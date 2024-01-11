Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Reparations committee determines order for reparations distribution
January 11, 2024
Multicultural cabaret hosted by Vibrant Colors Collective explores community
January 11, 2024
MLK biographer and Medill alum Jonathan Eig reflects on love for journalism, storytelling
January 11, 2024
Trending Stories
1
932 Views
Despite closures, Evanston restaurants make themselves heard
Jack Ververis, Reporter • January 9, 2024
2
869 Views
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 7, 2024
3
856 Views
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 7, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Football: Northwestern expected to hire Bill O’Boyle as offensive line coach

Junior+offensive+lineman+Jackson+Carsello+gets+set+prior+to+a+snap.+
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Junior offensive lineman Jackson Carsello gets set prior to a snap.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
January 11, 2024

Just one day after Northwestern parted ways with former offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, head coach David Braun found his replacement in San Diego State’s Bill O’Boyle, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Thursday.

Following one season as Colorado head coach Deion Sanders’ offensive line coach, O’Boyle was named the Aztecs’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach in December 2023. But, it appears O’Boyle’s time in sunny San Diego has ended as quickly as it began.

O’Boyle played at Western Illinois for three seasons, before he joined Division II Chadron State’s staff as offensive line coach in 1987. He’d eventually become the program’s head coach in 2005, holding the position for seven seasons and helping produce NFL running back Danny Woodhead.

His next stop took him to Colorado Mesa, where he served as an offensive coordinator in 2012, before moving to FCS Southern Illinois. O’Boyle was the Salukis’ offensive line coach first, but he later assumed co-offensive coordinator and assistant coaching roles until his departure in 2015.

After two seasons at South Dakota, O’Boyle became Kent State’s offensive line coach in 2018. He spent five seasons in Portage County, Ohio, before he and then-head coach Sean Lewis came to Boulder.

Fresh off helping craft the nation’s third ranked red zone offense, O’Boyle will look to fortify NU’s trenches next season.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties

Football: Northwestern expected to hire Paul Creighton as tight ends coach

Football: Northwestern parts ways with offensive line coach Kurt Anderson
More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt senior defensive back Coco Azema returns a kickoff along the sideline against Maryland.
Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in 2022s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Football: Northwestern expected to hire Paul Creighton as tight ends coach
Offensive linemen senior Josh Priebe and junior Caleb Tiernan fist bump before a play. Priebe transferred to Michigan in December, citing uncertainty over offensive line coach Kurt Anderson’s future at Northwestern.
Football: Northwestern parts ways with offensive line coach Kurt Anderson
Northwestern huddles together during its game at Wisconsin.
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
A group of Northwestern football players run out of the tunnel ahead of the team’s game against Maryland last October.
Football: Braun elevates linebackers coach Tim McGarigle to defensive coordinator
Defensive back Timi Oke signs his national letter of intent at an NFL Academy event in December 2023. Oke was one of 15 Wildcat commits to join David Braun’s inaugural recruiting class on National Signing Day.
Football: Northwestern’s Timi Oke embarks on journey from London to the Big Ten
More in Latest Stories
Faculty voiced concerns over their lack of input in budget discussions at Wednesday’s senate meeting.
Northwestern increases spending on faculty hiring and ends 2023 with money left over, Provost tells Faculty Senate
The Executive Board encouraged senators to pursue legislation that will effect change by engaging with members of the University administration.
ASG Senate brainstorms legislation at first meeting of the quarter
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles the ball.
Men’s Basketball: Dominant 15-0 run propels Northwestern to 76-72 victory over Penn State
Three men stand together, the middle one holding a wrestling belt.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Iron Claw’ offers claustrophobic tale of brotherhood, family
Kemone Hendricks, who also organizes the annual Evanston Juneteenth Parade, founded the Creative Dance Team Program in 2020 after seeing a lack of education regarding Juneteenth in schools.
Juneteenth Creative Dance Team Program set to return after two-year hiatus
A candlelight vigil at Alice Millar Chapel is among the events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.
Here is how you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Evanston
More in Sports
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh has paced Northwesterns past four games.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 74, Wisconsin 69
Graduate student guard Boo Buie looks to create separation in the lane.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Penn State 72
Two fencers compete with each other at a match.
Fencing: Northwestern’s Oishi, Wang star at January North American Cup
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg celebrates following a play in a nonconference victory over Dayton November 10.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern shows poise in bounce-back victory over Michigan State
Sophomore forward Luke Hunger looks to drive into the lane in a November nonconference matchup with NIU. Hunger tallied 10 points on a 5-of-6 shooting clip against Michigan State Sunday.
Men’s Basketball: Hunger shines in first career start, helps Northwestern knock off Michigan State 88-74
Basketball player Casey Harter, who is wearing a white uniform, dribbles the ball away from Ohio State guard Madison Greene, who is wearing red.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern loses second straight game to No. 20 Ohio State
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in