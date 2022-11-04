Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 2

Lawrence Price, Audio Editor
November 4, 2022

Cats Corner returns for its second Gameday podcast featuring Audio Editor and Gameday writer Lawrence Price, and Gameday Editor John Riker. The two breakdown Northwestern football’s 33-13 loss to Iowa this past weekend in Iowa City, possible changes to come in the offseason, and the upcoming contest against No. 2 Ohio State.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jhnriker

RELATED STORIES: 

Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 1

Football: Mental Performance Consultant Jen Schumacher teaches student-athletes, coaches about mental skills

Football: Northwestern defense readies to face one of the top offenses in the country in No. 2 Ohio State

 