Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
19° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Maryland 69
January 17, 2024
Local teen seeks to eliminate language barriers in healthcare
January 17, 2024
History department faculty and undergraduate lunch cultivates connection, encourages academic exploration
January 17, 2024
Trending Stories
1
547 Views
Cold temperatures make for an un-brrr-lievable transition for first-years from warm climates
Victoria Ryan, Reporter • January 14, 2024
2
526 Views
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor • January 12, 2024
3
504 Views
Wind chill warning in effect as subzero temperatures continue
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 14, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Local teen seeks to eliminate language barriers in healthcare

Samuel+Yousefzai+meets+Congressman+Raja+Krishnamoorthi+after+winning+the+Youth++Philanthropist+of+the+Year+in+2022.+He+won+for+his+work+with+his+nonprofit%2C+Bridge+the+Gap+Interpreting.+
Photo courtesy of Samuel Yousefzai
Samuel Yousefzai meets Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi after winning the Youth Philanthropist of the Year in 2022. He won for his work with his nonprofit, Bridge the Gap Interpreting.
Anavi Prakash, Assistant Audio Editor
January 17, 2024

An aspiring doctor, Samuel Yousefzai has volunteered with several home health agencies that help patients in their homes. During one visit, he said he was helping a nurse who was struggling to communicate with an Assyrian patient.

The Roycemore School senior, who is also Assyrian and has experience translating for his great-grandparents, offered to help.

“I ended up translating for them, and I was able to see how much better the meeting was able to go,” Yousefzai said. “I think communication is one of the most important things. Not only is it important for the patient to understand what the nurse’s instructions are, it’s also important for the patient to be able to describe what they’re feeling.”

After helping that patient, Yousefzai said he realized he could use his translation skills to eliminate language barriers in medicine –– a field he is passionate about.

“That patient I met was when I realized that this is the way I should be helping out because I truly believe that that patient would not have gotten even half the care he needed if it wasn’t for that communication barrier being broken,” he said.

So, he created nonprofit organization Bridge the Gap Interpreting in 2020 to pair translators with patients through the home health agencies he had worked with.

Yousefzai said he contacted people he knew who spoke various languages. He said he wanted to recruit translators from the agencies he worked for because they understood healthcare.

Juliet Ashuty, one of those translators, speaks five languages: Assyrian, Farsi, Turkish, Armenian and English. 

She said she thinks interpreting for patients is more than just getting them medical help –– it’s prioritizing and building relationships with patients. 

“We want to help them,” Ashuty said. “We want to talk to them, we want to help them with their problems.”

For his work with Bridge the Gap, Yousefzai was named the Youth Philanthropist of the Year in 2022 by state Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.).

Mark Terrado, whom Yousefzai describes as a mentor, was especially proud. Terrado, a nurse, said it is important to put care into the “language the patient understands” to build trust between the interpreter and the patient. 

Terrado said Yousefzai’s first-hand experience through Bridge the Gap will make him a better person and physician.

Now, Yousefzai said he plans to expand Bridge the Gap to the national level.

“So many patients across the country who are under those agencies, they do not have proper translators,” he said. “So, we can get as many translators as we want, and we can try to help it.”

Yousefzai’s ultimate goal is to break language barriers in healthcare. The success of Bridge the Gap in the Chicago area demonstrates that it is possible to achieve the goal on a national level, he said.

Yousefzai is currently researching how obesity is shaped by different social factors like race and gender. He hopes to apply the research skills he learns to his work battling language obstacles in the healthcare system.

This work is important to Yousefzai because it helps him solve the problem at its roots instead of simply trimming it down.

I’m cutting the branch(es) as much as I can,” he said. “There’s a little problem here, I try to fix it. Little problem here, I try to fix it, but I cannot keep that on forever. I believe (by) looking in the main issue of asking yourself ‘why is this an issue?’ we can help stop language barriers in healthcare.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

Evanston Latinos to open Community Kitchen for local entrepreneurs

‘A reflection of my life story’: Local teen poet inspires with performances, new novel Niles West teen poet Yohanna Endashaw inspires with new novel 

ETHS student starts nonprofit to welcome refugees 
More to Discover
More in City
Large red brick school building with trees in front and a sign that reads, “Evanston Township High School.”
ETHS named Hobart food prep equipment grant recipient
A white silhouette of President Donald Trump in front of a red and blue striped background.
5 Illinois voters file petition to remove Trump from ballot
City facilities and various local organizations are offering warming centers and other necessary services for housing-insecure Evanston residents.
Where to finding warming centers, shelters in Evanston during frigid temperatures
Live4Lali’s mobile outreach project, also known as “The Stigma Crusher,” provides harm reduction resources to Evanston residents on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Live4Lali provides harm reduction resources to Evanston residents through mobile outreach project
Limited state and federal funding have contributed to a “tough” housing situation for new arrivals, Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said.
Amid migrant influx to Illinois, Evanston offers limited housing, funds
In honor of MLK Day, over 300 people joined Interfaith Action of Evanston’s fifth annual Walk for Warmth.
Despite frigid temperatures, community members fundraise in annual Walk for Warmth
More in Latest Stories
Students spent the lunch chatting with classmates and professors to learn what the history department has to offer — both in and out of the classroom.
History department faculty and undergraduate lunch cultivates connection, encourages academic exploration
Former Northwestern forward Pete Nance drives to the rim.
Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern forward Pete Nance inks 10-day contract with Cleveland Cavaliers
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Rapid Recap: Michigan State 91, Northwestern 72
Eig said the creation of “King: A Life” took six years, hundreds of interviews and a team of fact-checkers.
Medill alumnus Jonathan Eig commemorates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at annual keynote
Kellogg Prof. Allison Henry moderated the event.
Mycotoo’s Fri Forjindam emphasizes imagination, original perspectives in creating theme parks, immersive experiences at MSLCE talk
The upper torso and side of a man’s face are placed on a yellow backdrop. The left side of the man’s transitions into a large number of bees.
Reel Thoughts: David Ayer’s ‘The Beekeeper’ is simple yet exciting
More in Top Stories
NU Wildside looks to break the Welsh-Ryan Arena student attendance record of 1,746 during Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game against Maryland. The record was set at volleyball’s game against then-No. 1 Wisconsin last September.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern Wildside looks to break student attendance record against Maryland
As temperatures dip below zero this week, groundskeepers are responsible for the fleet of vehicles and machinery that help manage the snow and ice.
Meet the ‘seasoned’ team that keeps roads clear and flowers planted year-round
Established in 2016, NUGW announced it had won the election to unionize on Jan. 12 last year.
Northwestern graduate workers reflect on progress, plan strike pledge one year after receiving formal recognition
Evanston’s Teen Baby Nursery provides educational support to teen parents.
Evanston’s Teen Baby Nursery provides childcare and education for young parents
MC4 Music performs Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center.
Annual MLK Day celebration offers opportunity for reflection
The event featured roller skating, T-shirt printing, tarot card reading, trivia, bingo, a photo booth with props and caricature painting.
Norris Winter Carnival provides students wholesome fun, respite from cold weather
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in