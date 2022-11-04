Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 2

Cats Corner returns for its second Gameday podcast featuring Audio Editor and Gameday writer Lawrence Price, and Gameday Editor John Riker. The two breakdown Northwestern football’s 33-13 loss to Iowa this past weekend in Iowa City, possible changes to come in the offseason, and the upcoming contest against No. 2 Ohio State.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jhnriker

