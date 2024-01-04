Men’s Basketball: Despite surprising loss, Northwestern completes overall successful nonconference slate

To characterize Northwestern’s nonconference slate as a roller coaster would be an understatement.

While the Wildcats went 9-2 in nonconference play and demonstrated their potential to replicate the prior season’s successes, their victories were overshadowed by arguably their worst loss in recent memory to Chicago State.

NU dropped a tight mid-December contest with the Cougars 75-73. Graduate student guards Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg’s 41 combined points weren’t enough, as defensive struggles caused NU to blow a double-digit lead.

While the ’Cats lost just one other nonconference matchup, the ramifications of the loss are still significant. Coach Chris Collins’ squad will need to improve its defensive abilities entering its conference slate and rack up several wins in order to make it back to the Dance.

The team’s defensive struggles arose throughout November and most of December. While NU added six new players to the fold this season, defense was the team’s calling card in its march toward its second-ever NCAA tournament bid — with now-departed forward Robbie Beran and guard Chase Audige at the forefront of the team’s defensive identity.

Surrendering 67 points to Northern Illinois and 66 points to Dayton, the ’Cats relied on offensive shootouts to maneuver past both of their opponents. Perimeter-defending problems precipitated when NU allowed the Huskies to shoot at a 6-of-11 clip from distance in the first half and the Flyers to shoot a 12-of-23 clip from beyond the arc.

While victories over Dayton, Arizona State and Rhode Island served as resume boosters for the ‘Cats, the team’s inability to notch more comprehensive victories against their weaker opponents is a cause for concern.

In its season opener, NU faced a three-point deficit entering the intermission against Binghamton. A couple of games later, the ’Cats outlasted Western Michigan by a mere four points.

Nevertheless, the ’Cats shored their defensive struggles toward the end of nonconference play. NU rebounded strong after its loss to Chicago State, allowing 46 points apiece in victories over DePaul and Arizona State the following week.

At the same time, NU faced stronger competition in its nonconference slate than in years past. In addition to squaring off against projected Atlantic 10 favorite Dayton, the ‘Cats jostled against then-undefeated Mississippi State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

While NU raced off to a blistering 11-0 start, the contest came down to the wire. Although the team dropped the tournament’s finale 66-57, it showed its ability to play strong opponents close in neutral settings.

NU’s victory over Purdue centered in the middle of its nonconference schedule, meaning the ’Cats needed to maintain their composure after a second-consecutive upset victory over their AP No. 1 conference foe.

Notably, NU went from facing the pollsters’ top-ranked team in the nation to one of the nation’s bottom dwellers in its ensuing game. The ‘Cats welcomed winless Detroit Mercy on Dec. 10 in front of a near-empty Welsh Ryan Arena at the start of winter break.

Nevertheless, the ’Cats put together their largest margin of victory this season, recording a 91-59 win.

Similar to its dominance over the Titans, NU concluded its slate of nonconference games on a high note. After consecutive road victories in nationally televised games against DePaul and Arizona State, the ’Cats returned home after winter recess with a 74-63 victory over Jackson State.

While NU’s loss to Chicago State will remain in the minds of players, fans and college basketball enthusiasts across the nation, the team still had an impressive nonconference showing.

As conference play begins in full earnest this January, the ’Cats will hope to use lessons learned over the season’s first two months in order to make consecutive NCAA tournament appearances for the first time in program history.

