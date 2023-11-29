Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
25° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston bans flavored tobacco sales, approves utility rate hike
November 29, 2023
Vice President and Associate Provost Robin Means Coleman to step down Jan. 1
November 28, 2023
Gallery: ‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ showcases the TV show’s sets, costumes and accessories
November 28, 2023
Trending Stories
1
8740 Views
NU not aware of injuries after shots fired reported on Chicago campus
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • November 27, 2023
2
710 Views
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 45, Illinois 43
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • November 25, 2023
3
658 Views
Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal
Lily Carey, City Editor • November 22, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston bans flavored tobacco sales, approves utility rate hike

City+Council+questioned+city+staff+about+the+proposed+budget+on+Monday+but+ultimately+tabled+the+decision+to+Dec.+11.+The+council+later+approved+a+complete+ban+on+flavored+tobacco+sales%2C+which+will+go+into+effect+April+1.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
City Council questioned city staff about the proposed budget on Monday but ultimately tabled the decision to Dec. 11. The council later approved a complete ban on flavored tobacco sales, which will go into effect April 1.
Shun Graves, Reporter
November 29, 2023

City Council voted to prohibit all flavored tobacco sales starting this spring during its Monday meeting, where it also raised utility rates and postponed a final decision on the city budget.

The council passed the ban on flavored tobacco products with a 6-3 vote. When it goes into effect April 1, the ordinance will prohibit sales of all flavored tobacco products, though a few councilmembers called for certain products to be exempt from the ban. 

“If we had banned just e-cigarettes, then already we can see that tobacco companies are figuring out a new product,” Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) told The Daily. “The only way to actually do something comprehensive is by banning all flavors.”

City Council’s vote comes as the Food and Drug Administration is moving to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. In June, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) proposed an ordinance banning those specific products, but it expanded to include all flavored items, including both menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, as recommended by the city’s Human Services Committee. 

Reid, along with Alds. Krissie Harris (2nd) and Thomas Suffredin (6th), voted against the complete ban.

“If we’re going to include all flavored tobacco products, why would we not just ban tobacco altogether?” Reid said.

During public comment, opponents said the ban would shift sales to neighboring cities and could spur an illicit market for flavored items. Supporters pushed back against claims that the ban could criminalize addiction and lead to discriminatory enforcement, arguing it would lead to better health outcomes in the city.

According to the ordinance, 12.6% Evanston adults report being current smokers.

Some industry representatives claimed the ban prohibited an excessively wide range of items. One representative of the hookah industry said hookah materials should be exempt.

“Now, where there might be other concerns with youth access and usage, that is not the case with hookah,” said Rima Khoury, the National Hookah Community Association’s secretary.

The ordinance does not prohibit possession or use of the listed flavored tobacco products. It also enables Evanston’s health director to fine retailers that do not comply with the ban.

A memorandum to the council outlining the ban notes that most flavored tobacco products are not currently taxed by the city, so the policy “would result in large public health benefits with relatively minimal impact on City revenue.” 

Monday’s approval continues a decadeslong push to increase regulation of tobacco products. Evanston raised the legal age for tobacco sales in 2014 and banned smoking in public places in 2005. 

Both times, the state followed with similar statewide policies.

“Other jurisdictions like Chicago and Cook County — they’re watching to see what we do,” Mayor Daniel Biss said. “We can create a domino effect that eventually reaches the whole state.”

City Council decided Monday to postpone its approval of Evanston’s 2024 budget to Dec. 11 as it continues to grapple with a projected deficit. But the council voted Monday to approve a 17.5% increase for water bills and rate hikes for sanitation services, both of which may help offset the deficit. 

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) voted against both measures, while Reid voted against the water rate hike.

The city has cut down its proposed budget to about $433 million from an original $449 million plan. The budget includes a 6.4% property tax hike, which has drawn criticism from residents. Councilmembers discussed ways to cut costs and boost revenue and proposed using unallocated funds from Northwestern’s Good Neighbor Fund, as NU is increasing its contributions to the fund, to help cover the deficit.

Reid proposed a bevy of new taxes and fees to help fund the city. Several councilmembers indicated support for a one-cent increase for the motor fuel tax and changes to parking fees. However, they seemed skeptical of taxing food deliveries and a fire service fee directed at NU.

“If I’m going to tax you, I’m going to give you one tax bill,” Harris said. “I’m not going to nickel you, dime you … I want you to know what that fee looks like.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program

The Daily Explains: What’s in Evanston’s proposed 2024 budget?

Residents voice concerns on property tax hikes at City Council ‘Truth in Taxation’ Hearing
More to Discover
More in City
A chalkboard sign that says Small Business Saturday, with the words “giveaways,” “donate” and “socks” in smaller letters below.
Evanston businesses talk shopping local on Small Business Saturday
NU’s student health center. Evanston is collaborating with Northwestern to investigate the outbreak of norovirus, and the University has begun collecting stool samples.
Evanston investigating norovirus outbreak linked to Big Wig Tacos student deal
Mayor Daniel Biss was the tiebreaking vote at Monday nights City Council meeting, greenlighting Northwesterns plan to rebuild and host concerts at Ryan Field.
‘A generational investment’: Mayor Biss explains his ‘yes’ vote on Ryan Field
Mondays approval of the Ryan Field ordinances follows months of tension between the city, its residents and the University.
City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate
According to the Illinois Report Card, 0.3% of students at ETHS identified as American Indian in the 2022–23 school year.
Indigenous ETHS students call for increased efforts toward representation, acceptance
The Evanston Art Center is hosting the 21st Annual Winter Arts & Crafts Expo Nov. 18 to Dec. 20. The event is sponsored by the Evanston School of Ballet Foundation, Berglund Animal Hospital, Chiro One Wellness Centers and Aim and Ailie.
Evanston Art Center hosts 21st Annual Winter Expo to support local artists
More in City Council
Black outdoor sign with white lettering signaling the Civic Center.
City Council introduces lower budget after staff reduces Capital Improvement Program
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Mondays 6-2 vote tabled the ordinances on Ryan Field one day after Northwestern put forward an expanded proposal for its memorandum of understanding with Evanston.
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces 2024 budget
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
Everything Evanston: City Council prepares to vote on Rebuild Ryan Field ordinances
A photo of the exterior of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
The Daily Explains: What’s in Evanston’s proposed 2024 budget?
The Evanston Water Department. The proposed 17.5% increase to the city’s water rate would cost the average Evanston resident an additional $69.93 annually.
City Council discusses lead pipe replacement, proposed water rate increase
Monday’s Truth in Taxation Hearing brought residents to the council chamber to voice concerns about property tax increases in the proposed 2024 budget.
Residents voice concerns on property tax hikes at City Council ‘Truth in Taxation’ Hearing
More in Latest Stories
Coleman joined Northwestern in February 2021.
Vice President and Associate Provost Robin Means Coleman to step down Jan. 1
A board with two rows of bells, each with labels of different rooms attached to them.
Gallery: ‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ showcases the TV show’s sets, costumes and accessories
An illustration of a girl wearing a purple dress looking at a large star over a distant village.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Wish’ lacks Disney’s magical spark
O’Grady: The sad truth about ‘Die Hard’ — it’s not a Christmas Movie
O’Grady: The sad truth about ‘Die Hard’ — it’s not a Christmas Movie
An illustration with ‘2027’ written in purple text with fall leaves behind on a yellow background.
Freshmen reflect on their first Fall Quarter at Northwestern
An illustration of Laufey, Norah Jones and Sabrina Carpenter on a dark green background with presents and mistletoe in the background.
Liner Notes: New holiday EPs by Laufey, Sabrina Carpenter are merry and bright
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in