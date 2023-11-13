Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
November 14, 2023
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces $450 million 2024 budget
November 14, 2023
D65 names new interim principal and assistant principal for Bessie Rhodes School
November 14, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2181 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
2
1163 Views
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor • November 9, 2023
3
1159 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Swantiques shows promise of pop-up retail in Evanston and beyond

Swantiques%2C+a+Skokie-based+vintage+furniture+warehouse%2C+opened+a+pop-up+store+on+Main+Street+in+Evanston+that+will+shutter+Dec.+10.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Swantiques, a Skokie-based vintage furniture warehouse, opened a pop-up store on Main Street in Evanston that will shutter Dec. 10.
Shun Graves, Reporter
November 13, 2023

For visitors of Swantiques on Main Street, the store’s display of mid-century modern furniture may seem timeless — but its pop-up retail format is just as timely.

The Skokie-based vintage furniture warehouse opened its Evanston pop-up store Nov. 10 and will operate Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 10. The store, which features displays by other local vendors, provides a new retail option for Evanston residents during the holiday season.

“We do pop-ups wherever we can, mostly in Evanston,” store associate Monica Gunther said. “We’ve had one in Edgewater. We’ve had a couple in Andersonville.”

An eclectic selection of tables, lamps, paintings and even a set of decorative spears greets visitors. With unique goods dating mostly from the 1960s and ’70s, Swantiques has temporarily transformed an otherwise unfinished space, according to Katherine Gotsick, executive director of the Main-Dempster Mile business district.

“When there’s not a pop-up in it, it looks unfinished,” she said of Swantiques’ storefront at 518 Main St. “It looks like an empty space. It just so happens that Swantiques has done a beautiful job in an industrial setting.”

Swantiques also features other rotating vendors within its temporary space. On Sunday, boxes of LPs from a local records vendor sat alongside 20th-century furniture.

This year, the pop-up comes at a critical juncture for retail, both in Evanston and nationwide. Cities are continuing to grapple with higher retail vacancy rates compared to levels before the pandemic. And, local reports of slumping sales despite strong consumer spending nationwide, haven’t helped either.

“It will 100% generate foot traffic that would not have been there otherwise,” Gotsick said.

National reports show that pop-up retail in America has seen a post-pandemic renaissance. A Capital One report released in June predicts pop-up shops could rake in revenues north of $95 billion in 2025, up from a current annual value of $80 billion.

“Pop-up retail creates a general sense of excitement and newness, especially in spaces that may have been experiencing vacancies,” said Amanda Lai, director of food industry practice at Chicago-based retail consulting firm McMillanDoolittle. “It creates a sense of urgency and draws customers to check out a store because it’s only there on a short-term basis.”

But, the model also poses challenges, Lai said. There are significant upfront costs for retailers of setting up and moving into a brick-and-mortar location for just a few weeks.

For retail landlords, pop-ups bring inherent risk because of their short-term nature. And a pop-up store’s temporary occupancy may present a “missed opportunity” for a year-round retailer, such as at Swantiques’ often-vacant location, Gotsick said.

Pop-up retail may still hold an important role as one of the retail industry’s latest innovations. As a form of event-based retail that seeks to draw customers for the experience, pop-ups like  the Coach pop-up this fall on Northwestern’s campus can serve as events in and of themselves. 

At Swantiques, Gunther called the pop-up’s opening event on Friday evening a “big seller.”

“Bringing another store to the community even for a little bit is helpful,” Gunther said. “It just brings the crowds. It brings them excitement.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season

Wizards, mermaids give Main-Dempster stores a Halloween boost at Spooky Saturday

Rising office vacancies show warning signs for downtown Evanston
More to Discover
More in Business
Diana Hamann, who owns the Wine Goddess on Main Street, says her store saw its first monthly loss in about three years.
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Evanston’s Connections for the Homeless organization will receive $7 million to purchase the Margarita Inn shelter from Cook County.
After county votes to fund Margarita Inn shelter, advocates in south suburbs point out resource disparities
Community members gather at Bitter Blossom. The bar recently opened in Church Street Plaza.
Bitter Blossom hopes to revive Evanston nightlife scene through creative drinks
Dr. Aminat Osuji prepares to cut the ribbon in celebration of the reopening of her business, Designer Smiles.
Designer Smiles celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting ceremony
Several inflatable rats line Sherman Avenue outside CVS at a Thursday morning rally.
Union members rally in downtown Evanston for Responsible Bidder Ordinance
Two UL organizations will move their headquarters to Evanston, marking a bright spot as the city sees an uptick in downtown office vacancies.
Rising office vacancies show warning signs for downtown Evanston
More in City
The updated draft, released Saturday, contains several key changes to both the memorandum itself and the University’s public benefits package.
The Daily Explains: What’s in the updated draft contract between NU and Evanston on the Ryan Field rebuild?
“Changing Times,” which opened to the public on Sunday, is the Evanston History Center’s new exhibit celebrating their 125th anniversary.
Evanston History Center commemorates 125th anniversary
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss addresses the crowd. From left to right: Josina Morita, Biss, Gregory Lisinski, Brian Beatty, Will Candelario, Christine Candelario.
Evanston celebrates Veterans Day with ceremony in front of Fountain Square Memorial
Though most residents were able to evacuate before EFD arrived, two residents suffered minor burns.
Fire in Maple Avenue apartment complex injures two, displaces two
Connections for the Homeless’ Winter Warmth event provided participants ample winter gear, including heavy winter coats and snow boots.
Connections for the Homeless’ annual winter gear distribution helps individuals gear up for the cold
Evanston residents sounded off on Northwestern’s benefits package for its Rebuild Ryan Field project at a public meeting Thursday night.
Residents criticize Ryan Field community benefits agreement, call for Council to delay decision
More in Latest Stories
Evanston residents and Northwestern residents protested calling for a community benefits agreement in September.
Student organizations talk NU community benefits agreement for the Ryan Field rebuild
A field hockey player in black lifts the ball.
Captured: Northwestern advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after 3-0 win
Captured: Northwestern stuns the crowd with decisive 24-10 away victory
Captured: Northwestern stuns the crowd with decisive 24-10 away victory
Two players in white jerseys walk off the court after the game.
Captured: Women’s basketball defeats Omaha 87-69
A player shoots a basketball.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern Beats UIC in Overtime
Captured: Wildcats remain undefeated this season, following second win
Captured: Wildcats remain undefeated this season, following second win
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in