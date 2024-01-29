Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting
January 30, 2024
Captured: Iowa dominates Northwestern in Saturday Wrestling match
January 29, 2024
‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize
January 29, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1721 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
1305 Views
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Greta Cunningham and Anavi PrakashJanuary 26, 2024
3
1096 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston considers proposal allowing documented residents to vote in municipal elections

The+Rules+Committee+is+set+to+revisit+Ald.+Devon+Reid%E2%80%99s+proposal+at+its+next+meeting+Feb.+5.
Illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
The Rules Committee is set to revisit Ald. Devon Reid’s proposal at its next meeting Feb. 5.
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor
January 29, 2024

As Evanston prepares to become the first city in Illinois to implement ranked-choice voting in its 2025 municipal elections, the city is also set to revisit a proposed ordinance that would allow documented residents without U.S. citizenship to vote in local elections. 

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) introduced the ordinance at the Dec. 4 Rules Committee meeting. He said the change would increase voter turnout by allowing residents who are civically active to more fully participate in their community. 

“I believe it has been the march of our nation to allow more and more folks the right to vote in our elections,” Reid told The Daily. “I think that folks who are members of our community, who are documented legal residents but not quite citizens yet, who are paying taxes, their kids are going to our schools, should have the right to participate in our local democracy.” 

Currently, non-citizens cannot vote in federal or state elections. State Sen. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) introduced a bill in 2021 that would allow non-citizens to vote in school board elections. The bill has not been passed. 

As of November 2023, a limited number of municipalities nationwide allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections, including Washington, D.C., San Francisco and several communities in Maryland and Vermont.

“Engaged communities are thriving communities,” Brianne K. Nadeau of the D.C. Council said in a statement to The Daily. “The people you welcome into your community should be encouraged to be civically engaged.” 

However, as Evanston begins implementing another first-of-its-kind electoral change, some say the city may not be able to handle both changes at once. 

More than 82% of Evanston voters approved a referendum in November 2022 supporting a transition to a ranked-choice voting system, in which voters rank each candidate on the ballot in order of preference. Votes from candidates with the fewest votes are then redistributed until one candidate receives a majority of votes. 

Mayor Daniel Biss and Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) and Eleanor Revelle (7th) said during the Dec. 4 Rules Committee meeting that they wanted to ensure ranked-choice voting was implemented in time for the 2025 municipal elections. Interim Corporation Counsel Alexandra B. Ruggie said the Cook County Clerk’s Office has identified potential legal issues with Evanston’s proposed ranked-choice voting system. 

In an interview with The Daily, Nieuwsma said the city should address these issues before discussing Reid’s proposal.

“There would have to be a new registration process to register non-citizen voters,” Nieuwsma said. “The best way to do that would be to collaborate with Cook County, but given the challenges we’ve had with them on ranked-choice voting, it would be ill-advised to try and do two things at once.” 

Reid motioned for city staff and an outside law firm to produce a memo on non-citizen voting. They have plans to present that memo at the next Rules Committee meeting on Feb. 5. The motion passed 6-2. 

He told The Daily he thinks the language of the referendum on ranked-choice voting left many questions about implementation unanswered. He said he feels the city may have rushed to implement ranked-choice voting. 

“Election reform should be about making sure more voters and more voices are heard in order to then affect the outcome,” Reid said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Related Stories:

Ahead of ranked-choice voting in Evanston in 2025, Illinois sees push for electoral reform

Evanston becomes first city in Illinois to adopt ranked-choice voting

The Daily Explains: Ranked-choice voting is up for debate this November. Here’s how it could impact Evanston
More to Discover
More in City
As climate change affects everyday life more, winters have become increasingly mild.
Warm winters are nice, but Evanston residents may soon miss the ice
EFD and assisting fire departments brought the fire under control by 1 a.m. on Monday. There were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.
Greenleaf Street fire ravages mixed-use building, displaces all residents
Demonstrators held LED signs in Saturday night’s mist and sung songs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
Residents hold vigil, call for ceasefire in Gaza at Light the Night exhibit
Panelists talk after the Economic State of Downtown Evanston luncheon hosted by the League of Women Voters of Evanston.
Downtown stakeholders quell economic concerns at LWVE panel
The YWCA Evanston/North Shore kicked off its 30th annual swim marathon Friday.
YWCA Evanston/North Shore kicks off 30th annual swim marathon
Avidor, a senior living facility in downtown Evanston seen Friday, faces a complaint by residents who have alleged abuse by management.
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
More in City Council
A moss-covered building with a red roof
City Council asks about prospective tenants for using Harley Clarke Mansion
Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma said he changed his mind in support of the city’s purchase of the now-shuttered Little Beans Cafe in south Evanston.
City Council approves $2.6 million purchase of south Evanston’s Little Beans Cafe
Councilmembers listened to a presentation on options for replacing or renovating the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center at their Monday meeting.
City Council approves 15-year lease to temporarily relocate city center
Hewn, a Central Street bakery, can continue to refuse cash payments after City Council rejected a ban on cashless businesses.
City Council tables minimum wage increase, drops cashless business ban
Public commenters weighed in on whether City Council should pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Monday. The meeting also saw increased police presence.
Residents comment on Gaza ceasefire resolution at City Council amid heightened police presence
Evanston’s budget for fiscal year 2024 avoided a property tax hike after cutting expenses and finding new revenue sources.
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
More in Latest Stories
Freshman Greyson Casey playing against Louisville on Jan. 21, where he picked up his first college singles win at Combe Tennis Center.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results at ITA Kickoff Tournament
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week
Northwestern’s graduate student guard Ryan Langborg and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli, both in white basketball uniforms, high-five each other in the middle of the court.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Ohio State 83-58
Junior guard Melannie Daley, wearing a white jersey, jumps as she shoots the ball.
Captured: Women’s basketball falls to Lady Lions in second rematch of season series
Chicagos newest wedding venue is....a rat hole?
The Gay Chicago Rat Hole Wedding Next Door
Attendees lit candles and sang gospel music to honor King during the candlelight vigil.
Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor MLK’s legacy as Black History Month approaches
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in