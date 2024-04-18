Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Reel Thoughts: ‘Fallout’ goes out with a bang
April 18, 2024
The Magnetic Fields celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘69 Love Songs’ with four-day stay at Thalia Hall
April 18, 2024
Parts of demolished Ryan Field find new homes through memorabilia sales
April 18, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1826 Views
Activist groups seek to show admitted students ‘real’ NU with protests across campus for divestment, support for Palestinians
Beatrice Villaflor and Jerry Wu April 15, 2024
2
810 Views
Lacrosse: Kelly Amonte Hiller guides Northwestern into new era through recruiting
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor • April 16, 2024
3
383 Views
‘If you remove queer Palestinians, there is no movement’: Yaffa discusses Palestinian, queer liberation
Kaavya Butaney, Senior Staffer • April 15, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Menstrual Equity Activists, Saalt host workshop on sustainable menstruation

Menstrual+Equity+Activists+and+Saalt+provided+a+workshop+on+sustainable+menstrual+products.
Illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
Menstrual Equity Activists and Saalt provided a workshop on sustainable menstrual products.
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor
April 18, 2024

Menstrual Equity Activists and CARE co-hosted sustainable menstrual care company Saalt Thursday evening for a Sexual Assault Awareness Month workshop to spread awareness about sustainable menstruation in the Technological Institute. Over 20 attendees received free sustainable menstrual products, including cups, discs and underwear. 

Saalt creates sustainable, reusable and long-lasting period products to replace single-use disposable waste and period poverty around the world. CARE has previously worked with and purchased Saalt products, according to McCormick junior and MEA sustainability chair Winnie Sung.

“Our Bodies Belong to Us” is this year’s SAAM theme. Part of menstrual equity is raising awareness about the options of period management, Sung said.

“Your period is very, very personal, and however you choose to manage it is obviously your own choice,” Sung said.  

Sung said MEA used survey findings to track student interest in learning about sustainable menstruation, various types of period products and the barriers to trying new products, such as accessibility and affordability. To collect responses, the group put QR codes in bathrooms.

MEA aims to bridge the knowledge gap and address individual needs for those unfamiliar with alternative menstrual products with this workshop, Sung said. 

“I think it’s just an awareness for anyone who’s maybe scared to try it, listening to people who’ve done it before and how to safely use it,” Sung said. “Maybe the next time it’s their time of the month, they can feel more comfortable trying it.”

Sustainability is a factor to consider when choosing menstrual products because traditional menstrual products like tampons or pads have a significant impact on the environment, she added. 

According to MEA, a conventional sanitary pad takes around 500 years to break down. A single menstrual cup or disc prevents over 3,000 disposable products from entering landfills, according to Saalt. 

Saalt’s menstrual cups and discs are reusable and medical-grade silicone menstrual hygiene products that are FDA registered and compliant. Both hold more blood than single pads or tampons and can last many years, Saalt account manager Taylor Christenson said. 

During the event, Christenson presented a “TMI Talk with Saalt” where she discussed how to insert, clean and store menstrual discs and cups. Christenson also provided a tip on how to measure disc and cup sizes by determining the size of the user’s cervix. 

“There’s not one right product for everyone, especially first-time users, but whatever is most comfortable, whatever you find the most success with,” Christenson said.

Sung said the event provided attendees a free menstrual product of their choice to address the financial accessibility students face when assessing period management. 

Weinberg junior Emily Jiang said they have looked into alternative menstrual products before but were hesitant to try it out. They said it’s nice to try out a new product without committing to its price. 

“It’s a personal comfort thing where, once you find something that works for you, you don’t really want to branch out,” Jiang said. “I think also just not really knowing what these products do or like how they feel or the experiences of people who use them.”

Sung emphasized that, because period management is so personal, people can be sustainable even if they don’t use sustainable period products. Everyone’s experience is different with menstrual products, Sung said, and it takes time to transition between products. 

Many have fears with alternative menstrual products, but over two to three cycles, they become comfortable with using the period products they choose, Christenson said. 

“Just give yourself grace and time to find success with these products because they really can be revolutionary and life-changing,” Christenson said. “Don’t give up, and really allow time to get comfortable with yourself, with your body and these types of new products.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @kelleylu_

Related Stories:

Reproductive Transparency Now founder Lisa Battisfore criticizes Chicago anti-abortion clinics, advocates for bodily autonomy at SAAM event

NU Menstrual Equity Activists keep the period products flowing with campus drive

MEA campaigns for free menstrual products in dorm bathrooms
More to Discover
More in Campus
A man in a green shirt talks to a crowd.
Sustainable food nonprofit Plant Futures establishes chapter at Northwestern
This year, 438 Goldwater Scholars were selected out of 1,353 nominated students from universities across the country.
Weinberg juniors Melany Morales, Kate Carver receive Barry Goldwater Scholarship
The Senate welcomed Weinberg freshman and Quest+ Senator Comfort Opafola, Weinberg senior and College Republicans Senator Tharein Potuhera and Weinberg freshman and Alianza Senator Britney Perez to its Board of Financial Review.
ASG Senate elects Student Group Caucus whip, welcomes senators to Board of Financial Review
Organizers brought the goods to Hilda’s Place, the basement of Lake Street Church.
Korean American Student Association hosts clothing drive for Connections for the Homeless
The center is housed within the Pritzker School of Law.
Center for Racial and Disability Justice explores intersection of racial, disability justice
A group of people pose in front of a screen.
Survivor Advocacy through Greek Engagement seeks to empower survivors, eliminate sexual violence in Greek life
More in Events
Lisa Battisfore shared warning signs of crisis pregnancy centers and its prevalence in Chicagoland.
Reproductive Transparency Now founder Lisa Battisfore criticizes Chicago anti-abortion clinics, advocates for bodily autonomy at SAAM event
At a talk by Palestinian queer, trans activist Yaffa on Monday, there was art and books being sold, all proceeds going to people in need in Gaza.
‘If you remove queer Palestinians, there is no movement’: Yaffa discusses Palestinian, queer liberation
Henna on a hand.
‘Your time here at Northwestern is supposed to be meant for you’: MENA and Arab students reflect on importance of Arab Heritage Month
Photographer and journalist Yong Nam Lee spoke about the mistreatment of Korean comfort women in U.S. camptowns at the conference.
NU hosts Korean adoption conference unveiling global impact, enduring legacies
A name tag reading “Zijin Zeng” lies to the left of a laptop.
Northwestern hosts 21st Model UN conference for high school students
Students gathered in Scott Hall Tuesday night to hear Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Kaiser Kuo speak about U.S.-China relations.
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell talks U.S.-China relations at virtual town hall
More in Latest Stories
An injection surrounded by two injection vials.
Illinois Department of Public Health reports 64 measles cases this year
Friko’s vocalist and guitarist Niko Kapetan and drummer Bailey Minzenberger walk down the road, the Chicago skyline behind them.
Local indie-rock band Friko prepares for U.S. tour, shares musical inspirations
Cats Corner: Sliding into the lacrosse postseason
Cats Corner: Sliding into the lacrosse postseason
The QR code, located in River North, drew crowds hoping to make sense of Taylor Swift’s iconic “Easter eggs.”
‘Swifties’ flock to Taylor Swift’s QR code in River North, anticipating new album
A person in a suit walks while carrying a binder.
Parties duel as first decision looms in Ryan Field zoning case against Evanston
NU Declassified: Prof. Mark Aparece discusses teaching organic chemistry
NU Declassified: Prof. Mark Aparece discusses teaching organic chemistry
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in