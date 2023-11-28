Football: David Braun named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Add a major piece of hardware to coach David Braun’s trophy case.

Braun has been named consensus Big Ten Coach of the Year by both coaches and media voters, the conference announced on Tuesday.

He is the fifth Northwestern head coach to win the award, joining Pat Fitzgerald (2018), Randy Walker (2000), Gary Barnett (1995, 1996) and Dennis Green (1982) — tying Michigan State in unique winners to win the conference honor.

Braun is the first Big Ten coach to win the award in his true first year since Bill O’Brien in 2012.

The honor adds to Braun’s already historic season — leading the Wildcats to an overall 7-5 record, 5-4 conference record, upcoming bowl game appearance and second in Big Ten West standings in his first year at the helm. The program’s seven wins are the most by a first-year head coach since Walter McCornack in 1903.

Named the interim head coach in July, Northwestern dropped Braun’s interim tag after the team won its first away game of the year at Wisconsin on Nov. 11 24-10 . NU proceeded to win its next two games against Purdue and Illinois.

The team’s six-win improvement from its 1-11 record in 2022 is the largest by any team in FBS this season.

Braun and the ‘Cats now prepare for their first bowl game appearance in December — the first time since the 2020 season.

