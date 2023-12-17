Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable
December 18, 2023
Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
December 17, 2023
Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73
December 13, 2023
Trending Stories
1
169 Views
TV Girl airs classic hits, gospel to an audience of ‘depressed, repressed, horny’ teens
Lexi Goldstein and Virginia HuntOctober 24, 2023
2
93 Views
Football: Northwestern clinches Las Vegas Bowl, will face Utah on December 23rd
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • December 3, 2023
3
71 Views
Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • December 17, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul

Sophomore+forward+Nick+Martinelli+attempts+a+shot.+In+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+56-46+victory+over+DePaul%2C+Martinelli+tallied+a+game-high+16+points.
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a shot. In Northwestern’s 56-46 victory over DePaul, Martinelli tallied a game-high 16 points.
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer
December 17, 2023

Following Wednesday’s shocking home defeat to Chicago State, graduate student guard Boo Buie repeatedly mentioned his team’s need to be more connected. 

Hoping to bounce back, No. 25 Northwestern traveled to Chicagoland foe DePaul for a Saturday afternoon matchup. 

As a result of a resilient second-half defensive performance, the Wildcats (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) got back to their winning ways, defeating the Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East), 56-46. 

Both teams started off slow offensively, combining for five points in the game’s first three minutes. Buie’s driving layup opened the scoring for the ‘Cats. Minutes later, graduate student guard Ryan Langborg’s 3-pointer snapped a two-minute scoring drought. 

While NU’s starting backcourt got on the board immediately after the tip, its offense struggled mightily throughout the first half. 

Coming off the bench, sophomore forward Nick Martinelli’s 12 first-half points provided instant scoring relief. His hook shot snapped a near-three minute scoring drought, leveling the scores at nine, with 13 minutes remaining in the first half. A minute later, Martinelli added a second-chance layup, reclaiming the lead for the ‘Cats. 

“Nick can score in a variety of ways,” coach Chris Collins said. “Being a lefty, he’s got all of those little hooks and floaters and push shots. He was getting some damage done in the paint, and that’s what we needed when we couldn’t make threes and our open shots.” 

Down the stretch of the first half, neither team could find any semblance of offense, combining for nearly four scoreless minutes. Buie’s reverse layup and Martinelli’s 3-pointer broke a five-minute scoring drought for NU, extending the lead to seven — its highest of the first frame — with four minutes to play. 

Martinelli finished the afternoon with a game-high 16 points, earning the Fisher-McGrath MVP trophy. 

“(In) a lot of our games, the other team traps and tries to stop (Buie),” Martinelli said. “I was trying to play off of him, and he was finding me early. I tried being involved on the offensive glass and that is (an area) I take pride in.” 

However, in spite of Martinelli’s efforts, the ‘Cats failed to muster much offensive production in the first frame. Outside of Langborg and Martinelli — who combined for 18 of NU’s 25 first-half points — the rest of the offense struggled from the field. 

Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer couldn’t get the proverbial lid on the rim to lift — he missed all seven of his attempts from the field —  and the ‘Cats shot at a dismal 3-of-17 clip from beyond the arc. The Blue Demons capitalized on NU’s shooting woes, utilizing a 9-2 scoring run to level the score at 25-all entering the intermission.  

“We were positive that we were still going to win the game,” Collins said. “We wanted to stay poised offensively and (continue) defending. We knew if we kept defending like (the first half) and making it hard for them to score, then we’ll have a great chance to win the game.” 

Out of the locker room, Barnhizer canned his first field goal of the contest to open the scoring for NU. The ‘Cats recorded twelve points in the second half’s first five minutes, courtesy of two Langborg 3-pointers.

After both teams exchanged baskets midway through the second half, Barnhizer initiated a 13-4 scoring run, spanning nearly seven minutes. As a result of a corner 3-pointer and a driving layup off of a steal, the Indiana native scored NU’s first five points of the stretch.

“It was about trusting my work,” Barnhizer said. “I played with confidence and knew I could impact the game in more ways than just making my shots. As long as I focus on rebounding and defending, my shots will fall regardless.” 

Minutes later, Barnhizer capped off the ‘Cats scoring run with a corner triple, extending the lead to 12, with nearly six minutes remaining.  

He finished Saturday’s matchup with 11 points and was one of four ‘Cats to score double digits in the game. 

“You could see it on (Barnhizer’s) face,” Collins said. “He had some great looks in the first half and couldn’t hit them. When he made that first one to start the second half, you could see the air let out of the balloon. I thought he played a great second-half.” 

After claiming an 11-point advantage midway through the half, NU did not look back. The ‘Cats limited the Blue Demons to just five made field goals in the second half, holding DePaul without a bucket in a near-13 minute stretch to close the second half.

While NU will all but surely lose its top-25 billing Monday, Collins stressed the importance of looking at the larger picture — acknowledging the benefits this week can have on his team’s perspective entering conference play. 

“We’re a together group, and we’re playing hard,” Collins said. “We have guys that really care (and) play for each other along the way. There’s going to be bumps on the road and ups and downs. It’s how we manage them (and) bounce back to keep ourselves moving forward.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

Related Stories: 

Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 91, Detroit Mercy 59

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, No. 1 Purdue 88
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
(Center) Danielle Brooks as Sophia in Warner Bros. Pictures’ bold new take on a classic, “The Color Purple,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg scored 18 points in No. 25 Northwesterns 75-73 loss to Chicago State Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73
Calls for a ceasefire have grown nationwide after the U.S. was the sole member of the United Nations Security Council to vote against a ceasefire resolution on Dec. 8.
Residents call for ceasefire resolution, hold peaceful demonstration at City Council
Balancing this year’s budget will leave the General Fund with a $10.5 million deficit, which the city plans to offset by pulling from its reserves.
City Council approves $435 million budget for 2024, keeps property tax rate unchanged
A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
Senior guard Ty Berry, senior center Matthew Nicholson and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli get set on defense. Martinelli poured in a career-high 22 points while Berry added 16 in Northwesterns 91-59 win over Detroit Mercy.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 91, Detroit Mercy 59
More in Men's Basketball
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives to the rim. In NU’s win over Purdue, Buie recorded a team-high 31 points.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, No. 1 Purdue 88
Graduate student guard Boo Buie dribbles baseline against Northern Illinois guard David Coit. Buie notched a team-high 23 points in Northwestern’s 89-67 win over the Huskies Monday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 89, Northern Illinois 67
Senior guard Ty Berry dribbles the basketball.
Rapid Recap: Mississippi State 66, Northwestern 57
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli and junior guard Brooks Barnhizer. Barnhizer led Northwestern with a team-high 18 points in its 72-61 win over Rhode Island Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Rhode Island 61
Senior guard Ty Berry helps up junior guard Brooks Barnhizer. The junior scored a career-high 20 points against Western Michigan on Tuesday.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer scores career-high 20 points in Northwestern victory over Western Michigan
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles around the perimeter.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 63, Western Michigan 59
More in Sports
Junior guard Hailey Weaver drives baseline. Weaver tallied nine points, two rebounds and two assists in Northwesterns 71-58 loss to Maryland.
Rapid Recap: Maryland 71, Northwestern 58
Senior offensive lineman Ben Wrather, and wide receivers senior Bryce Kirtz and sixth-year Cam Johnson celebrate against Purdue. The ‘Cats will be taking their talents out west on December 23rd to face Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Football: Northwestern clinches Las Vegas Bowl, will face Utah on December 23rd
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau. Lau notched 11 points and five assists in Northwesterns 82-58 loss to Georgetown Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Georgetown 82, Northwestern 58
An athlete in a white jersey puts his arm around a coach in a green hat.
Football: Epstein: Northwestern’s resurgence, home-field success a promising sign for a program and coach on the rise
A basketball player in a white jersey shoots the basketball.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Big Ten slate, early test against No. 1 Purdue
Senior wide receivers A.J. Henning and Bryce Kirtz, and junior wideout Calvin Johnson II celebrate after Henning’s touchdown against Maryland. Henning and Kirtz were named All-Big Ten offense honorees on Wednesday.
Football: Three Wildcats earn 2023 All-Big Ten offense honorees
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in