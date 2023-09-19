Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Union workers call for fair contract at Sherman Avenue construction site

Lily Carey, City Editor
September 19, 2023
Members+of+the+International+Union+of+Bricklayers+and+Allied+Craftworkers+stand+in+front+of+the+inflatable+rat+on+Sherman+Avenue.
Lily Carey/Daily Senior Staffer
Members of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers stand in front of the inflatable rat on Sherman Avenue.

Local union members called attention to a construction project on Sherman Avenue Monday with a symbol that’s hard to miss — a 12-foot tall inflatable rat.

According to members of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, the rat makes an appearance whenever union workers protest a project that doesn’t meet area standards. Strapped to the roof of a car, the giant rat drew stares and honks of support from passing cars as union members protested with signs.

“The Department of Labor sets a wage and benefit standard for certain areas, and this contract just hasn’t been abiding by that,” said Willie Douglas, an organizer with the Bricklayers BAC ADC 1 union. “We represent the workers, we have their best interests in mind and we’re coming out here to try and see to it that they get what they’re supposed to be getting.”

The site of Monday’s picketing, 1710 Sherman Ave., is overseen by masonry company Amero Building Restoration. Amero officials declined to comment on the project. The building formerly housed the historic Varsity Theatre, and is being redeveloped into an apartment building with ground-floor retail.

Robert Piane, a representative from the Carpenters Local 58 union, also came out to stand in solidarity with the bricklayers. Piane and Douglas agreed that many Evanston construction sites have established Project Labor Agreements with union workers, and that its residents and policies are usually supportive of workers. 

Yet, Piane said underpaying workers is a “moral issue,” and noted that non-union construction sites can often have “dangerous conditions” for workers.

“If (a PLA) is forced upon that,” Piane said, gesturing to the towering Evanston Labs construction site on nearby Orrington Avenue, “why isn’t it forced upon this?”

Residents said this isn’t the first time the giant inflatable rat has made an appearance in downtown Evanston in the past few months. The city’s downtown has been focused on retail and office space development as part of its post-pandemic recovery, and construction sites have sprung up throughout the area.

As projects continue, Douglas said union workers will continue to advocate for their best interests.

“Evanston is a really good town,” he said. “And we want to make sure that the people who are working out here are getting a good living wage.” 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lilylcarey

