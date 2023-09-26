Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
68° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston Police Department gives update on crime trends, community relations to City Council
September 26, 2023
$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project
September 26, 2023
Big Ten Academic Alliance seeks to ensure equity with Open Educational Resources
September 26, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2381 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
2
2139 Views
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor • September 24, 2023
3
1407 Views
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
Ella Jeffries, Print Managing Editor • September 24, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project

The+Technological+Institute.+McCormick+Prof.+Jonathan+Rivnay+leads+device+development+as+a+co-principal+investigator+on+the+project.
Daily file photo by Ava Mandoli
The Technological Institute. McCormick Prof. Jonathan Rivnay leads device development as a co-principal investigator on the project.
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor
September 26, 2023

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health awarded researchers at Northwestern and seven other institutions a $45 million grant to continue developing a small, implantable device that could detect and treat cancer, NU announced Tuesday.

The multi-institutional effort is funded by the agency, which aims to fast-track novel cancer technologies. The Biden-Harris administration recently pledged ARPA-H almost $115 million to support Cancer Moonshot objectives, which include preventing over four million cancer deaths by 2047 and improving the quality of life of those diagnosed.

The contract will support research and development of the device for five and a half years, according to a Tuesday news release from the University. The first four years will be dedicated to device development and animal models, with human clinical trials in ovarian cancer patients beginning in the fourth year.

The project is not just multi-institutional, but multidisciplinary — it involves engineers, physicians and specialists in synthetic biology, materials science, immunology, oncology, electrical engineering and artificial intelligence. 

The device — one centimeter in diameter — will continuously adjust immunotherapy doses to monitor the cancer’s progression, personalizing a traditionally one-size-fits-all treatment approach in a new way.  

“From a clinical perspective, this could be a game-changing approach to cancer therapy. It’s personalized, multi-modal and could improve access to care,” McCormick Prof. Jonathan Rivnay said in the release. “This concept of a regulated cell-based therapy also is exciting for other areas of medicine, and this project allows us to develop the toolbox of components needed to make it a reality.” 

As a co-principal investigator on the project, Rivnay leads device development. His NU lab develops biocompatible electronics that produce and deliver molecules through living engineered cells. The implantable cancer device will take a similar approach. 

Researchers say the device could reduce U.S. cancer-related deaths by 50% and improve outcomes for those with hard-to-treat diseases such as ovarian and pancreatic cancer. 

“Sensing in the complex environments in the body is a well-known, challenging task,” Rivnay said in the release. “The Northwestern-led effort will tackle these challenges with the goal of stable and continuous monitoring of biochemical signals that will provide real-time readouts of cancer progression and therapy — rather than sparse snapshots that are more typical in current practice.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @noracollins02

Related Stories:

Northwestern exceeds $1 billion in 2023 research funding

Northwestern students raise more than $25,000 for cancer research, host series of physical challenges

Northwestern researchers make breakthrough discovery in genetic factors of small-cell lung cancer
More to Discover
More in Campus
The new initiative is a collaboration between Northwestern, Penn State University and the University of Minnesota.
Big Ten Academic Alliance seeks to ensure equity with Open Educational Resources
The University’s new application asks applicants which backgrounds and identities have impacted how they see themselves engaging with the NU community.
Northwestern adapts new application process in wake of Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
The new Kresge Cafe. Now partnered with Vega Coffee, the new-look cafe presents a more colorful display than the prior space.
Vega Coffee opens new location at Kresge Cafe
A rendering of the renovated Feldman Media Suite. The studio closed this summer for renovations.
Renovated MFC broadcast studio to open in early 2024
Bethany Ekesa, this year’s Jean E. Shedd University Citizenship Award recipient. Ekesa has 12 years of experience in research administration at NU.
Research administrator Bethany Ekesa receives Jean E. Shedd Award
Blomquist Recreation Center. The newly renovated facility will feature an expanded strength and conditioning area and new equipment.
After summer renovations, Blomquist Recreation Center to reopen Monday
More in Faculty
A building with three sets of doors with windows above them and stairs in front of them, including a person walking up the stairs.
Five McCormick faculty members take home Cole-Higgins Awards
A gray building behind a sign that reads “Northwestern Technological Institute.”
Northwestern awarded $1.7 million CDC grant for disease outbreak response network
A tan building stands with the words “Ford Motor Company Engineering Design Center” mounted on it in silver letters.
McCormick and Feinberg Prof. Eric Perreault to serve as vice president for research
Scott Hall. The Faculty Senate passed resolutions to help ensure the safety of student athletes in 2021, but six faculty members say University leaders “did not deliver.”
Faculty call for systemic change within athletics department
A man stands in front of a bookshelf.
Northwestern professor Mercouri Kanatzidis awarded Royal Society of Chemistry Prize
A tan building stands with the words “Ford Motor Company Engineering Design Center” mounted on it in silver letters.
Christopher Schuh named McCormick School of Engineering Dean
More in Latest Stories
Gray sign with white lettering and green trees in the background.
Senior-only DMV service center to open at Evanston Civic Center
Sophomore Ethan Tseng hits the ball. Tseng led the ‘Cats with a fourth-place individual finish at the Windon Memorial Classic.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places sixth in Windon Memorial Classic
Juniors Ava Earl and Anna Hightower run in a race. Earl finished in the top-70 at the Virginia Invitational over the weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern finishes middle of the pack at Virginia Invitational
Graduate student defender Reese Mayer kicks the ball. Northwestern’s men’s soccer team slotted in at 16th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Soccer: Northwestern men’s soccer slides to 16th, women’s soccer drops out of latest United Soccer Coaches poll
An exterior photo of Margarita Inn.
Cook County officials designate $7 million purchase of Margarita Inn
Two fountains at the center of a pond spew water as ducks swim by.
Evanston receives grant to improve urban forest health in waterside parks
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in