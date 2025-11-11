Subscribe
Men’s Basketball: Page’s transcendent form persists as Northwestern mauls Cleveland State 110-63

Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
Page raised his arms to the crowd after nailing a 3-pointer in the first half.
Kamran Nia, Copy Chief
November 11, 2025

Junior center Arrinten Page was an afterthought at each of his previous stops before transferring to Northwestern ahead of the season.

Buried deep in USC and Cincinnati’s rotations, the Atlanta native rarely had a chance to make an impact in-game, averaging around 10 minutes per contest. 

But upon his arrival in Evanston, the big man has become a mainstay, etching an impact in the Wildcats’ (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) 110-63 home win over Cleveland State on Monday.

Page was a force in the paint versus the Vikings (1-2, 0-0 Horizon), and he occasionally extended his range in a 17-point, nine-rebound effort. He finished with a plus-34 in 24 minutes, which was the second-highest on the team. 

“He’s playing harder consistently than he ever has, and he’s trusting us with that,” coach Chris Collins said. “We’ve put a lot on his plate. We need him, and I think he feels that. And that’s why he’s playing the best basketball of his life right now.”

The transfer was critical in helping NU amass a 25-point lead by the break. At halftime, Page led the team with 15 points, five rebounds and a block. He also chipped in with hustle plays, fighting for multiple loose balls. 

As the hosts opened an early advantage, Page converted an and-one opportunity to push the score to 20-8 in NU’s favor. Soon after, he slammed home an alley-oop dunk, further asserting his command in what would become a blowout victory. 

Later in the half, Page showed off his range, stroking a triple to deliver NU a 53-28 lead that it took into intermission.

“Arrinten’s energy and motor to start the game was huge,” Collins said. “I thought his two loose balls he dove for were two of the biggest plays, just because it set the tone.”

Page said after NU’s season-opening win over Mercyhurst that the team’s coaching staff has shown faith in his talents, which he has repaid with strong play. He has seamlessly stepped into a void filled by the departures of former centers Matthew Nicholson, Keenan Fitzmorris and Luke Hunger, who all graduated or transferred after last season’s conclusion. 

Through three games, Page is averaging 14 points, 9.3 rebounds and three stocks. 

“I just truly see it as a blessing, as an opportunity, and just trying to make the most of it,” said Page of his role at NU.”

Collins hasn’t shied away from acknowledging how much the ’Cats have relied on Page. He mentioned how the team frequently runs the offense through him down low and on the elbows. 

Page has offered Collins similar praise, noting that the offensive system has allowed him to thrive and crediting the coaching staff for their support. 

“I just want him to consistently know he’s a needed guy,” Collins said. “It can’t be where he doesn’t show up. We need him. That’s what happens when you’re a good player — your team needs you to show up every night.”

During a preseason exhibition, Page found himself in foul trouble early against Illinois State, but still managed to drop 16 points in 10 minutes.

After that game, Collins admitted that NU needs his size on the court. Since then, Page has done well to avoid early fouls, making frequent trips to the charity stripe himself. While he has converted only about 63% of his 19 free throw attempts, the relatively high volume has provided a steady stream of scoring.

Page went 2-for-3 from the free-throw line against Cleveland State. 

“I’m really proud of what (Page is) doing, and we want him to keep building on it as we move forward,” Collins said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

