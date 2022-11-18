Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 4

Cats Corner’s Gameday podcast returns for its fourth straight week with special guests! Lawrence, Alex and John welcome in NBN Assistant Sports Editor and NNN Sports Reporter Miles French and NNN Sports Director Davis Johnson to talk all things Northwestern Football.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JhnRiker

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Davis_Johnson1

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @milesRfrench

RELATED STORIES:

— Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 3

— Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 2

— Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 1