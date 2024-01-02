Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Wildcats set intentions for the New Year in different ways
January 2, 2024
New laws for the new year: Six laws affecting Evanston residents in 2024
January 2, 2024
Year in Review: The biggest stories in Evanston politics in 2023
January 2, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1559 Views
Football: Northwestern parts ways with Bajakian, Genyk, Hooten
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • December 28, 2023
2
225 Views
Football: In Las Vegas fashion, Northwestern hits the jackpot in Las Vegas Bowl’s win over Utah
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • December 26, 2023
3
194 Views
NU pushes back on ad campaign hitting University President Michael Schill on campus antisemitism
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • December 20, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

New laws for the new year: Six laws affecting Evanston residents in 2024

New+laws%2C+ordinances+and+legal+changes+rang+in+the+new+year%2C+including+a+higher+minimum+wage+and+electronic-smoking+restrictions.+
Daily file illustration by Carly Schulman
New laws, ordinances and legal changes rang in the new year, including a higher minimum wage and electronic-smoking restrictions.
Shreya Srinivasan, Assistant City Editor
January 2, 2024

More than 300 laws took effect in Illinois on Monday. Here are six that will significantly impact Evanston residents. 

Fair Workweek

Evanston’s Fair Workweek Ordinance, passed in 2023 by City Council, requires employers to offer a reliable work schedule and provide “predictability pay,” which compensates workers for changes to schedules made with less than two weeks’ notice, along with other workshift protections

Businesses in the hospitality, retail, building services, warehouse services and manufacturing industries are impacted only if they have more than 100 workers globally. Food service businesses must have more than 200 workers and 30 locations globally.

The ordinance also protects employees against possible retribution from requesting these practices.

Minimum Wage

Illinois minimum wage increased to $14 on Monday, a one-dollar bump from 2023, as part of a plan for a $15 minimum wage in 2025.

Evanston City Council is currently debating new minimum wage plans, but is on track with Cook County’s wage requirements to be at $14.05 by July.

Book Ban Prohibition

Illinois House Bill 2789, signed in June, became the first law in the country to outlaw banning books and resources in public libraries based on partisan or doctrinal reasons. 

The law comes amid efforts across the country to remove certain material from public schools and libraries, usually material describing different races, genders and sexual orientations. Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias, who backed the law, said he trusts librarians to determine the books that should be in circulation. 

According to the law, Illinois public libraries that do not comply will also become ineligible for state funding.

Car Theft Hotline

Illinois House Bill 2245 requires car manufacturers in counties with 3 million people or more to collaborate with law enforcement to create a 24/7 car theft hotline, which will use the stolen vehicle’s global positioning system to track its location. 

The law also requires the manufacturer to waive fees for the vehicle location service during an investigation. 

According to Evanston police, there was a 66% increase in vehicle thefts year-over-year, up from 152 in 2022 to 253 in 2023. Overall, many major U.S. cities, including Chicago and Atlanta, almost doubled in auto thefts in 2023. 

Vape-Free Zones

Illinois House Bill 1540 amends the Smoke-Free Illinois Act of 2008 to include electronic smoking devices. In an effort to reduce the presence of secondhand smoke, the act bans smoking an electronic device in and within 15 feet of employment and public places like hospitals, restaurants, theaters, concert halls, meeting rooms and elevators. 

Picket Interference

Similarly, Illinois House Bill 3396 amends the Labor Disputes Act by prohibiting people from placing an object or barrier with the intent to disrupt a picket or protest. This disruption would be a Class A misdemeanor, a criminal offense punishable by up to a $2,500 fine and a year in jail.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shreyasrin 

Related Stories: 

New year, new laws: Nine laws affecting Evanston residents in 2023

City Council approves execution of Participatory Budgeting projects, discusses minimum wage increase

Gov. Pritzker raises smoking age to 21 in Illinois
More to Discover
More in City
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, where many of the biggest moments in Evanston politics in 2023 took place.
Year in Review: The biggest stories in Evanston politics in 2023
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and other devices into law in Jan. 2023.
Deadline passes for Illinois residents to register assault weapons
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, where many of the biggest moments in Evanston politics in 2023 took place.
Residents call for ceasefire resolution, hold peaceful demonstration at City Council
City Council approves $435 million budget for 2024, keeps property tax rate unchanged
City Council approves $435 million budget for 2024, keeps property tax rate unchanged
Evanston’s Equity and Empowerment Commission voted to withdraw a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza after a contentious meeting Thursday night.
Equity and Empowerment Commission withdraws resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza
The lawsuit alleges that “the approval of Northwestern’s requested zoning changes was arbitrary, capricious and a deprivation of Plaintiffs’ substantive and procedural due process rights.
Most Livable City Association files complaint, asks Cook County to invalidate Ryan Field rezoning
More in City Council
City Council questioned city staff about the proposed budget on Monday but ultimately tabled the decision to Dec. 11. The council later approved a complete ban on flavored tobacco sales, which will go into effect April 1.
Evanston bans flavored tobacco sales, approves utility rate hike
Mondays approval of the Ryan Field ordinances follows months of tension between the city, its residents and the University.
City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate
Black outdoor sign with white lettering signaling the Civic Center.
City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Mondays 6-2 vote tabled the ordinances on Ryan Field one day after Northwestern put forward an expanded proposal for its memorandum of understanding with Evanston.
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces 2024 budget
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
A photo of the exterior of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
The Daily Explains: What’s in Evanston’s proposed 2024 budget?
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student guard Boo Buie evaluates his offensive options.
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66
“Ted” the series will premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock. It stars Seth MacFarlane as Ted and Max Burkholder as John.
Seth MacFarlane asks if there is ‘still an appetite’ for Ted in new prequel series
The Technological Institute. Northwestern Prof. Mark Hersam co-led the research that created a transistor capable of associative learning.
Northwestern researchers help develop new brain-like transistor
Junior guard Melannie Daley attacks the basket in transition.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 95, Northwestern 55
Northwestern head coach David Braun claps on the sideline against Wisconsin. It has been reported Braun made his first imprint on next season’s coaching staff after the team’s bowl victory over Utah.
Football: Northwestern parts ways with Bajakian, Genyk, Hooten
NU defensive players do the ‘make it rain’ celebration following senior defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr.’s pass breakup to end the game.
Football: In Las Vegas fashion, Northwestern hits the jackpot in Las Vegas Bowl’s win over Utah
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in