Football: Five ‘Cats tabbed 2023 All-Big Ten defense honorees

Five Northwestern players have been selected as 2023 All-Big Ten defense honorees, the conference announced Tuesday.

Senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher, who became just the 15th two-time captain in program history this season and secured all-conference recognition for a second consecutive year, was named to the second team by both coaches and media, while senior linebacker Xander Mueller earned a third team nod from the media and an honorable mention from the coaches.

Gallagher and Mueller lead coach David Braun’s unit in tackles with 110 and 102 tackles, respectively. Both players rank in the top six in the conference in total tackles — Gallagher in third and Mueller in sixth. Helping lead NU’s defensive transformation under Braun, Mueller became the first ‘Cat to notch more than 100 tackles, record five or more sacks and three or more interceptions since the turn of the 21st century. Gallagher has also forced two fumbles and recorded an interception this season.

A trio of NU defensive players also secured all-conference honorable mentions — defensive back Rod Heard II (coaches and media) , senior defensive back Coco Azema (media) and junior defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard (media).

Senior kicker Jack Olsen was named an honorable mention specialist by both coaches and media as well.

The ‘Cats, who reclaimed the Land of Lincoln Trophy last Saturday in a thrilling 45-43 victory over Illinois, will be bowling for the first time since the 2020 season. The location of NU’s bowl game will be announced Sunday.

