Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Flashback: The music of 2014 is alive and well 10 years later
January 4, 2024
Reel Thoughts: “Anyone But You” is nothing without chemistry
January 4, 2024
Men's Basketball: Despite surprising loss, Northwestern completes overall successful nonconference slate
January 4, 2024
Trending Stories
1
5866 Views
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
Olivia Joung, Reporter • January 3, 2024
2
996 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
3
727 Views
Deadline passes for Illinois residents to register assault weapons
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor • January 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball: Despite surprising loss, Northwestern completes overall successful nonconference slate

Graduate+student+guard+Ryan+Langborg+celebrates+following+a+play+in+a+nonconference+victory+over+Dayton+November+10.
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg celebrates following a play in a nonconference victory over Dayton November 10.
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer
January 4, 2024

To characterize Northwestern’s nonconference slate as a roller coaster would be an understatement.

While the Wildcats went 9-2 in nonconference play and demonstrated their potential to replicate the prior season’s successes, their victories were overshadowed by arguably their worst loss in recent memory to Chicago State.

NU dropped a tight mid-December contest with the Cougars 75-73. Graduate student guards Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg’s 41 combined points weren’t enough, as defensive struggles caused NU to blow a double-digit lead.

While the ’Cats lost just one other nonconference matchup, the ramifications of the loss are still significant. Coach Chris Collins’ squad will need to improve its defensive abilities entering its conference slate and rack up several wins in order to make it back to the Dance. 

The team’s defensive struggles arose throughout November and most of December. While NU added six new players to the fold this season, defense was the team’s calling card in its march toward its second-ever NCAA tournament bid — with now-departed forward Robbie Beran and guard Chase Audige at the forefront of the team’s defensive identity.

Surrendering 67 points to Northern Illinois and 66 points to Dayton, the ’Cats relied on offensive shootouts to maneuver past both of their opponents. Perimeter-defending problems precipitated when NU allowed the Huskies to shoot at a 6-of-11 clip from distance in the first half and the Flyers to shoot a 12-of-23 clip from beyond the arc.

While victories over Dayton, Arizona State and Rhode Island served as resume boosters for the ‘Cats, the team’s inability to notch more comprehensive victories against their weaker opponents is a cause for concern. 

In its season opener, NU faced a three-point deficit entering the intermission against Binghamton. A couple of games later, the ’Cats outlasted Western Michigan by a mere four points.

Nevertheless, the ’Cats shored their defensive struggles toward the end of nonconference play. NU rebounded strong after its loss to Chicago State, allowing 46 points apiece in victories over DePaul and Arizona State the following week.

At the same time, NU faced stronger competition in its nonconference slate than in years past. In addition to squaring off against projected Atlantic 10 favorite Dayton, the ‘Cats jostled against then-undefeated Mississippi State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

While NU raced off to a blistering 11-0 start, the contest came down to the wire. Although the team dropped the tournament’s finale 66-57, it showed its ability to play strong opponents close in neutral settings.

NU’s victory over Purdue centered in the middle of its nonconference schedule, meaning the ’Cats needed to maintain their composure after a second-consecutive upset victory over their AP No. 1 conference foe. 

Notably, NU went from facing the pollsters’ top-ranked team in the nation to one of the nation’s bottom dwellers in its ensuing game. The ‘Cats welcomed winless Detroit Mercy on Dec. 10 in front of a near-empty Welsh Ryan Arena at the start of winter break.

Nevertheless, the ’Cats put together their largest margin of victory this season, recording a 91-59 win.

Similar to its dominance over the Titans, NU concluded its slate of nonconference games on a high note. After consecutive road victories in nationally televised games against DePaul and Arizona State, the ’Cats returned home after winter recess with a 74-63 victory over Jackson State.

While NU’s loss to Chicago State will remain in the minds of players, fans and college basketball enthusiasts across the nation, the team still had an impressive nonconference showing. 

As conference play begins in full earnest this January, the ’Cats will hope to use lessons learned over the season’s first two months in order to make consecutive NCAA tournament appearances for the first time in program history. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

Related Stories: 

Rapid Recap: No. 9 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 65, Arizona State 46

Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
The Daily takes a look back at the year in music from 2014.
Flashback: The music of 2014 is alive and well 10 years later
Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell pose together with goofy expressions.
Reel Thoughts: “Anyone But You” is nothing without chemistry
Communication Prof. Neil Verma worked on the final scene of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was nominated for Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes this year.
NU alumni, Communication professor to be featured at Golden Globes
Pace saw a double-digit ridership increase over last year on the Dempster Street corridor after the full debut of the Pulse Dempster Line in late October.
Pulse’s debut boosts ridership on Dempster bus corridor to O’Hare
The Pritzker School of Law’s Master of Science in Law program has over 600 alumni worldwide.
Pritzker’s Master of Science in Law program turns 10
Evanston’s new skate park, located at Twiggs Park, includes a mix of features for skaters of different ability levels.
Here for the ride: Evanston opens new skate park at Twiggs Park
More in Men's Basketball
Graduate student guard Boo Buie evaluates his offensive options.
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66
Senior guard Ty Berry celebrates a made 3-pointer. Berry notched 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc in Northwesterns 65-46 win over Arizona State.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 65, Arizona State 46
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli attempts a shot. In Northwestern’s 56-46 victory over DePaul, Martinelli tallied a game-high 16 points.
Second half defensive resiliency enables No. 25 Northwestern to rebound with 56-46 victory over DePaul
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg scored 18 points in No. 25 Northwesterns 75-73 loss to Chicago State Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Chicago State 75, No. 25 Northwestern 73
Senior guard Ty Berry, senior center Matthew Nicholson and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli get set on defense. Martinelli poured in a career-high 22 points while Berry added 16 in Northwesterns 91-59 win over Detroit Mercy.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 91, Detroit Mercy 59
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives to the rim. In NU’s win over Purdue, Buie recorded a team-high 31 points.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 92, No. 1 Purdue 88
More in Sports
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern garners mixed results in nonconference play, looks to improve in Big Ten slate
Defensive back Timi Oke signs his national letter of intent at an NFL Academy event in December 2023. Oke was one of 15 Wildcat commits to join David Braun’s inaugural recruiting class on National Signing Day.
Football: Northwestern’s Timi Oke embarks on journey from London to the Big Ten
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 95, Northwestern 55
Northwestern head coach David Braun claps on the sideline against Wisconsin. It has been reported Braun made his first imprint on next season’s coaching staff after the team’s bowl victory over Utah.
Football: Northwestern parts ways with Bajakian, Genyk, Hooten
NU defensive players do the ‘make it rain’ celebration following senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr.’s pass breakup to end the game.
Football: In Las Vegas fashion, Northwestern hits the jackpot in Las Vegas Bowl’s win over Utah
Graduate student wideout Cam Johnson hauls in a touchdown. Johnson caught four passes for 31 yards in Northwestern’s bowl victory
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 14, Utah 7
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in