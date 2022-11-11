Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 3

Cats Corner’s Gameday podcast returns for its third week in a row featuring the trio of Lawrence, Skye and Alex. The three talk all things Northwestern football — 21-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last weekend, the tumultuous weather, and their next pit stop in Minnesota to face the Golden Gophers.

