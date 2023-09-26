Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
63° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern Accountability Alliance, Evanston residents rally against Ryan Field commercial rezoning
September 27, 2023
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
September 26, 2023
Evanston Police Department gives update on crime trends, community relations to City Council
September 26, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2423 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
2
2148 Views
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor • September 24, 2023
3
1411 Views
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
Ella Jeffries, Print Managing Editor • September 24, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston Police Department gives update on crime trends, community relations to City Council

A+sign+reads+%E2%80%9CEvanston+Police+Department%E2%80%9D+at+the+bottom+of+an+art-deco+brick+building+with+an+American+flag+hanging+on+a+left+wall+and+podi
Photo by Jorge Melendez
Evanston Police Department. Members of EPD updated City Council on the state of the department Tuesday, nearly a year after the new police chief’s swearing-in.
Jorja Siemons, Senior Staffer
September 26, 2023

Evanston Police Department members discussed crime trends, community relations and a plan to curb re-offenses at a City Council meeting Tuesday.  

EPD Chief of Police Schenita Stewart said there has been a slight downward trend in crimes against persons over the past nine months. The department’s presentation also cited a decrease in motor vehicle thefts, from an average of about 26 thefts from last November to March to an average of 11 from April through August. 

Stewart noted that EPD has taken 73 firearms at gun buyback events.

“It has been a challenging year yet a productive and accomplished one,” Stewart told councilmembers.

The EPD update came as the department continues to grapple with a personnel shortage. The department faced an unusually high number of resignations and multiple chief turnovers in 2021. In October 2022, Stewart was sworn in as the city’s first permanent woman chief of police following a monthslong candidate recruitment process. 

City Council voted in January to boost police pay with a gross wage increase of 26% over the next four years, which Cmdr. Ryan Glew said would make contracts more competitive for retention and lateral hires. Stewart told the council that between November and August, there has been a 5% increase in sworn-in staff.

“This issue is not unique to the department,” Stewart said. “I’m sure most of you are aware that this (a police shortage) has been happening nationwide.”

Almost a year after EPD launched a survey measuring public trust, department members told City Council about recent community relations programming. Stewart said the department has developed a community relations unit and hosted its first Spanish-speaking Community Police Academy.

Tosha Wilson, an EPD sergeant, told the council it’s important for officers and departments to “self reflect” and identify ways to improve community trust through restorative practices. 

At Tuesday’s meeting, Wilson also introduced a new project aimed at giving people resources so they are less likely to re-offend. 

“The focus is simple: to keep Evanston residents and people who are not from Evanston from returning to any police facility, while encouraging other communities to also be present for their citizens with resources and care in order,” she said. 

The project was launched by Wilson and six other female EPD officers who have been part of the New Blue Leadership Fellowship, operated by the nonprofit police reform organization. 

The program has developed a Community All-In Recidivism Project Card, or “CAIR Card.” Officers will use the card to ask those who have been detained questions about what resources they may need from local organizations to address issues in their lives, including food insecurity or substance abuse. The cohort said they aim to launch a pilot program by early 2024. 

In a community survey of over 200 Evanston residents, average support of the CAIR Card ranged from 65% in the 9th Ward to 91% in the 3rd Ward, according to the presentation. 

EPD’s presentation was temporarily halted Tuesday night when protesters who were part of a march organized by the Northwestern Accountability Alliance walked into the chamber. Holding signs reading “Respect Our Community” and “Fund Our Needs Not Ryan’s Ego,” they advocated against Northwestern University’s request to rezone the new Ryan Field stadium to allow additional events, including public-facing concerts. 

“This is what democracy looks like,” protesters chanted. Tuesday’s march drew groups such as the Community Alliance for Better Government, Northwestern University Graduate Workers and Fossil Free Northwestern.

Near the end of the meeting, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) urged protesters to be “strategic” in how they make their voices heard. 

“I encourage folks to be more thoughtful about the way that they protest and try to urge this body to do what folks believe is right,” Reid said. “It is not the place of an elected official to tell folks how to protest, but I do think there are certainly more effective ways than what happened today, which really was just more disruptive than anything else.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @JorjaSiemons 

Links

Evanston Police Department launches survey to measure public trust, local neighborhood concerns

Evanston Police Department reassigns Community Policing Unit members due to staff shortages

Evanston Police Department had an increased level of resignations in 2021. Here’s what the future looks like
More to Discover
More in City
Gray sign with white lettering and green trees in the background.
Senior-only DMV service center to open at Evanston Civic Center
An exterior photo of Margarita Inn.
Cook County officials designate $7 million purchase of Margarita Inn
Two fountains at the center of a pond spew water as ducks swim by.
Evanston receives grant to improve urban forest health in waterside parks
Hand pushes timesheet card into machine with blue background.
City Council delays Fair Workweek Ordinance until Jan. 2024
A Hispanic Heritage Month display at EPL. The observance is a yearly celebration that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions, history and culture of Hispanic Americans.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Evanston’s growing Latine population
With the new Pretrial Fairness Act, if a judge decides the defendant does not present a risk to public safety or a likelihood of evading legal authorities, they will be released from jail without having to post bond.
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
More in City Council
The entrance of a building with two purple flowers out of focus in the camera.
City Council discusses water fund, parks updates for 2024 Capital Improvement Program
a red brick building alongside greenery
City Council talks funding, debates bonds for proposed 2024 Capital Improvement Program
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
City Council approves 20% wage increase for Evanston City Employees Union
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
A guide to understanding Evanston’s City Government
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. A purple flower stands in the foreground in front of the red and white brick building.
Evanston Corporation Counsel will leave Evanston on Aug. 11
The swap will result in Mt. Pisgah, which qualifies as an iconic building, being located on the corner, with the HODC development being built on the land currently occupied by the church.
City Council approves Church Street affordable housing development
More in Latest Stories
The Technological Institute. McCormick Prof. Jonathan Rivnay leads device development as a co-principal investigator on the project.
$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project
The new initiative is a collaboration between Northwestern, Penn State University and the University of Minnesota.
Big Ten Academic Alliance seeks to ensure equity with Open Educational Resources
Sophomore Ethan Tseng hits the ball. Tseng led the ‘Cats with a fourth-place individual finish at the Windon Memorial Classic.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places sixth in Windon Memorial Classic
Juniors Ava Earl and Anna Hightower run in a race. Earl finished in the top-70 at the Virginia Invitational over the weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern finishes middle of the pack at Virginia Invitational
Graduate student defender Reese Mayer kicks the ball. Northwestern’s men’s soccer team slotted in at 16th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Soccer: Northwestern men’s soccer slides to 16th, women’s soccer drops out of latest United Soccer Coaches poll
The University’s new application asks applicants which backgrounds and identities have impacted how they see themselves engaging with the NU community.
Northwestern adapts new application process in wake of Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in