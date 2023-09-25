Cook County officials designate $7 million purchase of Margarita Inn

Cook County Board of Commissioners authorized a $7 million loan to Connections for the Homeless to facilitate the purchase of the Margarita Inn at a Thursday meeting.

The funds will provide acquisition and closing costs for Connections to purchase for the shelter. Currently, the site consists of the Margarita Inn, which was a hotel for 85 years before closing during the pandemic, and Connections began using it as a homeless shelter in 2021.

The funding will be allocated as a 30-year, no interest and forgivable loan using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In May, City Council approved a special-use permit to allow a permanent homeless shelter at the site after two years of contentious debate about the building’s future.

The shelter is gender neutral and operates as either a private-individual, family room or roommate room. It currently has capacity to serve up to 70 Evanston residents.

The program requires residents at the shelter to work toward an exit plan. Residents have access to onsite services as they search for a permanent housing solution. Individuals living in the shelter also have access to 24/7 onsite physical and mental health support.

