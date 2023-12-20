Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
44° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 65, Arizona State 46
December 20, 2023
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
December 20, 2023
Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable
December 18, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1166 Views
Northwestern Medicine physicians file to unionize
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • December 1, 2023
2
983 Views
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • December 20, 2023
3
194 Views
Northwestern law student starts company to address disparities in the legal system
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor • November 2, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 65, Arizona State 46

Senior+guard+Ty+Berry+celebrates+a+made+3-pointer.+Berry+notched+12+points+on+3-of-5+shooting+from+beyond+the+arc+in+Northwesterns+65-46+win+over+Arizona+State.
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Senior guard Ty Berry celebrates a made 3-pointer. Berry notched 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc in Northwestern’s 65-46 win over Arizona State.
Claire Conner, Reporter
December 20, 2023

Coming off of its first win as a ranked team since 1969, Northwestern traveled to Phoenix to face Arizona State on Wednesday. 

The Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) kept a solid lead throughout the game, holding the Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) to 31% shooting from the floor. Graduate student guard Boo Buie led the squad with 22 points and reached 500 career assists, the third most in program history. 

In its most dominant first half of the year, NU led 36-13, making over half of its field goals — and as many 3-pointers as Arizona State’s  made shots. The ‘Cats capitalized on the Sun Devils’ poor shot selection and a strong start from senior guard Ty Berry, who contributed to a 7-0 run in the first 10 minutes. 

Arizona State looked more energetic and aggressive in the second half but never got within 17 points of NU, as strong performances from Buie, Berry and junior guard Brooks Barnhizer carried the ‘Cats through to the buzzer. 

Here are the three takeaways from Wednesday’s game: 

1. Great ball-hawking and rebounding contrast with early-season issues

Coach Chris Collins has always emphasized the team’s scrappy, blue collar outlook, and NU leaned into its aggressiveness Wednesday night. The ‘Cats collected 41 rebounds and 27 in the first half alone, as many as the squad had in their entire game against Chicago State on Dec. 13. 

Rebounding has been a major weakness for the ‘Cats this season, with the team getting outrebounded by Chicago State and DePaul in its two most recent games. 

2. Berry gets out of his jam with a double-double

Berry struggled in NU’s last two games, with only three points against Chicago State and six against DePaul. He bounced back against Arizona State, with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the night. 

Berry was 3-of-5 from behind the arc, and a beautiful shot from deep early on in the game led to the Sun Devils’ first timeout. 

In many of the team’s biggest wins this season, Berry has been a major factor, with 21 points against Purdue and 16 against Detroit Mercy. 

3. Guard depth continues to be a major strength for the ‘Cats

Buie, Berry, Barhnizer and graduate student guard Ryan Langborg are a difficult quartet to contend with. Their talent, high basketball IQ and toughness make them a huge asset for the Wildcats, who can benefit from a safety net as they work through inconsistencies. 

Buie, Barnhizer and Berry shined against Arizona State as Langborg suffered from cold shooting, with only three points for the night. And in games where Berry fell behind, Langborg filled in, shooting 70% from deep this month. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @claireconner_

Related Stories:

Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul

Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 91, Detroit Mercy 59
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
NU characterized an ad campaign against NU President Michael Schill as pushing “false narratives” in a Wednesday statement.
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
(Center) Danielle Brooks as Sophia in Warner Bros. Pictures’ bold new take on a classic, “The Color Purple,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a shot. In Northwestern’s 56-46 victory over DePaul, Martinelli tallied a game-high 16 points.
Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg scored 18 points in No. 25 Northwesterns 75-73 loss to Chicago State Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73
Calls for a ceasefire have grown nationwide after the U.S. was the sole member of the United Nations Security Council to vote against a ceasefire resolution on Dec. 8.
Residents call for ceasefire resolution, hold peaceful demonstration at City Council
Balancing this year’s budget will leave the General Fund with a $10.5 million deficit, which the city plans to offset by pulling from its reserves.
City Council approves $435 million budget for 2024, keeps property tax rate unchanged
More in Men's Basketball
Senior guard Ty Berry, senior center Matthew Nicholson and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli get set on defense. Martinelli poured in a career-high 22 points while Berry added 16 in Northwesterns 91-59 win over Detroit Mercy.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 91, Detroit Mercy 59
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives to the rim. In NU’s win over Purdue, Buie recorded a team-high 31 points.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, No. 1 Purdue 88
Graduate student guard Boo Buie dribbles baseline against Northern Illinois guard David Coit. Buie notched a team-high 23 points in Northwestern’s 89-67 win over the Huskies Monday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 89, Northern Illinois 67
Senior guard Ty Berry dribbles the basketball.
Rapid Recap: Mississippi State 66, Northwestern 57
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli and junior guard Brooks Barnhizer. Barnhizer led Northwestern with a team-high 18 points in its 72-61 win over Rhode Island Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Rhode Island 61
Senior guard Ty Berry helps up junior guard Brooks Barnhizer. The junior scored a career-high 20 points against Western Michigan on Tuesday.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer scores career-high 20 points in Northwestern victory over Western Michigan
More in Sports
Junior guard Hailey Weaver drives baseline. Weaver tallied nine points, two rebounds and two assists in Northwesterns 71-58 loss to Maryland.
Rapid Recap: Maryland 71, Northwestern 58
Senior offensive lineman Ben Wrather, and wide receivers senior Bryce Kirtz and sixth-year Cam Johnson celebrate against Purdue. The ‘Cats will be taking their talents out west on December 23rd to face Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Football: Northwestern clinches Las Vegas Bowl, will face Utah on December 23rd
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau. Lau notched 11 points and five assists in Northwesterns 82-58 loss to Georgetown Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Georgetown 82, Northwestern 58
An athlete in a white jersey puts his arm around a coach in a green hat.
Football: Epstein: Northwestern’s resurgence, home-field success a promising sign for a program and coach on the rise
A basketball player in a white jersey shoots the basketball.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Big Ten slate, early test against No. 1 Purdue
Senior wide receivers A.J. Henning and Bryce Kirtz, and junior wideout Calvin Johnson II celebrate after Henning’s touchdown against Maryland. Henning and Kirtz were named All-Big Ten offense honorees on Wednesday.
Football: Three Wildcats earn 2023 All-Big Ten offense honorees
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in