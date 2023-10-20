Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
57° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston residents held hostage in Gaza have been released by Hamas
October 20, 2023
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 2
October 20, 2023
‘The rattiest block’: Downtown Evanston experiences post-pandemic rat frenzy
October 20, 2023
Trending Stories
1
10426 Views
By the Numbers: 7 of Illinois’s most prominent universities compared
Danny O’Grady, Design Editor • October 17, 2023
2
5298 Views
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
October 16, 2023
3
2908 Views
Egg Harbor Cafe to open new location in Evanston on Nov. 14
Yanyan Li, Reporter • October 15, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 2

Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor
October 20, 2023

After a few weeks off, Cats Corner returns with its second episode of the Gameday Podcast’s second season featuring Gameday members Lawrence, Alex and Jake. The crew discusses Northwestern’s 23-20 win over Howard on Homecoming Weekend, midseason thoughts and takes and NU’s upcoming trip to Memorial Stadium to face Nebraska and its large crowd.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @CervantesPAlex

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jakeepste1n

RELATED STORIES:
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 4
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 3
More to Discover
More in Audio
“Shine Like a Lake” explores vulnerability within a lost-to-found story arc
“Shine Like a Lake” explores vulnerability within a lost-to-found story arc
NU Declassified: Sophomores finding off-campus housing
NU Declassified: Sophomores finding off-campus housing
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
Digital Diaries Season 4 Episode 1: Freshman live their lessons, outside of the classroom
Digital Diaries Season 4 Episode 1: Freshman live their lessons, outside of the classroom
It’s a crossover! Northwestern and UChicago students answer your questions about the student experience
It’s a crossover! Northwestern and UChicago students answer your questions about the student experience
More in Cats Corner
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 3
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 3
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 1
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 1
Cats Corner: Club Tennis: Breaking records to be the Best in the Midwest
Cats Corner: Club Tennis: Breaking records to be the Best in the Midwest
Cats Corner: The instrumental part of the Northwestern community
Cats Corner: The instrumental part of the Northwestern community
Cats Corner: Unsung Heroes: Spreadsheet master by day, game changer by night
Cats Corner: Unsung Heroes: Spreadsheet master by day, game changer by night
Cats Corner: Illinois Divided
Cats Corner: Illinois Divided
More in Football
Northwestern defenders swarm Howard running back Eden James to make the tackle. NU’s defensive unit will need to be on point Saturday versus Nebraska.
Football: Northwestern’s defense prepares for Nebraska’s dual-threat quarterback and top rushing attack
Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan pans the field to make a pass. Sullivan threw for 131 yards in the win against Howard.
What to Watch For: Northwestern hopes to get above .500 after bye week, returns to action Saturday against Nebraska
Northwestern celebrates its win against Howard. Sitting 3-3 at its bye week, NU will hit the road to Lincoln to face Nebraska on Oct. 21.
Football: Northwestern 2023 midseason roundtable
A player in a black jersey runs towards the left with a ball.
Captured: Northwestern scores homecoming win against Howard
People stand around purple tents and a game of cornhole below a flagpole with two flags.
Captured: Tailgate scene at homecoming game vs. Howard
Multiple Northwestern defenders tackle Howard running back Eden James. In NU’s victory, the defense struggled to stop the Bisons run game, which led to a much closer game than expected.
Northwestern’s defense struggles to limit Howard’s run game, leading to a mere three-point victory
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in