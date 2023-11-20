Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Sima Taparia talks ‘Indian Matchmaking’ as SASA’s fall keynote speaker
November 20, 2023
For some NU Marriage Pact participants, matches are close to home
November 20, 2023
Partners In Health Engage hosts Valeria Macias, its first campus-wide speaker
November 20, 2023
Trending Stories
1
15136 Views
LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free
65 student organizations November 16, 2023
2
7600 Views
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
163 Northwestern faculty and staff November 16, 2023
3
4338 Views
In Focus: A trail of athletics scandals follows NU President Michael Schill
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 16, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Sima Taparia talks ‘Indian Matchmaking’ as SASA’s fall keynote speaker

Indian+Matchmaking+star+Sima+Taparia+addressed+about+300+students+in+Lutkin+Hall+Friday+evening.
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern
“Indian Matchmaking” star Sima Taparia addressed about 300 students in Lutkin Hall Friday evening.
Misha Oberoi, Reporter
November 20, 2023

Drawing more than 300 students to Lutkin Hall, the South Asian Students Alliance hosted Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia as its fall keynote speaker Friday evening. 

Taparia, popularly referred to as “Sima Aunty,” is the driving force of the show “Indian Matchmaking” on Netflix. She is a Mumbai-based matchmaker who specializes in finding compatible marriage partners for candidates on the basis of their submitted preferences. 

The event began with a short introduction of Sima Aunty by Weinberg sophomores Anitej Siluveru and Serena Mehta, SASA’s co-directors of social affairs.

Taparia then entered while dancing and singing along to her hit song “Shadi ki Tayaree hai,” accompanied by SASA’s freshmen representatives and welcomed with cheers and loud hoots from the crowd. 

“It is my dream come true to be at Northwestern,” Taparia said. “It is a proud moment for me and for India.”

Taparia took the audience through her life story and said her dream was always to earn love and respect from the world. She explained that she first started matchmaking in 2005 when she found a match for her younger sister.

Taparia also talked about her relationship with her husband Anup Taparia, whom she married when she was 19 years old, sharing her philosophy that “behind every successful woman is a progressive husband.”

Indian Matchmaking, a show that launched in 2020, quickly gained popularity not just in India but globally as well. The show’s third season premiered in April and, as Taparia said, it made her “a celebrity overnight.” 

Throughout the talk, Taparia praised the values that have helped her succeed in her work.

“I’m very proud of my Indian values,” she said. Calling the show “one of its kind,” she spoke about how it has impacted the younger generations. “Youngsters are calling and telling me that now they all want to do arranged marriage.” 

Taparia also discussed the many accolades she’s received for the show, including two total Emmy nominations.

Medill freshman Lavanya Subramanian, who helped organize the event and got to spend time with Taparia, said she was excited to meet her.

“She’s really sweet,” Subramanian said. “In some senses, she’s the same as when she’s on TV, but she’s much more chill and down-to-earth than I thought.” 

Taparia has been traveling across the United States this year, speaking at several universities including Stanford and Cornell. 

SESP junior Sai Thirunagari said he attended the event because he’s a fan of “Indian Matchmaking.”

“I thought (the event) was very unexpected but very entertaining,” he said. “We really saw how theatrical and charismatic Sima Aunty is.”

Towards the end of the talk, Taparia answered a few questions from audience members. One question pertained to whether plans for season four are in the works.

“When Netflix will say yes, we will plan that also,” Taparia said.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Captured: Northwestern SASA hosts annual Diwali celebration

NU SASA’s annual Garba kicks off Navratri on a bright note

Captured: SASA School Musical reminds students they’ll always be wildcats
More to Discover
More in Campus
Students dined on freshly cooked latkes and round jelly doughnuts, known as sufganiyot, at Hillel’s annual Latkepalooza celebration.
Northwestern Hillel hosts annual Latkepalooza Hanukkah celebration
This year’s Northwestern Marriage Pact results dropped on Oct. 24.
For some NU Marriage Pact participants, matches are close to home
Valeria Macias presents her experiences of the healthcare system as the executive director of Partners In Health.
Partners In Health Engage hosts Valeria Macias, its first campus-wide speaker
Illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
In Focus: NU-affiliated political action committee makes ‘friends’ with lawmakers
Friday’s demonstration on Deering Meadow was one of many around the world using empty chairs to honor Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza since the militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Students honor Israeli hostages with pop-up installation on Deering Meadow
Local and regional newspapers, like these on sale Thursday at the Chicago-Main Newsstand in Evanston, have fallen deeper into a crisis, a new report by Medill researchers found.
Local news deserts expanding despite some ‘bright spots,’ Medill report says
More in Latest Stories
A mug with a spoon in it on a desk next to a carton of a pumpkin oat beverage, a bag of chia seeds and a notebook.
Gallery: NU dorm delicacies
Three cups with size tags are displayed.
Evanston Boba stores showcase variety, competition
On Monday, Mayor Daniel Biss could again face the political calculus of breaking a tie at the final vote on the Ryan Field concert zoning.
Ahead of final Ryan Field vote, residents, city officials remain divided over rezoning
Senior defensive lineman P.J. Spencer makes a tackle. In NU’s victory over Purdue, Spencer was pivotal towards the defense’s ability to make two red zone stops.
Football: ‘Bend, don’t break’: Northwestern’s red zone stands instrumental for 23-15 victory over Purdue
A storefront window covered in flowers with “Saville Flowers” written on it.
Saville Flowers: Still growing after 80 years
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh shoots the ball. Walsh poured in a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds in Northwestern’s eight-point win over Southeast Missouri State.
Women’s Basketball: Turnovers, defensive struggles overshadowed by Walsh career-high double-double
More in Student Groups
A group of Indigenous drummers and dancers performed at the Native American Heritage Celebration on Wednesday.
NAISA celebrates Native American and Indigenous Heritage Month
ORourke served in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019.
Texas politician Beto O’Rourke speaks at Northwestern College Democrats fall speaker event
More than 40 students attended a teach-in Monday evening on the Stop Cop City movement. The teach-in began with a moment of silence and ended with a song.
Fossil Free NU, FMO and NU SJP host teach-in on solidarity with Stop Cop City
Northwestern’s South Asian Students Alliance hosted its annual Diwali celebration Sunday evening in Norris University Center.
Captured: Northwestern SASA hosts annual Diwali celebration
Students clubs, like Consultants Advising Student Enterprises and Global Research and Consulting Group, have rigorous and selective application criteria.
Northwestern students reflect on competitive club culture
Political science Prof. Laurel Harbridge-Yong, Northwestern Hillel Executive Director Michael Simon and BridgeUSA Chief Operating Officer Ross Irwin (left to right) discuss political polarization at NU on a Saturday afternoon panel.
Northwestern’s BridgeUSA hosts first campus-wide conference ‘NUNITED’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in