Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures season’s 11th unbeaten game in a row in 0-0 draw with Green Bay

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Gallery • 9 Photos Delilah Brumer/The Daily Northwestern Sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard dribbles the ball. Thaggard logged 49 minutes in NU’s 0-0 draw with Green Bay.

Email: [email protected],

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @brumerdelilah

Twitter:@ziyewang0430

Related Stories:

— Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern lacks urgency in 0-0 draw with Green Bay

— Men’s Soccer: No. 16 Northwestern blanks Maryland 2-0, Payne nabs first regular season victory over alma mater