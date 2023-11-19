Saville Flowers: Still growing after 80 years

Even as winter approaches Evanston, Saville Flowers remains in full bloom. Located at 1714 Sherman Ave., the family and locally owned business has been a hallmark of Evanston for over 80 years. “We’re a small boutique business with a lot of heart,” said owner Mark Jones.

Gallery • 9 Photos Lydia Plahn/The Daily Northwestern Saville Flowers is a “full service flower shop” that boasts an in-store and online shopping experience, flower delivery, professional holiday decorating and flowers for events.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LydiaPlahn13

Related Stories

— Swantiques shows promise of pop-up retail in Evanston and beyond

— Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season

— A stallion of the community, The Pony Shop remains a staple in Evanston