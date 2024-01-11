Football: Northwestern expected to hire Bill O’Boyle as offensive line coach

Just one day after Northwestern parted ways with former offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, head coach David Braun found his replacement in San Diego State’s Bill O’Boyle, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Thursday.

Northwestern is expected to hire Bill O’Boyle as offensive line coach, sources tell @247sports. O’Boyle, who had been set to be part of Sean Lewis’ staff at San Diego State, was Colorado’s offensive line coach this season. Previously worked under Lewis at Kent State.… pic.twitter.com/QTpo38E02N — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 11, 2024

Following one season as Colorado head coach Deion Sanders’ offensive line coach, O’Boyle was named the Aztecs’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach in December 2023. But, it appears O’Boyle’s time in sunny San Diego has ended as quickly as it began.

O’Boyle played at Western Illinois for three seasons, before he joined Division II Chadron State’s staff as offensive line coach in 1987. He’d eventually become the program’s head coach in 2005, holding the position for seven seasons and helping produce NFL running back Danny Woodhead.

His next stop took him to Colorado Mesa, where he served as an offensive coordinator in 2012, before moving to FCS Southern Illinois. O’Boyle was the Salukis’ offensive line coach first, but he later assumed co-offensive coordinator and assistant coaching roles until his departure in 2015.

After two seasons at South Dakota, O’Boyle became Kent State’s offensive line coach in 2018. He spent five seasons in Portage County, Ohio, before he and then-head coach Sean Lewis came to Boulder.

Fresh off helping craft the nation’s third ranked red zone offense, O’Boyle will look to fortify NU’s trenches next season.

