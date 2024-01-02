Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Wildcats set intentions for the New Year in different ways
January 2, 2024
New laws for the new year: Six laws affecting Evanston residents in 2024
January 2, 2024
Year in Review: The biggest stories in Evanston politics in 2023
January 2, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1559 Views
Football: Northwestern parts ways with Bajakian, Genyk, Hooten
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • December 28, 2023
2
225 Views
Football: In Las Vegas fashion, Northwestern hits the jackpot in Las Vegas Bowl’s win over Utah
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • December 26, 2023
3
194 Views
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • December 20, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: No. 9 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66

Graduate+student+guard+Boo+Buie+evaluates+his+offensive+options.
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Graduate student guard Boo Buie evaluates his offensive options.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
January 2, 2024

Despite the soaring heights coach Chris Collins has reached in his tenure in Evanston, the tactician never took his squad into the State Farm Center and left unscathed. Now, with Northwestern hitting the road for a heavyweight instate bout at No. 9 Illinois, Collins and company carried a prime opportunity to rewrite history.

On the back of a three-game winning streak, the Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) looked to celebrate the new year with a monumental victory over their archrivals. However, the Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) dutifully disposed of the visitors in blowout fashion.

Illinois started the game on a tear, pouring in the night’s first seven points, but graduate student guard Boo Buie and senior guard Ty Berry kept NU in contention. The tandem combined for the team’s opening 10 points, as the Fighting Illini carried a 16-10 lead into the first media timeout.

Once the under-12 timeout hit, Illinois’ unconscious start from the field cooled slightly to a 9-of-15 clip. At the opposite end of the barrel, the ‘Cats canned just 5-of-13 field goals and trailed 24-14. 

Although NU worked its way back within seven points, the Fighting Illini ripped off an 11-0 run, holding the ‘Cats scoreless for more than three minutes and building a 39-21 lead. Behind Buie’s 13 points, the ‘Cats entered halftime in a 46-29 hole.

Following the break, Illinois kept its foot on the gas pedal, building a 25-point edge with just under 13 minutes remaining. And on a night when the Fighting Illini appeared several steps ahead, coach Brad Underwood’s squad cruised to a comfortable victory.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s road loss to Illinois.

  1. ‘Cats struggle to take the lid off the basket 

Across the floor, the Fighting Illini carried potential matchup nightmares into Tuesday’s tilt. For the ‘Cats, one of their toughest conference road tests arrived at just the new year’s second day. 

Through 20 minutes of action, NU appeared to lack any semblance of offensive spark. The ‘Cats unleashed 32 first-half shots from the field — just 10 fell. Fluidity was few and far between, with NU tallying just three assists in that span.

Apart from Buie’s solo scoring effort, the ‘Cats struggled to support their preseason All-American. Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg didn’t score a point in the first half, while junior guard Brooks Barnhizer tallied four points on just 1-of-8 shooting.

  1. Illinois shines in Terrence Shannon Jr.’s stead

When Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was suspended from Illinois following charges of rape, many pundits questioned whether Underwood’s team would plummet from its nonconference successes without its superstar — one AP pollster even removed the group from his top 25.Through 11 games this season, Shannon had averaged 21.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while playing a pivotal role in the Fighting Illini’s defensive effort. With such production now out of the rotation, Underwood needed other contributors to step up.

Enter Illinois guard Marcus Domask. Though he had averaged a hair under 12 points per game through 12 starts, Domask displayed his elite scoring potential on several occasions this season.

This proved no different Tuesday night.

The graduate transfer from Southern Illinois seemed to score at will. It didn’t seem to matter where he tried his luck. Domask couldn’t miss, and his teammates turned in an all around performance that secured a statement home victory.

  1. NU looks to bounce back against Michigan State

After the ‘Cats were simply overpowered in Champaign, Collins’ bunch will look to regroup before the Spartans enter Welsh-Ryan Arena in five days’ time.

Although Michigan State had a tumultuous start to its 2023-24 campaign, the Spartans have caught fire, knocking off top-25 foe Baylor and starting a four-game winning streak. 

Last season, NU’s strength rose from its resilience and tenacity — especially after a blowout loss to Ohio State about a year ago. With Big Ten play only ramping up from this juncture, the ‘Cats can’t stack up losses with a potential NCAA Tournament trip in mind.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 65, Arizona State 46

Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul

Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and other devices into law in Jan. 2023.
Deadline passes for Illinois residents to register assault weapons
“Ted” the series will premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock. It stars Seth MacFarlane as Ted and Max Burkholder as John.
Seth MacFarlane asks if there is ‘still an appetite’ for Ted in new prequel series
The Technological Institute. Northwestern Prof. Mark Hersam co-led the research that created a transistor capable of associative learning.
Northwestern researchers help develop new brain-like transistor
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 95, Northwestern 55
Northwestern head coach David Braun claps on the sideline against Wisconsin. It has been reported Braun made his first imprint on next season’s coaching staff after the team’s bowl victory over Utah.
Football: Northwestern parts ways with Bajakian, Genyk, Hooten
NU defensive players do the ‘make it rain’ celebration following senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr.’s pass breakup to end the game.
Football: In Las Vegas fashion, Northwestern hits the jackpot in Las Vegas Bowl’s win over Utah
More in Men's Basketball
Senior guard Ty Berry celebrates a made 3-pointer. Berry notched 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc in Northwesterns 65-46 win over Arizona State.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 65, Arizona State 46
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a shot. In Northwestern’s 56-46 victory over DePaul, Martinelli tallied a game-high 16 points.
Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg scored 18 points in No. 25 Northwesterns 75-73 loss to Chicago State Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73
Senior guard Ty Berry, senior center Matthew Nicholson and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli get set on defense. Martinelli poured in a career-high 22 points while Berry added 16 in Northwesterns 91-59 win over Detroit Mercy.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 91, Detroit Mercy 59
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives to the rim. In NU’s win over Purdue, Buie recorded a team-high 31 points.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, No. 1 Purdue 88
Graduate student guard Boo Buie dribbles baseline against Northern Illinois guard David Coit. Buie notched a team-high 23 points in Northwestern’s 89-67 win over the Huskies Monday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 89, Northern Illinois 67
More in Sports
Graduate student wideout Cam Johnson hauls in a touchdown. Johnson caught four passes for 31 yards in Northwestern’s bowl victory
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 14, Utah 7
Offensive linemen senior Josh Priebe and junior Caleb Tiernan fist bump before a play. NU will be without Priebe, who entered the transfer portal in early December, in Saturday’s bowl game.
Football: What to Watch For: It’s almost time. Northwestern prepares for Las Vegas Bowl against Utah
Head coach David Braun motions to his players against Wisconsin. Braun talked to the media on Wednesday after the conclusion of National Signing Day.
Football: David Braun breaks down Northwestern’s 2024 recruiting class and program’s future
Junior guard Hailey Weaver drives baseline. Weaver tallied nine points, two rebounds and two assists in Northwesterns 71-58 loss to Maryland.
Rapid Recap: Maryland 71, Northwestern 58
Senior offensive lineman Ben Wrather, and wide receivers senior Bryce Kirtz and sixth-year Cam Johnson celebrate against Purdue. The ‘Cats will be taking their talents out west on December 23rd to face Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Football: Northwestern clinches Las Vegas Bowl, will face Utah on December 23rd
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau. Lau notched 11 points and five assists in Northwesterns 82-58 loss to Georgetown Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Georgetown 82, Northwestern 58
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in