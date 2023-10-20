Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 2

After a few weeks off, Cats Corner returns with its second episode of the Gameday Podcast’s second season featuring Gameday members Lawrence, Alex and Jake. The crew discusses Northwestern’s 23-20 win over Howard on Homecoming Weekend, midseason thoughts and takes and NU’s upcoming trip to Memorial Stadium to face Nebraska and its large crowd.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

RELATED STORIES:

— Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1

— Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 4

— Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 3