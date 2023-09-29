Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

Cats Corner returns with the second season of the Gameday Podcast featuring some familiar faces ― Lawrence, Alex and Skye ― and three new staffers: Jake, Elena and Aayushya! The crew breakdown Northwestern 37-34 OT thriller over Minnesota last Saturday, Elena’s column, Aayushya’s inability to get into NU darties and NUFB’s next matchup against No. 6 Penn State.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @elenahubert25

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sswann301

RELATED STORIES:

— Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 4

— Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 3

— Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 2