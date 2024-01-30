Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston Labs building nears completion as downtown’s newest high-rise
January 30, 2024
A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary
January 30, 2024
NU Graduate Workers launch strike pledge in hopes of speeding up contract negotiations
January 30, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2373 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
1069 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
3
824 Views
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Greta Cunningham and Anavi PrakashJanuary 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary

The+interior+of+the+OKAY+Cannabis+dispensary.+The+owners+are+putting+finishing+touches+on+the+dispensary+and+the+West+Town+Bakery+that+is+attached+to+it.
Saul Pink/Daily Senior Staffer
The interior of the OKAY Cannabis dispensary. The owners are putting finishing touches on the dispensary and the West Town Bakery that is attached to it.
Saul Pink, Data Visualizations Editor
January 30, 2024

At a new South Evanston business set to open next month, customers will be able to purchase coffee, croissants and cannabis all under one roof.

A bakery connected to Evanston’s second dispensary will open mid-February at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Howard Street in a joint venture between OKAY Cannabis and West Town Bakery.

Patrons hoping to indulge in cannabis products or regular baked goods — or both — must enter the bakery from the street. A neon green sign above a door next to the bakery’s counter points cannabis-seeking customers to the dispensary, which can only be accessed through the bakery.

“You can come here for a cup of coffee in the morning and get a pastry. You don’t ever have to go to the dispensary, but you can if you want to,” said Ameya Pawar, a Chicago City Council member-turned-entrepreneur who co-founded OKAY Cannabis. 

The bakery-dispensary tentatively plans to host a grand opening on Feb. 15 but is awaiting final inspections from the state, according to John Aldape, the director of concept development for The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, which owns both OKAY Cannabis and West Town Bakery.

The bakery will be open from 7 a.m. into the evening to cater to commuters using the Chicago Transit Authority’s Howard Station, serving everything from pastries and local coffee to West Town Bakery’s signature “cakeballs.” 

On the other side of a bright green wall, the dispensary will carry a range of cannabis products, mostly sourced from local craft cultivators. Before entering the dispensary, customers must get their ID checked and be added to a visitor log, in compliance with state law. 

West Town Bakery and OKAY Cannabis opened a similar business in Wheeling, Illinois last year. The bakery and dispensary also have adjacent locations in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood that are not physically linked.

“The big misnomer that we’ve been fighting since we opened (in Wheeling) is that our baked goods are infused with THC,” Aldape said. “This is a family-friendly bakery.”

The opening of Evanston’s second dispensary has a broader significance: the city’s 3% tax on cannabis products, which helps fund the city’s reparations program, will soon draw in more revenue for the first-of-its-kind initiative.

The tax was originally the sole source for payments to eligible Black Evanston residents through the Restorative Housing Program. But lower-than-expected revenues from Evanston’s sole dispensary prompted the City Council to allocate funds from the real estate transfer tax to the program. 

The city has completed its $25,000 payments to eligible recipients in the “ancestor” category, which includes Black residents who lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969. Now, direct descendants of ancestors are eligible for the same sum of money.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th), whose ward encompasses the new bakery-dispensary and who sits on the Reparations Committee, said the opening of a second dispensary is a game changer. 

“With this additional revenue, it means that we will be able to distribute reparations to even more folks annually — potentially, somewhere between 15 and 20,” Reid said.

Pawar cited the reparations program as one of the reasons the business chose to locate in Evanston. 

He added that OKAY Cannabis is majority minority-owned and received a social equity dispensary license from the state — a license for groups that have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis-related arrests.

Aldape said he hopes the novel business will become a South Evanston mainstay. 

“Every community that we’re in, we’re excited to be here,” Aldape said. “We want to be a fixture in this neighborhood.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @saullpink

Related Stories:

City Council approves permit for cannabis dispensary and bakery

A Joint Venture: Land Use Commission paves the way for bakery-dispensary to open in South Evanston

Cannabis lounge proposal fails to reach City Council
More to Discover
More in Business
Panelists talk after the Economic State of Downtown Evanston luncheon hosted by the League of Women Voters of Evanston.
Downtown stakeholders quell economic concerns at LWVE panel
HEART Certified Auto Care owner Brian Moak stands with his father and two sons.
Auto Care company owner talks queer identity in a straight male-dominated industry
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Evanston, located at 2424 Oakton St, Evanston.
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Retail vacancies have dropped, but downtown Evanston still faces headwinds as it enters 2024.
Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year
Hewn, a Central Street bakery, can continue to refuse cash payments after City Council rejected a ban on cashless businesses.
City Council tables minimum wage increase, drops cashless business ban
Boba Heaven, located on Church Street, was one of two restaurants which opened and closed within six months in 2023.
Despite closures, Evanston restaurants make themselves heard
More in City
Just Clause, a mitigation fund and a reduced notice period for lease non-renewal were discussed at a Special Housing and Development Committee meeting on Monday.
Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting
The Rules Committee is set to revisit Ald. Devon Reid’s proposal at its next meeting Feb. 5.
Evanston considers proposal allowing documented residents to vote in municipal elections
As climate change affects everyday life more, winters have become increasingly mild.
Warm winters are nice, but Evanston residents may soon miss the ice
EFD and assisting fire departments brought the fire under control by 1 a.m. on Monday. There were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.
Greenleaf Street fire ravages mixed-use building, displaces all residents
Demonstrators held LED signs in Saturday night’s mist and sung songs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
Residents hold vigil, call for ceasefire in Gaza at Light the Night exhibit
The YWCA Evanston/North Shore kicked off its 30th annual swim marathon Friday.
YWCA Evanston/North Shore kicks off 30th annual swim marathon
More in Latest Stories
NUGW’s demands for an increased stipend, comprehensive healthcare and financial support for international workers are still on the table in contract negotiations.
NU Graduate Workers launch strike pledge in hopes of speeding up contract negotiations
184-pounder Troy Fisher, wearing a purple singlet, loses wrist control to his opponent, wearing a black singlet.
Captured: Iowa dominates Northwestern in Saturday Wrestling match
NU doctors said in a press release that they are “overworked” and “underpaid.”
‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize
A bee lands on lips.
Bee venom trend carves niche in beauty industry’s natural products market
The Evanston campus Women’s Center is one of seven drop-off locations for the clothing drive.
Student athletes organize clothing drive to support unhoused people, migrant children
Redshirt senior 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley aims to score a takedown in Friday’s matchup against No. 6 Nebraska.
Wrestling: Northwestern falls to No. 6 Nebraska and No. 3 Iowa over 3-point weekend
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in