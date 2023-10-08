Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern’s defense struggles to limit Howard’s run game, leading to a mere three-point victory
October 9, 2023
ASG Senate elections see heightened participation after record-low turnout in spring presidential elections
October 8, 2023
Liner Notes: Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ takes a dismissive look back on his 15-year career
October 8, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1545 Views
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
Emma Richman, Reporter • October 5, 2023
2
1176 Views
Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill
Lawrence Price , Gameday Editor • October 6, 2023
3
1138 Views
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 2, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Growing grass, growing golf: Canal Shores rebuilds, hopes to become center for next generation

Golfers+on+Canal+Shores.+The+course+is+midway+through+its+almost+%246+million+renovations.
Cole Reynolds/The Daily Northwestern
Golfers on Canal Shores. The course is midway through its almost $6 million renovations.
Cole Reynolds, Senior Staffer
October 8, 2023

Early on a July morning this past summer, hundreds of kids spilled out onto the first two holes of Canal Shores Golf Course. The view from the clubhouse was chaotic. Some kids smashed plastic golf balls with miniature clubs, landing just a few yards from another group wrestling over an inflatable blue football.

This small scene, in many ways, is emblematic of the next chapter in the story of the over century-old municipal golf course. Canal Shores is now midway through a nearly $6 million renovation, providing a facelift to the once-dreary course. 

And, local kids are bringing major donors to what otherwise might just be another municipal course.

“So many people jumped on(to) the course as kids and never paid,” said Chris Charnas, a Canal Shores’ Board of Trustees member. “This is a great place for kids. (And we were) like ‘hey, we can raise some money for that.”

Charnas, a North Shore native, said he was once one of those kids, sneaking onto Canal Shores for a round with friends. So was Josh Lesnik, the executive vice president of KemperSports, the company now managing the Canal Shores rebuild. 

When Charnas and Lesnik met for lunch in the summer of 2021, the view from the clubhouse was largely the same as it was in July — hundreds of kids playing golf together on a beautiful morning, as Lesnik described.

By then the century-old course was starting to show its age. Trees had grown large enough to cast the course in a shadow. 

Still, people came; the amount of rounds played doubled during COVID-19, Charnas said. But the irrigation system couldn’t meet increased demand, leaving the aging course wrinkled and brown. Canal Shores needed new pipes and less trees — but underground irrigation systems don’t typically pique the interest of donors, Charnas said.

Plus, renovation has been controversial. In August, Canal Shores neighbors started circulating a petition to prevent the removal of several cottonwood trees near the 13th hole. While the trees have inconvenienced golfers, the petition argues that they’re also a historic part of the neighborhood and the ecosystem along the North Shore Channel.  

“These 40 foot trees were planted 100 years ago when this area of Evanston was a farm. They are our heritage, or history, and our responsibility to protect,” the petition reads. Tree clearing was in progress on the 13th hole as of Sept. 9., according to releases sent by Canal Shores. 

Canal Shores designed their pitch to portray the course as a place for Chicago area children to grow up playing the game of golf. 

It’s a story major players have been buying.

Lesnik returned to Canal Shores after his lunch with Charnas, toting a $1.5 million pledge from the Western Golf Association to help build a school for young caddies. The WGA will also cover caddie fees for golfers at Canal Shores, maintaining accessibility for golfers and providing opportunities for local caddies to earn academic scholarships through the Evans Scholars Foundation.

“All you have to do if you’re a golfer (at Canal Shores) is be willing to take a kid and kind of help nurture them,” Lesnik said. “Tell them how important school is, encourage them. Maybe buy them a hotdog and a Gatorade, and you’re changing lives through golf.”

First Tee – Greater Chicago chipped in $500,000 to build a training facility for its camps, Charnas said. And with a few other donations, Canal Shores is just $600,000 short of its almost $6 million goal, plenty to cover major portions of the rebuild, he added. 

Charnas and Lesnik describe the refurbished Canal Shores as a place that will be embedded within the community, both in its proximity — Charnas calls the course a “backyard” for the adjacent homes — and its opportunities.

“That first kid we get a scholarship to Northwestern or one of the 24 universities that we’re associated with, it’ll be the best day of your life,” Lesnik said. “You’ll see.”

Todd Quitno, the architect who designed the Canal Shores restoration, didn’t grow up with Canal Shores. But, he described watching his kids learn the game there, hitting golf balls around the towering trees.

His signature contribution is the new 6th hole. No fairways or rough, it’s just one large green that snakes toward a vista where the Bahá’í House of Worship rises in the background. There, the course’s new grass is already growing in.

Charnas hopes that the 6th hole, the final sparkle on the golf course known to some as Evanston’s “gem,” captures the attention of the major golf publications. Or that Northwestern athletics or alumni will rent it for events.

But, as Canal Shores courts the attention of national golf media and Northwestern community members, Charnas still brings the song back to its familiar, if not most poignant note.

The point is someday having a hall of fame full of kids who started at Canal Shores,” he said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @charcole27

Related Stories:

“Guerilla Ecology”: Lumberjacks of Canal Shores restore nature, community at golf course

Canal Shores Golf Course encourages community to appreciate nature through weekly birdwatching walks

Evanston Made, Canal Shores embrace the cold with a nature art treasure hunt
More to Discover
More in Business
A red “Office for Rent” sign sits on a vacant storefront behind a sidewalk.
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Shopping second-hand in Evanston is an affordable option for many customers — but it can also be a way to give back to the community the stores rely on.
Shopping secondhand in Evanston: Beyond Sherman Ave.
Hand pushes timesheet card into machine with blue background.
City Council delays Fair Workweek Ordinance until Jan. 2024
Members of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers stand in front of the inflatable rat on Sherman Avenue.
Union workers call for fair contract at Sherman Avenue construction site
Als Deli. Bob Pottinger, co-owner of the beloved Noyes Street establishment, passed away Saturday following a medical emergency.
Bob Pottinger, beloved co-owner of Al’s Deli, passes away on Saturday
John (left) and Bob Pottinger (right), co-owners of Al’s Deli at 914 Noyes St.
Community rallies around Al’s Deli after co-owner’s health emergency
More in City
Unveiling of “Explorer” Du Sable bust gathers around 40 people.
‘Explorer’ statue of Du Sable finds its temporary home in Evanston
C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor co-owner Clarence Weaver speaks with Northwestern Go and See program participants on Sept. 30.
New Go and See program connects NU students with Evanston community
An Evanston Fire Department drives by with sirens blazing.
Families practice fire prevention during Evanston Fire Department event
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
Evanston Public Library names Yolande Wilburn as new executive director
While the ETHS literacy team throws the event, many of the stations and booths are run by high school student volunteers completing community service hours.
E-Town Community Literacy Fest promotes reading, representation
Three rows of white tents with multicolored dots underneath.
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
More in Latest Stories
27 candidates petitioned to run for 20 school seats this fall.
ASG Senate elections see heightened participation after record-low turnout in spring presidential elections
Drake promoted his eighth studio album “For All The Dogs” on Instagram.
Liner Notes: Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ takes a dismissive look back on his 15-year career
As the name of Chappell Roan’s horse-themed hit song suggests, scores of people lined up outside the House of Blues last Thursday for her sold-out show.
Pink is the way to think on Chappell Roan’s ‘The Midwest Princess’ Tour
Freshman back Ilse Tromp notched her third goal of the season in No. 2 Northwestern’s 2-0 win against No. 3 Iowa on Friday.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern topples No. 3 Iowa 2-0 for 12th straight victory
Northwestern huddles before a game. The Wildcats moved to the top of the Big Ten standings with a 2-0 win against Rutgers on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Van Deventer leads No. 12 Northwestern in 2-0 win against Rutgers
Decked out in their camp gear, Sammy Rae and The Friends open their concert with hits like “Talk it Up.”
Concert meets camp at Sammy Rae & The Friends' ‘Camp: The Tour’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in