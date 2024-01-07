Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
UCLA Prof. Nour Joudah speaks on generational survival of Palestinians for MENA speaker series
January 8, 2024
The 2024 Golden Globes celebrated a year of great TV, surprised “Barbenheimer” fans
January 8, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Hunger shines in first career start, helps Northwestern knock off Michigan State 88-74
January 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
8448 Views
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
Olivia Joung, Reporter • January 3, 2024
2
1420 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
3
1025 Views
Football: Northwestern’s Timi Oke embarks on journey from London to the Big Ten
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball: Hunger shines in first career start, helps Northwestern knock off Michigan State 88-74

Sophomore+forward+Luke+Hunger+looks+to+drive+into+the+lane+in+a+November+nonconference+matchup+with+NIU.+Hunger+tallied+10+points+on+a+5-of-6+shooting+clip+against+Michigan+State+Sunday.
Daily file photo by Emma Richman
Sophomore forward Luke Hunger looks to drive into the lane in a November nonconference matchup with NIU. Hunger tallied 10 points on a 5-of-6 shooting clip against Michigan State Sunday.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
January 7, 2024

Riding into Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday with five consecutive victories in its arsenal, Michigan State aimed to knock off a recently battered Northwestern side that took the teams’ last two battles.

With one squad churning full speed ahead and the other looking to find its wheels after a dismal road defeat, Spartan coach Tom Izzo knew better than to overlook longtime foil and graduate student guard Boo Buie. However, the Wildcats packed additive ammunition in a surprise addition to coach Chris Collins’ starting lineup.

Collins said there weren’t many positives to take away from the team’s Jan. 2 blowout loss to Illinois, but sophomore forward Luke Hunger’s energy offered one of few bright spots. In a move that Collins called a “gut feeling,” NU’s head coach made his first significant rotation shift this season.

“I just didn’t like the way we were starting games,” Collins said. “My instinct for the game was we needed to shake it up a little bit.”

Slotted to make his first career start, Hunger bounced around in warmups, seeking a debut display demonstrative of both his lofty ceiling and preparedness for significant Big Ten minutes. The forward high-fived teammates and went through his normal routine, but Sunday’s action proved anything but normal for the Canadian.

Hunger went toe-to-toe with Purdue’s Zach Edey in NU’s second consecutive upset victory of the AP No. 1 Boilermakers in December and carved out a sizable role off the bench into the thick of league play, but the 6-foot-10 forward was now set to start in one of the country’s most physical conferences.

Hunger saw spurts in 2022-23’s early season slate, before a broken foot derailed the rest of his freshman season. For Collins, the former No. 4 recruit out of Canada is still getting comfortable in what he called a first-year campaign “for all intents and purposes.” 

“Not only did he not play, he didn’t really practice for us,” Collins said. “For him to come out after playing in a complementary role and start — give it the boost he did — was pretty awesome.”

Although Collins inserted Hunger into the starting five for a “spark,” the veteran coach said he didn’t expect the move to pay off so quickly.

Hunger made his first imprint just 36 seconds into Sunday’s game, answering Michigan State guard Tyson Walker’s opening 3-pointer with a quickfire layup in the lane. In a first half full of runs, the Montreal native converted his first four shots, tallying eight points in 12 minutes of action.

“We needed a little bit of new life in there, (but) I didn’t know he was gonna get the first basket and score 10 points,” Collins said. “I knew his energy. He’s an energetic kid. He’s a vocal kid. … I knew he would maybe give some energy to those other guys — and man he was awesome.”

Collins’ group also struggled on the offensive glass in its first 13 games, and a tenacious Spartan side that puts physicality at the forefront of its identity threatened to wreak havoc on the boards. Instead, Hunger corralled three first-half offensive rebounds, helping the ’Cats tally eight in the first frame.

With most eyes fixated on the elite point guard matchup of Buie vs. Walker, it took NU’s entire rotation’s effort to break the game open. 

Buie, who compiled 10 assists and no turnovers, said he was super proud of his “close-friend” Hunger’s effort and performance Sunday.

“I know his last name is Hunger, but how hungry he’s been to get out there and contribute to the team … it’s really amazing what he’s been doing for us lately, and I’m just super proud of it,” Buie said.

As NU and Michigan State continue down their taxing 20-game league schedule, both Collins and Izzo emphasized the importance of their team’s ensuing tests.

For Collins, Sunday’s performance could carry game-changing potential for his young rising star as he looks to build a more solidified role and help his team compete in Big Ten play.

“(I’m) just really proud of him and hoping he’ll use this game as a springboard,” Collins said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 88, Michigan State 74

Men’s Basketball: Despite surprising loss, Northwestern completes overall successful nonconference slate

Rapid Recap: No. 9 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Basketball player Casey Harter, who is wearing a white uniform, dribbles the ball away from Ohio State guard Madison Greene, who is wearing red.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern loses second straight game to No. 20 Ohio State
A group of basketball players wearing white uniforms stand in a huddle in the middle of the court.
Women’s Basketball: ‘Sleep with it. Eat with it’: Northwestern has to take better care of the ball
The Wirtz Center instituted a pause on extracurricular use of their space for Winter Quarter.
Performing arts groups struggle to rehearse after Wirtz Center pauses extracurricular practices
Evanston’s budget for fiscal year 2024 avoided a property tax hike after cutting expenses and finding new revenue sources.
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Basketball player Caroline Lau, who is wearing a white uniform, waits to pass the ball while a referee blows a whistle and points.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls short in first home game of 2024
The AUX, currently still in its construction phase, started in November and is managed by Black-owned UJAMAA Construction.
Evanston hub for Black businesses set to open in December
More in Men's Basketball
Senior guard Ty Berry dribbles the ball.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 88, Michigan State 74
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg celebrates following a play in a nonconference victory over Dayton November 10.
Men's Basketball: Despite surprising loss, Northwestern completes overall successful nonconference slate
Graduate student guard Boo Buie evaluates his offensive options.
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66
Senior guard Ty Berry celebrates a made 3-pointer. Berry notched 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc in Northwesterns 65-46 win over Arizona State.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 65, Arizona State 46
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a shot. In Northwestern’s 56-46 victory over DePaul, Martinelli tallied a game-high 16 points.
Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg scored 18 points in No. 25 Northwesterns 75-73 loss to Chicago State Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73
More in Sports
Northwestern huddles together during its game at Wisconsin.
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
A group of Northwestern football players run out of the tunnel ahead of the team’s game against Maryland last October.
Football: Braun elevates linebackers coach Tim McGarigle to defensive coordinator
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina dribbles the ball up the court. With her six point performance against the Buckeyes, Pina is just one point shy of 1,000 career points.
Rapid Recap: No. 20 Ohio State 90, Northwestern 60
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern garners mixed results in nonconference play, looks to improve in Big Ten slate
Defensive back Timi Oke signs his national letter of intent at an NFL Academy event in December 2023. Oke was one of 15 Wildcat commits to join David Braun’s inaugural recruiting class on National Signing Day.
Football: Northwestern’s Timi Oke embarks on journey from London to the Big Ten
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 95, Northwestern 55
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in