “He wanted to help us open more locations, and we found this location close to Northwestern and to (Evanston’s) downtown.”

The walls in the shop are bubblegum pink and lined with the same stuffed animals available in the surprise cup. There is a small selection of seating against the window and pop music playing quietly on the speakers. 

Some of Ume Tea’s more popular drinks include the Brown Sugar Boba Oolong Milk Tea and the Mango Pomelo Sago. The store also offers flavors like Strawberry Matcha Slush and Lychee & Watermelon Green Tea. 

Ume also sells snacks like takoyaki — fried dough balls with octopus — as well as fries and popcorn chicken.

“We wanted to create some new fashions,” Wang said. “More delicious, more funny things for all the young people.” 

Some customers say they appreciate Ume Tea’s extensive menu. 

“I’m not usually a big fan of boba, but Ume made it very creative and fun, with all these colors and flavors,” Medill freshman Marcus Kim said.

Wang said he hopes the shop’s proximity to Northwestern’s campus will drive business from students.

Amit Prachand, associate vice president for information and analytics at the Office of the Provost, stopped by Ume Tea on Monday and said he would likely come back. 

“I’ve sampled many bobas around town … (this one) is pretty good,” he said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @isabelsu_

Related Stories:

‘This is everything for me’: Cousins bring family-owned Teabar Boba to Evanston

New Korean restaurant Chicken and Boba opens in Norris University Center

A Northwestern student’s guide to Evanston’s bubble tea options
More to Discover
More in Business
FlowersFlowers, a 2023 grant recipient, used Sustain Evanston to fund composting services for a year.
A year after receiving Sustain Evanston grants, local businesses reflect on sustainability efforts
Devil Dawg’s’ Evanston location offers 13 different hot dogs.
Devil Dawgs brings Chicago-style hot dogs to Evanston
The Evanston Labs development has neared completion, and negotiations continue with potential tenants for the office and laboratory space, officials said.
Evanston Labs building nears completion as downtown’s newest high-rise
The interior of the OKAY Cannabis dispensary. The owners are putting finishing touches on the dispensary and the West Town Bakery that is attached to it.
A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary
Panelists talk after the Economic State of Downtown Evanston luncheon hosted by the League of Women Voters of Evanston.
Downtown stakeholders quell economic concerns at LWVE panel
HEART Certified Auto Care owner Brian Moak stands with his father and two sons.
Auto Care company owner talks queer identity in a straight male-dominated industry
More in City
Despite the TEAACH Act’s historical significance, teachers find it difficult to implement at ETHS.
In its second year, TEAACH Act faces implementation challenges at ETHS
Red brick building with glass windows and words that read, “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center.”
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
Yolande Wilburn started her tenure at Evanston Public Library three months ago. Since then, she’s been having conversations about equity, diversity and inclusion, “spaces and places” and pathways to success for Evanstonians.
Q&A: Wilburn reflects on three months at EPL, lifetime in libraries
Evanston granted a demolition permit for the Ryan Field project last week, just as its longstanding dispute with neighboring Wilmette came to a close.
Wilmette approves Ryan Field pact with Evanston despite residents’ qualms
Connections for the Homeless transformed the former hotel, the Margarita Inn, into a permanent shelter.
Connections for the Homeless celebrates purchase of Margarita Inn in open house
In a unanimous vote, City Council approved a contract with Verde Solutions to put solar panels on the Robert Crown Community Center.
City Council approves solar panel contract for Robert Crown Community Center
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern Hillel’s annual MegaShabbat dinner moved to Ryan Fieldhouse this year to accommodate 500 students and faculty.
Hillel brings annual MegaShabbat celebration to Ryan Fieldhouse
Senior center Matthew Nicholson attacks the rim against Indiana Sunday. Nicholson tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds in the victory.
Men’s Basketball: Nicholson’s post presence transcends stat sheet in Northwestern’s victory at Indiana
Graduate student guard Boo Buie attempts an inside look.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Indiana 72
Northwestern’s Melannie Daley jumps, shooting the ball. An opponent tries to block.
Rapid Recap: Minnesota 88, Northwestern 63
Girl in white uniform holds stick and runs for ball.
Rapid Recap: No. 8 Notre Dame 14, No. 1 Northwestern 10
Sign that reads “Colectivo Coffee” over a patio.
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in