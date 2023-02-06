Northwestern Bhangra performed Punjabi dance with a modern flair.
Northwestern Bhangra performed Punjabi dance with a modern flair.

Captured: SASA School Musical reminds students they’ll always be wildcats

Madison Bratley, Photo Editor

February 6, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

The South Asian Student Alliance hosted “SASA School Musical” on Saturday in Cahn Auditorium. This year’s SASA Show featured South Asian-inspired dances, music and comedy.

SASA_MadisonBratley-3
Gallery|9 Photos
Madison Bratley/Daily Senior Staffer
Brown Sugar performed South Asian fusion a cappella songs.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @madisonbratley

Related Stories:
Bollywood-fusion dance team Northwestern Deeva enhances cultural connectivity
Northwestern acapella group Brown Sugar provides an outlet for cultural expression, creative experimentation
South Asian Students Alliance announces actor Karan Brar as fall speaker

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in