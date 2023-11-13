Captured: Northwestern stuns the crowd with decisive 24-10 away victory
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Northwestern stuns the crowd with decisive 24-10 away victory

Byline photo of Angeli Mittal
Angeli Mittal, Gameday Design Editor
November 13, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

MADISON, Wis. — Northwestern caught the Camp Randall crowd off guard, converting a stunning first half into a 24-10 victory over Wisconsin. The Wildcats (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) badgered the Badgers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) on their own turf, amid a dwindling fanbase and a beaming purple section as the game entered the fourth quarter. Now with their first away win, the ’Cats are one game short of bowl eligibility with two conference matchups remaining in the season.

Two football players in purple and white celebrate after a play. A football player in purple and white runs with the ball as another player in red chases them. A player in purple and white runs with a football as two other players try to tackle them. A football player holding a ball is tackled to the ground. A football player in purple and white jumps with the ball. Football players in purple and white celebrate on the field after a play. A football player in purple and white runs with the ball. A football player in purple and white tackles another player in red. People in green adjust a football player’s uniform. A football player in purple and white tackles another player. A football player in purple and white gets ready to kick the ball. Cheerleaders in purple and black cheer on the field. One in the middle jumps in the air. Three football players in purple and white cheer after winning the game. A football coach in green embraces another person in a green sweatshirt.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

